Donald Trump has signed an executive order to keep the Guantánamo Bay prison camp open, reversing the policy of the Obama administration.
In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, Trump said he had directed the defence secretary, James Mattis, "to re-examine our military detention policy and to keep open the detention facilities at Guantánamo Bay". He added that he expected that "in many cases" captured terrorists would be sent to the camp.
The Trump executive order instructs Mattis, in consultation with the secretary of state and other officials, to deliver a new policy on battlefield detentions, "including policies governing transfer of individuals to US Naval Station Guantánamo Bay" within 90 days.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @08:58AM (9 children)
I recall that President Trump promised that he would. In any case, it has generally been a republican desire for forever.
Most of the people who got released have gone back to terrorism. Why would we do more of that?
It would be notable if President Trump did something that would more effectively deter terrorists, such as giving them transfusions of pig blood. I have a feeling that sex change operations would work mighty well too; that crowd likes to treat women as objects.
(Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @09:06AM
Build a conical or pyramidal prison cell, pointy part down. In the bottom, place a Koran. Several feet above that, place a non-removable metal grate as the floor. Feed the prisoner. Eventually, they must poo. To protect the Koran, they will have to catch and hold their poo. There is no place to set it down. Feed them more.
(Score: 5, Informative) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Thursday February 01, @10:01AM (1 child)
You're a liar and a fool.
Most of the detainees could not go "back" to terrorism since they were never terrorists in the first place [www.cbc.ca]. In fact, if you want to use that quaint old idea of "innocent until proven guilty" then well over 90% are innocent because only a tiny fraction have even been given a trial [hrw.org]
Either you are trolling hard, or your irony detector is completely shot.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @01:58PM
What troll meant was that they went back to being brown and Muslim.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 01, @11:17AM (4 children)
Maybe - you got citations?
Whatever - if you pick me up somewhere, accuse me of being a terrorist, lock me up somewhere thousands of miles from home, prevent me from communicating with friends and family, torture me routinely for years, beat me up psychologically in between torture sessions - if I'm ever released, I'm going to be looking for revenge. You would have been better off just executing me.
Of course, the US has other methods of creating terrorists as well. Drone strikes on weddings and other festivities, for instance. We really don't seem to understand anything about human nature, do we?
On topic - Trump proves that he's not any smarter than Dubya was. We need to keep creating terrorists, martyrs, and anything else necessary to keep the terrorists going. Hey - why don't we just give weapons to whatever remains of ISIS/DAESH? They are, after all, trying to depose a regime that we don't like very much, right?
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday February 01, @12:41PM (2 children)
Here's something [wired.com] I reckon you'll like - I know I did:
(Score: 3, Funny) by TheGratefulNet on Thursday February 01, @01:50PM (1 child)
next in the news: isis buys 3d printer from ebay, tries to create bomb but PLA is still stuck to the build plate.
they launch it anyway.
it melts into a purple mess.
(ebay seller gets negative feedback).
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday February 01, @02:14PM
FTFY
The "3d print your weapon/ammo at war-time" is an idiocy - 3d printing is cost effective for prototyping or when the piece to be fab-ed is so complex that any other way of doing it is either impossible (within tolerances) or more expensive than 3d printing.
It simply doesn't work well for mass production with short production cycles.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday February 01, @03:46PM
And too add insult to injury the guy who falsely told the Americans you were a terrorist got paid for it!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @12:12PM
Most of the people who got released have gone back to terrorism.
And most of the people who posted trash like that have gone back to Slashdot.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by bradley13 on Thursday February 01, @09:51AM (6 children)
Imprisonment with no legal recourse continues. Are those people criminals? Military prisoners? Oh, right, they are carefully defined to fall outside of all possible categories, so the US can do whatever it damned well pleases. This would be impossible on US territory, or in the territory of any Western nation...
I do object to claiming this as a reversal of Obama's policy. Obama had eight long years to end this travesty, and failed to do so (despite it being one of his campaign promises).
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Bot on Thursday February 01, @10:17AM
Well, if you consider that terror works better for those who already have power, and that getting jailed as mere suspect, tortured and then released probably makes you hating your captors, you may just consider Guantanamo as a terrorist factory and have everything fit.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday February 01, @11:10AM (3 children)
There are three little words my predecessor refused to say: unlawful enemy combatants. We must be clear, terrorists -- wherever we find them -- are not merely criminals. Obama was very soft on terrorism. When terrorists bombed hospitals in Yemen, his State Department put out a statement of condemnation. Like a model makes a fashion statement with a sash or a purse. Somebody got condemned. Nobody got condemned. Because nobody got annihilated. We're going to start annihilating, believe me. We have no choice but to annihilate them. And bring them to Gitmo. It's going to be beautiful. Give a big thank you to General Mattis, folks.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 01, @11:21AM (2 children)
From the bottom of the SN page -
"They make a desert and call it peace." -- Tacitus (55?-120?)
Go ahead, Donald - burn down the rain forests, salt the ground, bomb the cities - make the earth one huge desert. When there is no one left to argue with, you can call it peaceful. Tacitus could have been talking specifically about the US military industrial complex.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 3, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday February 01, @11:54AM (1 child)
Those quotations are so interesting. You signed your tweet, you said let's cage Aristarchus. Gitmo is a big, beautiful cage. On a tropical island in the Caribbean. My predecessor said he couldn't close Gitmo, because it would cost too much money to close it. So he kept it open. He said he would close it, he kept it open -- that was a very smart move. Because it's ready for us to fill it up with our many enemies. What about federal employees who undermine the public trust or fail the American people? Our FBI is a mess. But there's lots of space in Gitmo.
As everybody knows, we've been having big problems with China and Russia. General Mattis says they can get together and try to bully us. He thinks maybe the two of them, together, maybe could beat us. We must modernize and rebuild our nuclear arsenal, hopefully never having to use it, but making it so strong and so powerful -- much more powerful than it is now -- that it will deter any acts of aggression by any other nation or anyone else. Or all of them together. Perhaps someday in the future there will be a magical moment when the countries of the world will get together to eliminate their nuclear weapons. Unfortunately, we are not there yet, sadly. We're not having that magical moment with the fairy dust. So let's have an American moment instead.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @03:52PM
I got to tell you man, you could be his speech writer.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @03:08PM
Are you saying Obama didn't try? The home countries of the detainees wouldn't take them back. He tried to move them into high security detention facilities in the US, but the Republican Congress wouldn't let him (you know, he was being soft on crime and all). There is even an empty maximum security facility in Colorado, and they were lobbying to have them sent there, but Congress refused. And somehow this is all his fault?
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday February 01, @10:14AM (1 child)
*slow breathing*
- Close the Guantanamo Bay doors, Donald.
*slow breathing*
- Donald, close the Guantanamo Bay doors!
- Sorry, elector, I am afraid I cannot do that.
Effects are awesome but the story is weak IMHO.
I hope they're working on the Presidential Suite.
I hope they're working on the Presidential Suite.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @10:20AM (1 child)
* torture
* indefinite detention without due process
This is what sets us apart from the subhumans.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 01, @01:58PM
The above comment (another AC) is the type of Western Values they talk so much about.
All crime is committed under the influence of the devil-worshiping khazarian jews.
Reply to This
