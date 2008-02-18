from the it's-a-right-wing-thing dept.
Fake News Sharing in US is a Right-Wing Thing, Says Study
A study by researchers at Oxford University concluded that sharing fake and junk news is much more prevalent amongst Trump supporters and other people with hard right-wing tendencies.
The study, from the university's "computational propaganda project", looked at the most significant sources of "junk news" shared in the three months leading up to Donald Trump's first State of the Union address this January, and tried to find out who was sharing them and why.
"On Twitter, a network of Trump supporters consumes the largest volume of junk news, and junk news is the largest proportion of news links they share," the researchers concluded. On Facebook, the skew was even greater. There, "extreme hard right pages – distinct from Republican pages – share more junk news than all the other audiences put together.
Polarization, Partisanship and Junk News Consumption over Social Media in the US
What kinds of social media users read junk news? We examine the distribution of the most significant sources of junk news in the three months before President Donald Trump's first State of the Union Address. Drawing on a list of sources that consistently publish political news and information that is extremist, sensationalist, conspiratorial, masked commentary, fake news and other forms of junk news, we find that the distribution of such content is unevenly spread across the ideological spectrum. We demonstrate that (1) on Twitter, a network of Trump supporters shares the widest range of known junk news sources and circulates more junk news than all the other groups put together; (2) on Facebook, extreme hard right pages—distinct from Republican pages—share the widest range of known junk news sources and circulate more junk news than all the other audiences put together; (3) on average, the audiences for junk news on Twitter share a wider range of known junk news sources than audiences on Facebook's public pages.
http://comprop.oii.ox.ac.uk/research/polarization-partisanship-and-junk-news/
[Ed. note: page is loading very slowly; try a direct link to the actual report (pdf). --martyb]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Unixnut on Thursday February 08, @11:33AM (26 children)
I mean, "Fake news" is a nebulous concept in of itself, because it seems to be the new term for "propaganda", which is what pretty much every single news outlet is, on all sides. They are selling you a story, usually tied into whatever biases you hold.
So, if you define that the majority of what sources republicans consider as news "fake", then yes, majority of republicans will be sharing "fake news".
However if you were to define that the majority of what democrats use as sources "fake", you can make a study saying that the majority of democrats will be sharing "fake news"
(Score: 5, Touché) by Wootery on Thursday February 08, @11:48AM (13 children)
Yes yes, there is no such thing as objective reality, Trump is no more a liar than any other politician, and pigs have been able to fly for decades provided you respect my idea of a pig.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Thursday February 08, @12:28PM (5 children)
there is no such thing as objective reality,
Well, there is one. Votes are sold to the highest bidder. That goes for the voters as much as it does for the crooked politicians they reelect.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday February 08, @04:33PM (4 children)
And there you have another example of Fake News. Not even 5 posts deep into this thread.
I've been doing this crazy voting thing about 50 years, and I've never met anyone paid to vote, offer me money to vote, offer anyone I know money to vote, heard of any bids. But apparently you have. Please be specific. Name state, place, election-race, and how much was offered. Not expecting names, because then the guilty might reach out and kill you. Because that happens every day right?
Lets face it, you've made a fake assertion.
On a Fake Issue.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Thursday February 08, @04:38PM
Cynicism is edgy and makes you look wise. Why ruin the guy's day?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @04:40PM
Cluebat: you're not the voter.
Laws are passed by votes sold to the highest bidder.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday February 08, @05:32PM (1 child)
:-) Nice try... strawman, right? but that's not how it works, and of course you know that. As the old saying goes: Everybody votes for their wallet. And lately there is a high level of antipathy to match. But one way or another, people are in it for the money. The politicians only reflect that, or they wouldn't be so successful. A single reelection says everything about the people that vote for them.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday February 08, @09:13PM
You're the clown who said:
Stop trying to make it about something I said.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by DannyB on Thursday February 08, @03:20PM (2 children)
1. Some people say the sun rises in the East. Others say in the West. The truth lies probably somewhere in between. Or, we should give both opinions equal weight.
2. There are no absolutes! Absolutely no absolutes! So you can't be sure of anything.
3. There are people who believe he earth is flat. They are deeply misguided and wrong. In reality the earth is a disc with mountains and valleys, a non-smooth (eg, non-flat) surface. The sun, moon and stars revolve in a circle above the disk. Gravity is an illusion also. It is actually acceleration at 9.8 meters / second ^ 2. The disc is on the back of an infinite stack of turtles. The final turtle of that infinite stack is propelled by a rocket at 9.8 m/s^2 using a perpetual motion machine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @04:42PM (1 child)
YES! This is why we need the certainty of religious doctrine.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 08, @06:29PM
I sense you are sarcastic, so you might instead settle for the comforting certainty of Fox News. (Surely that isn't religious doctrine.)
