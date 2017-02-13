from the Quis-custodiet-ipsos-custodes? dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Hackers from the Dutch intelligence service AIVD have provided the FBI with crucial information about Russian interference with the American elections. For years, AIVD had access to the infamous Russian hacker group Cozy Bear. That's what de Volkskrant and Nieuwsuur have uncovered in their investigation.
It's the summer of 2014. A hacker from the Dutch intelligence agency AIVD has penetrated the computer network of a university building next to the Red Square in Moscow, oblivious to the implications. One year later, from the AIVD headquarters in Zoetermeer, he and his colleagues witness Russian hackers launching an attack on the Democratic Party in the United States. The AIVD hackers had not infiltrated just any building; they were in the computer network of the infamous Russian hacker group Cozy Bear. And unbeknownst to the Russians, they could see everything.
That's how the AIVD becomes witness to the Russian hackers harassing and penetrating the leaders of the Democratic Party, transferring thousands of emails and documents. It won't be the last time they alert their American counterparts. And yet, it will be months before the United States realize what this warning means: that with these hacks the Russians have interfered with the American elections. And the AIVD hackers have seen it happening before their very eyes.
The Dutch access provides crucial evidence of the Russian involvement in the hacking of the Democratic Party, according to six American and Dutch sources who are familiar with the material, but wish to remain anonymous. It's also grounds for the FBI to start an investigation into the influence of the Russian interference on the election race between the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and the Republican candidate Donald Trump.
Translated by: Lisa Negrijn
It's quite an interesting read.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @02:51PM (32 children)
... influence, then maybe your system is crap and shouldn't exist in the first place.
A vote given to a person for free is going to be vote that isn't spent wisely; make people work for their right to vote in any given election.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @02:58PM (22 children)
Doctors have to prove that they remain competent; maybe voters should have to prove the same.
Perhaps voters should have to complete "Continuing Education" every 4 years or so, showing that they retain a knowledge for how the system works, who has been elected so far, what the deficits are, etc.
Of course, a bad doctor also goes out of business. Maybe the right to vote should similarly be tied to one's economic productivity.
This is why we cannot have nice conversations:
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @03:13PM (8 children)
That's a genius idea that has never been tried before and has never been used to suppress minorities. How can we possibly trust whoever makes these tests to not abuse this power to try to suppress the votes of groups they do not like?
Your bias is already showing. What does "who has been elected so far" mean exactly? And why is knowing trivia like the deficit relevant to whether or not you should be allowed to vote?
Well, this idea is unconstitutional, anyway.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @03:31PM (7 children)
Your rebuttal could be said for doctors.
I guess when it comes to knife against flesh, people take things a bit more serious, and thank goodness that they do.
Also, "It's unconstitutional" is irrelevant; the very discussion is about the nature of the existing system, and how it could be changed.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @04:00PM (6 children)
False equivalence. Testing doctors will not lead to the suppression of certain groups of people, and nor are there any obvious motivations for doing so.
Voting tests have always been used for suppression of groups deemed undesirable. If you're at all skeptical of the government - which you should be - then you already do not want it to have the power to forbid people from voting based on the results of some tests that it itself would create. Sounds like Big Government to me.
I find it even more laughable that the knowledge you suggested people should have before being allowed to vote reveal why voting tests are such a bad idea. You could choose just the right questions so as to suppress people who are unlikely to vote for a particular party.
It's at times like these that I'm glad it's difficult to change the Constitution.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @04:36PM (5 children)
Let's start there. Answer me that.
And, please, no snide "Your type".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @05:34PM (2 children)
Oh, you're the guy who always starts his posts in the subject field. My mistake. Congratulations, I guess.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @06:45PM (1 child)
He's been hoist by his own petard.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @07:29PM
Yes, your reputation follows you. You may not have an account but you've shitposted here long enough that I often suspect you're in a thread and then you confirm it with some of your more drastic positions. Like putting half our comment in the subject line. Others have done it, but paired with your general block headed nature it is probably a 97% accurate assessment.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @10:08PM (1 child)
If you are dumb, you shouldn't vote. We ought to have a high standard for this, probably without a sharp cutoff. For example, votes get weighted according to intelligence percentile. Throw a few IQ questions on the ballot.
If your family contains anybody who has ever been here illegally, you shouldn't vote.
If you have no investment in the future of the country, you shouldn't vote. This means you need children or, if over the age of 60, you need grandchildren.
