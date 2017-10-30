from the lifesyles-of-the-rich-and-famous dept.
The New York Times reports "Trump Ordered Mueller Fired, but Backed Off When White House Counsel Threatened to Quit":
President Trump ordered the firing last June of Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation, according to four people told of the matter, but ultimately backed down after the White House counsel threatened to resign rather than carry out the directive.
Previously:
Mueller Investigation: Three Former Trump Aides Charged
Michael Flynn Pleads Guilty to Lying to the F.B.I.
UK Election Results; Fired FBI Director's Testimony on Trump; Trump Nominates New FBI Director
We had three different political stories submitted. In the interest of trying to keep political discussions from spilling over into other stories, I have merged them all into this one story. If you are not interested in politics, you are free to ignore this story — another story will be along presently. --martyb
Manafort and Gates, were charged with "conspiracy against the United States," "conspiracy to launder money" and other offenses. The two were expected in court in Washington by the afternoon.
The Justice Department indictment on Manafort and Gates contains 12 counts: "conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts."
Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI.
The Manafort and Gates indictment unsealed on Monday morning does not make any reference to Russia's influence campaign against the presidential election, but it does allege extensive financial ties between Manafort and Gates and powerful Ukrainians.
The Papadopoulos materials, on the other hand, detail the many contacts investigators say he had with Russian-linked operatives. He met at least two people, a man and a woman, who the FBI says were working for the Russian government and had boasted to him about the help it could offer the Trump campaign against Clinton.
President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to the F.B.I. about conversations with the Russian ambassador last December during the presidential transition, bringing the special counsel's investigation into the president's inner circle.
Mr. Flynn, who appeared in federal court in Washington, acknowledged that he was cooperating with the investigation by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, into Russian interference in the 2016 election. His plea agreement suggests that Mr. Flynn provided information to prosecutors, which may help advance the inquiry.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/01/us/politics/michael-flynn-guilty-russia-investigation.html
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @10:40AM
Its within his rights to fire his people.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @10:57AM
unless the target audience is a school of goldfish
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @11:20AM (6 children)
Just looking at the two other comments so far, and it seems lots of apologists for Trump and his obstruction of justice. It's rather clear now that American "democracy" is down the shitter.
(Score: 1, Troll) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 27, @11:28AM (2 children)
Well, it's not exactly coming from a reliable source. There was a time when the name New York Times meant something other than "we will print absolutely anything it takes to see Democrats in office" but that time has long passed.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @11:57AM (1 child)
I'd take that over the Fox News of "We'll print anything to help the GOP look awesome."
Of course Fox News never really had a time when it actually meant something. :p
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 27, @12:26PM
I wouldn't. Partisan lies from one party are no better than partisan lies from the other. And whataboutism towards FNC isn't ever going to mean much to a libertarian.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, @11:42AM
No matter how many reporters CNN fire for reporting lies about Trump, they'll never stop publishing unverified stories by anonymous sources.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Saturday January 27, @12:00PM
The fool became a household name with stupid shit like this - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75SEy1qu71I [youtube.com]
If that wasn't enough retardation, try this - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2u8OVK4qD4 [youtube.com]
FFS, for this man to say "you're fired" means absolutely NOTHING - he's an idiot! And, I'll remind you that I've referred to him as the court fool since long before the election.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 2, Touché) by khallow on Saturday January 27, @12:17PM
Two comments is "out in force"? As to Trump's actions, think of all the starving comedians he keeps employed. You wouldn't want to starve comedians, would you?