Apart from that, there certainly do seem to be objective facts in the world.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Thursday February 08, @04:55PM (2 children)
It should be pointed out that that idea is and has always been a friend to every totalitarian regime that has ever existed. For instance, the Soviets functioned on that for decades with completely fraudulent reporting about everything and science based on nonsense like Lamarckism.
There is objective reality. You can determine its condition and its rules by science, careful study, reason, etc. And if you don't, you will be susceptible to liars everywhere.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Thursday February 08, @08:38PM
Please excuse me for going off-topic here, but I'm rather curious about something.
I dove into some biology articles following a previous story about epigenetics, and found myself confused about Lamarckism. Not as to whether it had any merit; I am not a biologist and do not claim to make any judgements as to the merit of one man's work over another's.
No, what was confusing was the extent to which the authors wanted to make damned sure nobody thought that epigenetics even smelled like Lamarckism. Given that the overall summary of it was the idea that individual organisms make adaptations to their environments, and that those adaptations are heritable, all that I can assume is that I'm missing something.
I know genetics doesn't work like that, and that adaptive pressure applied to generations of individuals with randomized collections of phenomes is an explanation that better matches reality. But if we can inherit behavioral, social, and apparently even gene methylation patterns, how is that fundamentally not Lamarckian? And why is it so damned important that I understand the distinction?
My guess is that the answer lies in a combination of political history and the details of Lamarck's conclusions. I'm hoping you can provide some answers, Thexalon, since you have invoked the name and clearly hold the same opinion as to its validity.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @09:14PM
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @07:45PM
Sure there is; there is no gender pay gap and only two genders. Yet we frequently see fake news from the mainstream left claiming otherwise.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @11:57AM
Being someone who votes for or against both parties I disagree.
Many of the things I see tucker or hannity push these days requires me to not know certain things in procedure that they conveniently leave out of their commentary.
This is not something I see with maddow. Though when she hits her stride she does at times try to force a round peg in a square hole.
And I used to love tucker over bugala since bugala was so pretentious. So I should like him but instead I see him as disingenuous now
Case in point the uranium reports. Hannity and tucker showed why they are opinion “experts” and Shepard Smith had to explain it with the details Hannity and tucker would always leave out. Important details.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by c0lo on Thursday February 08, @12:13PM (4 children)
Fake news: alt-facts pushed to your tribe attention for them to drum as noisily as possible and drawn other news.
Alt-facts: facts that are factually incorrect - aka lies.
(And no, Goebbels seems to have been more intelligent than to say truth becomes the greatest enemy of the State. [stackexchange.com], but Hitler was a fan of the big lie [wikipedia.org])
In other words: you are trolled, stop whinging and deal with it.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday February 08, @12:16PM
s/drawn/drown/
(Score: 2) by stormwyrm on Thursday February 08, @01:07PM (2 children)
While Goebbels may not have said such a thing outright, it does seem that such sentiments were indeed expressed by the Nazis:
The right to believe whatever you want does not mean that whatever you want to believe is right.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday February 08, @04:10PM (1 child)
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday February 08, @08:27PM
It seems to me it's mostly the right that gets, well, triggered easily. I mean, hell, look at them trying to undermine our entire secular nation-state's basis in order not to have their feelings hurt by seeing people who think/believe/love/whatever differently than they do actually living their lives. They project a helluva lot too. I don't know anything even close to the John Birch society on the left.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 5, Insightful) by stormwyrm on Thursday February 08, @12:27PM
The right to believe whatever you want does not mean that whatever you want to believe is right.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by isostatic on Thursday February 08, @02:58PM
This is quite evidently fake news:
There's no bias here, there's just multiple things that simply are not objectively true
Snopes has been full of "fake news" for years, stuff that is objectively false -- like "the Eagles telling Trump 'fuck you'"
This is different to "News I don't agree with", or "Opinion that's a real stretch".
(Score: 3, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Thursday February 08, @05:17PM
Surely it depends on what you define as fake news?
Things that are objectively false, yet reported as news.
See, it's not that hard!
(Score: 4, Informative) by edIII on Thursday February 08, @08:23PM (2 children)
Bullshit. Fake News is incredibly easy to define. It is news that was fabricated as to have the imprimatur of MSM (hold the laughter please), for a specific purpose, and delivered to a specific audience. When Russia was paying Facebook via its troll network, they were posting lies and propaganda, but doing so as to appear from legitimate trusted sources of news. Hence, it was news that was faked.