If you believe in the supremacy of a non-constitutional form of law, you shouldn't vote.
If your family doesn't pay more in taxes than you receive in benefits (including government employee salary) then you shouldn't vote.
If you hold any non-USA citizenship, you shouldn't vote.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @01:21AM
My Gawd you are dumb if you think being dumb disqualifies you from voting. What are you, white or something?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday January 29, @04:12PM (7 children)
Do the words "poll tax" ring any bells? How long has it bloody been since fourth grade civics for you anyway?
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @04:43PM (3 children)
Given your history of comments, I'm pretty sure you live in a hay bale.
Suck a cock, you trash website.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday January 29, @09:32PM (2 children)
That isn't a straw man, you stupid motherfucker. Crack a goddamn history book for once in your life, assuming you can read beyond a kindergarten level.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @12:07AM (1 child)
No, the OP's statements don't imply a poll tax either, and they certainly don't imply the shenanigans that occurred around any poll tax.
So, try again, Mr. Haystack.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @12:17AM
Sure there is a slight difference between a "voting license" that requires some sort of civics test and a "poll tax" which is a financial barrier, but the concepts are similar enough to convey the idea that putting barriers in front of voting only serves to disenfranchise specific groups of voters. Poll taxes prevented the poor from voting, a "voting license" will be abused by counties to make some people fail and not get a vote. History is full of this crap, so what is wrong with your brain huh?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @07:50PM
Please stop using this trash website.
Sincerely,
Oscar
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 29, @05:43PM (3 children)
The real fix is not some kind of voter qualification test -- as tempting as that sounds. That would be subject to massive manipulation as bad or worse than pole tacks, jerry meandering, or other mechanisms to prevent or erect barriers for otherwise qualified individuals to vote.
The real fix is edumacation. Make sure all the chillin's is edumacated. As George W. Bush said: "Rarely is the question asked, is our children learning?".
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday January 29, @06:40PM
The real fix is edumacation.
I don't think so. Lots of "smart" people are still voting for republicans and democrats. Evidently they are just as easily manipulated by propaganda as anybody.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by Arik on Monday January 29, @07:48PM (1 child)
Sorry I just thought that was adorable.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @12:19AM
Damnit Jerry this is why we never invite you on adventures. You're a worthless piece of crap, go meaaaander into the daycare center.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by janrinok on Monday January 29, @06:13PM
I sometimes doubt your reading comprehension.
You are probably using a VPN to help mask your identity. The same IP address has been frequently used for bad posting and, as it quite clearly informs you, it has been temporarily disabled. The problem is PEBKAC [wikipedia.org] at your end.
You have made the choice that your anonymity is more important than your ability to have your point of view heard. If you log in, you will probably not see this message. Either change your VPN or learn to live with your choices.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 3, Funny) by turgid on Monday January 29, @03:01PM
Q: Do you promise not to vote Democrat or any other kind of pinko commie?
A: If you insist.
Q: Congratulations, citizen, your voting license is renewed for another four years. God bless America!
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2) by tizan on Monday January 29, @04:36PM (7 children)
Huh that is the whole point of an election...people get influenced to vote one way or another.
But they are supposed to be influenced by politicians and news pertaining to issues that matter to them. Whether they are morons in your point of view or
geniuses ...is immaterial. The people make the decision with their own capacity or non capacity ...no prerequisite test of anykind (money in bank account, color of skin, number of years in school etc) ...that is the constitution.
It is illegal for a foreign entity to invest in advertisement to influence the election in the US and that is what happened....it is not just "unwanted", it is illegal influence (including further illegal activity of hacking and stealing emails)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @04:59PM (2 children)
For this discussion, it's totally irrelevant what the Constitution or the wider law says.
The system as currently set up is brittle and reactionary.
Voting in an election is, as with every human interaction, a question of how society's resources should be allocated; why should this question be answered by giving unequal minds an equal say? Why should people who have made poor choices for society get as much of a say as people who have made good choices for society?
We actually have a really good system for choosing how much say a person should have over society's resources: Capitalism. The better your choices, the more say you have, and the worse your choices, the less say you have. Perhaps, then, as much of government as possible should be re-configured to work under capitalism instead of democracy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @07:55PM
Capitalism: the system that has resulted in sequestering humanity's wealth into the hands of the few. Said wealth is then used to purchase legislation, which is obviously a branch of corruption not Capitalism, therefore any problems resulting from Capitalism will be ignored because REASONS!
Get help you troll, stop trying to spread your Putin fanboi-ism.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday January 29, @09:36PM
Were you born this way or was it a lifestyle choice? I am genuinely curious.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Monday January 29, @06:34PM (3 children)
Not in Russia. And what happens when the advertising is done all outside of the US? Web browsers don't stop us at the US border.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by edIII on Monday January 29, @08:45PM
Ultimately a bad idea anyways. Essentially suppressing the expression of views, which also happen to result in foreign economic contributions. The former is antithetical to American values, the latter is very much in line with American Capitalism.
There are two things here with the election that matter. Hacking, and Influencing. Hacking is something we should consider an attack on our sovereignty, but that hasn't been proven anymore than massive voter fraud. Hacking in the context of "gaming" or manipulating the votes is widely practiced by everyone in the US anyways. Influencing should be completely legal and protected by the 1st. Let Kimmie buy airtime in San Francisco espousing the values of Juche. Who gives a shit? American company got paid. Maybe 1 or 2 crazy marginalized people decided to defect to NK.
My feeling is at this point, if we were manipulated like that and we voted for Trump, we're responsible. It wasn't hacked, I actually cast my own vote.
What concerns me is fake news, and by that, I mean the promulgation of shit known to be false and created simply to manipulate people with falsities. That is handled by slander and libel laws I would imagine, and the state could possibly sue somebody for spreading a lie that could cause harm. The point being we have ways to deal with people spreading lies already. What greatly concerns me is that it seems Trump did collude with the Russians, and he never disclosed his interests. So more conflicts of interest concerns than that we convinced Cletus, a Deplorable, to vote for Trump by spreading lies about Hillary's evil kiddie porn basement.
Perhaps the greatest lesson from all of this is that a good percentage of us are just plain stupid and can be controlled via social media and their handlers, the shinies.
(Score: 2) by tizan on Tuesday January 30, @01:14AM (1 child)
Not being able to enforce the law does not make it legal.
Non US citizen financing advert meant to be seen by US citizens in the US....is still illegal in my understanding (but I am not a lawyer etc....)
Now the question:
What would happen if it were porn advertisement...why don't we see porn advert, in our browsers which cannot be stopped at borders, in the US hosted from an oil platform say ?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 30, @03:00AM
I don't see it that way. I see it as making the activity in question quite legal.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 29, @03:07PM (18 children)
Any time anyone wants to interfere in our elections by spilling the dirty secrets our politicians are hiding, they have my eternal gratitude.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @03:16PM (15 children)
Hear, hear! The truth does not become a danger to our democracy, even if it's our geopolitical opponents that let the secrets out.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @05:40PM (14 children)
Except if The Donald doesn't like the truth. In that case it's called fake news spread by the unreliable media.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 29, @06:15PM (10 children)
I'm curious. Why would anyone bother to virtue signal as an AC?
I mean, it has to be virtue signaling because it can't be meant as a joke. Jokes are meant to be funny and, since most of the nation do not suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, it's not.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @06:28PM (4 children)
Maybe because not not all people are attention whores like Trump obviously is?
Just guessing... Different ACs will have have different opinions & reasons.
(Score: 3, Touché) by fustakrakich on Monday January 29, @06:47PM (3 children)
Maybe because not not all people are attention whores like Trump obviously is?
Oh please! What does that have to do with the price of rice?? Who is making you give Trump any of your attention?? What, is the channel knob broken? Well, maybe you should give it a little polish...
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @07:58PM (1 child)
If a comment has 40% validity and 60% stupidity will you be unable to hear the criticism of the 60% due to your ego attaching itself to the 40%?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday January 29, @08:36PM
If that is your choice...
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @01:26AM
What is this "channel knob" of which you speak, and what is it used for?
"Trump the Loser Precedent"
(Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Monday January 29, @06:35PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 29, @10:03PM
That's a really good point. I completely neglected to take into account the fact that Trump Derangement Syndrome almost exclusively afflicts those already suffering from severe narcissism.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @06:45PM (2 children)
(Different AC)
Or, it could be true, you know.
It's gotten to the point where if Trump says "fake news," I automatically assume it is true. Typically if he has a real counterargument, he presents it, rather than acting like that annoying 2nd grader "I can't hear you, lalalalala."
I'll admit that my rule-of-thumb is not 100% accurate, but if you were to list everything, I'm guessing it's about 75% accurate. Everything from "largest crowd ever, in a non-rainy inauguration" to the arguments between him and Congressional leaders behind closed doors. I'd challenge you to compile a list [mediamatters.org] and check for yourself [axios.com].
Would you still call it Trump Derangement Syndrome when it is actually true?
(Score: 2, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday January 29, @09:38PM
He will, because he's deranged :) And I am being dead serious here: projection, hypocrisy, willful ignorance, and utter amorality are the tools of the trade for anyone who wishes to retain the kind of worldview he does.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 29, @09:43PM
Which would make saying so redundant, what with it being said every tenth breath by anyone who does have Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @07:03PM (2 children)
The thing is that The Donald just so happens to be right, just not for the reasons he thinks he's right. He doesn't go far enough either. It's mostly the stopped watch effect.
After watching the press over the past year push for World War 3, I came to the conclusion that it's all fake news. I believe we used to call it "propaganda" before everything had to be brought to a 3rd grade reading level. (Remember when we had more than just "bad guys?") The press is consistently focusing on tempests in teapots instead of issues that matter, such as 52% of white women who voted for Trump, such as the suicidal choices the DNC has made against its progressive base since November 2016 that will almost certainly hand the R team a huge victory this November (which is necessary to get World War 3 started).
That movie, The Post, is an excellent and timely propaganda piece meant to make us think that the news media of today is the same as the news media of the 70s.
Remember, #pizzagate happened, and we were all told that we had to clamp down on "fake news" because some idiot (who was likely a CIA plant anyway) took a "loli haet pizza" meme seriously. We were told that InfoWars and Breitbart were what "fake news" looked like. What we weren't told by the mainstream was that what fake news really looks like is progressive news sources such as World Socialist Web Site, CounterPunch, Black Agenda Report, Consortiumnews, MintPress News, etc.
Why are these news source "fake news?" Because if you start reading them, you'll start to question why we need World War 3 and why the USA is becoming a 3rd world country.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @08:04PM
lolololol
That has to be the best explanation as to why the infowars/breitbarters are such die hard morons. Please note that I am not saying your list of liberal sites is wrong, there is undoubtedly some fake shit rolling through there as well.
But god DAMN!
"Why are these news source "fake news?" Because if you start reading them, you'll start to question why we need World War 3 and why the USA is becoming a 3rd world country."
Sell someone a line that THEY are the chosen few who see the TRUTH and you have the start of a great cult following. You have been suckered, you are in a cult being played for chumps.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 29, @09:55PM
You seem to be confused about who was poking a bear and who's currently poking a small dog.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @06:07PM (1 child)
Yeah, this particular case is not hacking the election. It's "illegal investigative journalism" ;)
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 29, @06:17PM
Personally, I hope they do it every four years from now on. And I hope western Europe does the same for the Republicans.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @03:12PM (1 child)
Went through the European press a few days ago. Chances are it is fake because:
1) The supposed workings of the Dutch security services would not have been released to the unwashed masses.
2) The US security services own the Dutch services, they already know what they are working on.
I am so glad Trump was elected. There were better candidates, but something has gone right when the plans of shadowy global Hillary supporters were foiled.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @03:24PM
bad troll is bad at trolling.
On the off-chance that you legitimately think your assertion has merit: nothing was released to unwashed masses by the Dutch, the US did that.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Monday January 29, @04:00PM (8 children)
Oh, look, another story about interference and cheating in our elections. Trump is so cooked, but the Republicans won't stick the fork in. The wing nuts, racists, and fascists won't abandon him until the world is falling apart. The crooks will stand with him as long as there's more loot to be grabbed. Let's see, wing nuts, crooks, and uh, what other parts of the Republican party are there? The Free Market Kool Aid Drinkers? Holdovers who are still blind to the radical changes in the Republican Party, the complete 180 flip-flop in so many positions the Party Formerly of Lincoln has made in the last 50 years, you know, the whole Southern Strategy?
I suppose there are still a few sincere, principled Republicans, the ones who believe in personal responsibility and restraint with the free handouts and similar philosophies. And, oh yeah, the Rule of Law.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 29, @04:05PM (3 children)
You forgot to mention the Log Cabin Republicans.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday January 29, @04:13PM
and Hitler.
Gotta Godwin by Godwinning.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday January 29, @04:13PM
The Log Cabin Republicans make no sense. It's like having a Black Caucus of the KKK (well, okay, BESIDES Clarence Thomas).
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by digitalaudiorock on Tuesday January 30, @12:51AM
He also forgot that growing group within the Republican leadership that seems hellbent on outdoing the history of Watergate by actively participating whole-hardheartedly in the cover up and the diversion. For me it's been a rather amazing thing to witness. I'm thinking that history will just those folks...the likes of that scumbag Devin Nunes...in a manner that will make Joseph McCarthy look like a fucking saint.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @04:45PM
You keep using that word, "fascism". It does not mean what you think it means.
(Score: 0, Troll) by khallow on Monday January 29, @05:05PM (1 child)
And look who then rants about Republicans for the rest of their post. Kool aid drinkers only care about interference and collusion when it happens to the other side.
Where's the evidence? I'll note the key problem - no evidence of illegal collusion (note that some forms of collusion would be legal, BTW) between the Trump campaign and anyone on the Russian side.
There are two points to bring up. First, it's easy to insinuate illegal collusion, but hard to show. Contacts with Russians are commonplace. They're a big country and most of the people involved would meet with a number of Russians routinely as part of their jobs. Similar links can be made to the Clintons, for example, a speaking engagement [snopes.com] by Bill Clinton which netted half a million dollars, was used as the basis for an accusation that Hillary Clinton was colluding with the Russians. Given that significant money was actually exchanged in Russia, that seems a somewhat less vapid basis for accusation than what's been geared against the Trump administration.
Another example is the infamous ATF "gunwalking" scandal [wikipedia.org]. Superficially, it's almost 2000 high quality weapons and perhaps more importantly, unchecked smuggling of said firearms (including who knows what with those firearms) into Mexico mostly to the Sinaloa cartel. Further, there probably have been dozens of contacts between the Sinaloa cartel and agents who were managing the gunwalking program over the two or so years it was in existence. Does that mean that some in the Obama administration was colluding with the Sinaloa cartel? While it's hard to show that Obama officials would have profited from such an arrangement, it's not hard to see how they would do so, via bribes or political advantage (for example, if it weren't for the blowback of a border agent dying in a firefight involving two of these weapons, the situation might have been used to rationalize gun control legislation).
There are more where those came from. One probably can find similar examples from any administration going back to the dawn of the US.
Notice the jump in logic that happens in each of these three cases. We have this vague sense of connection between political opponents and some outsider who benefits or might benefit from actions of the opponents. If that were enough to jail people, we would have sent a number of Obama officials to jail. It's not. Therefore, you need more than that in order to put people in prison for the alleged illegal collusion. Perhaps, this can be done though I see that no one has succeeded so far. The people currently indicted [wikipedia.org] have been either for actions they allegedly performed before becoming part of the campaign and subsequent administration or for lying to the FBI. (The two that have been charged with lying to the FBI have plead guilty, but not the rest.)
Past experience with such scandals indicates that they are unlikely to go anywhere. It's certainly not an adequate basis for a Trump supporter to change their mind.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @08:10PM
Nice to see you ignore the last part: "I suppose there are still a few sincere, principled Republicans, the ones who believe in personal responsibility and restraint with the free handouts and similar philosophies. And, oh yeah, the Rule of Law."
Hey, how else would you justify yet another wall of bullshit? Perhaps instead of fighting the good (partisan) fight you should hear the valid points and incorporate them into a larger discussion where you can make your own valid points about scandals. We need to unearth the baddies, not fight each other.
Woops, I forgot, Khallow IS one of the baddies. No amount of logic and reason can fight a person's choice to be bad. You'll have to work doubly hard to convince anyone otherwise. Well except the other RWNJs that mod you up.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, @12:10AM
Fascism sprung from Marxism; it's Leftism.
Do you people not know your history?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @05:30PM (1 child)
The Netherlands has landed super deep discounts on next gen American military hardware. These discounts are to be subsidized by U.S. taxpayers. The Pentagon declined to comment, but laughs and whitehouse jokes could be heard from behind closed doors. Later the DNC returns from the Pentagon after promising to halt existing audits, and is rumored to be in desperate need of chapstick.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @08:14PM
You realize that in this case it is the GOP that has been sucking the MIC's cock? All I can hear is Putin's laughter as he makes his favorite worm squirm.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 29, @08:02PM
If "hacking of the Democratic Party" is "interference with the American elections", then we can conclude that the democratic party has improper control of the American elections. Messing around with an individual party is not supposed to be able to affect the vote tally.