This is not something you can pull that both sides crap on. The majority of fake news was heavily slanted towards making Orange Anus look electable, and Hillary to look worse than she already does. Although I will admit, that is not from first hand experiences. I watch no advertisements of any kind, and I have ZERO presence within social media (no this site isn't social media). So what would I know about fake news other than the cerebral discussions about it. Fake News does not make its way here though, and I largely attribute that to our great group of editors.
Most people aren't getting their news anymore from the major so-called trusted outlets of news, but are getting it from each other on social media. Whoever sounds the best and loudest, gets promulgated further throughout those networks pushing the lies.
Now, when somebody says Fake News, 99% of the time they're full of fucking shit. It's become a retort when you don't like the truth coming to the surface. Don't attack the truth with reason, logic, or well founded positions based on sound principles, but simply loudly claim it was faked news. That's Orange Anus's favorite move. Deny, Deny, Deny, Deny, and when the truth is plain for all to see, simply deny reality in its entirety and scream "fake news".
It's funny how people didn't like Orange Anus being compared to Hitler, but Hitler attacked the press in much the same ways.
(Score: 3, Troll) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday February 08, @08:29PM
Preach it, brother. The Trump types project like a mile of movie theaters, thinking if they accuse others of what they themselves are guilty of, it somehow absolves them. It's cowardly, hypocritical, and amoral, not even immoral. But they, of course *being* immoral, don't give a shit.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Thursday February 08, @08:54PM
Truth to be honest, I don't actually care. I'm not American, and I don't support either side of the same turd coin that the majority of you seem to cheer for.
However, due to the size and capacity of the USA, and their global reach (and because every single Tech site in English seems to have a selection of Americans willing to rant about it), I can't help but get constant "Fake news" information from basically both sides of the coin. And it is always the same crap:
News item: "Trump gets pissed on by prostitutes/Colluded with Russians/Stole election"
R's: "Fake News"
D's: "Gospel Truth"
News item: "Hillary colluded with Russians for uranium/tried to steal election/$some_reason, etc..."
R's: "Gospel Truth"
D's: "Fake News"
And so on and so on. Every single piece of news is either "Gospel Truth" or "Fake news". There is no way to actually have a reasoned debate about it.
"Fake News" has just become a moniker, yet another way to divide Americans bitterly. Just look at the responses on the site. I imagine some posters were literally foaming at the mouth as they typed their retorts.
And like you nicely put, it has been devalued to the point of meaningless. Anyone can define "fake news" just like they can define "hate speech". It is a very dangerous precedent, that people seem to be missing in their strong urge to beat upon "the other side".
Sure, you can claim it once had a clearly defined meaning (just like "hate speech" did), but as always in politics, its get redefined, and twisted and turned to suit the purposes of whoever is using it.
If "fake news" was just limited to the USA, I might not even care that much, however now my local politicians have taken to defining news which they disapprove of as "fake news", which really complicates the ability to have a reasoned debate. Plus you can't accuse them of stifling the opposition/alternative viewpoints because they just point to that "Bastion of Free speech"/"Leader of the free world", the USA, so if the US can do it, so can they.
How do you debate with someone whose starting argument is that everything you say is fake, and therefore not worth responding to? For many, the result is to just declare that the other sides news is also "fake", and then you get a societal split with two echo chambers self reinforcing their reality.
Not to mention this has got two sides of America locked in an increasingly bitter (and violent) conflict, while your country is degrading, the economy is going to shit, and we are teetering on the edge of possibly another big war in the middle east that could escalate quickly into a global confrontation.
Talk about a case of a population wide "missing the forest for the trees".
(Score: 2, Insightful) by looorg on Thursday February 08, @12:17PM (34 children)
So the "junk news" was selected on the opinion of 12 people they found, but they didn't think it was necessary to include whom these 12 people where and what the actual list was? That doesn't really make me all warm and fuzzy over their selection process. They can call it whatever they like but in the end it is still a matter of opinions, unless proven otherwise, even if you think you judge it based on "professianlism, style, credibility, bias and counterfeit". You can hide behind coding, fancy graphs and the Oxford name all you like but they are hiding some essential data and their process seem to leave a lot to be desired.
(Score: 5, Informative) by c0lo on Thursday February 08, @12:29PM (9 children)
A match for your strawman: the list of junk news sources and examples of fake news stories starts at page 6 of the FA's Online Supplement [ox.ac.uk].
(Score: -1, Troll) by khallow on Thursday February 08, @12:49PM (4 children)
I'll note that they're missing some sources of fake news with that criteria. For a notorious example [newscientist.com] from last decade:
[...]
This got into the IPCC chapter via a white paper [soylentnews.org] from the World Wildlife Fund (which let us note, checked off the boxes for fake news).
(Score: 4, Funny) by NotSanguine on Thursday February 08, @01:05PM (3 children)
You have been provided with the data and the methodology. Please let us know how and where in their analysis they've skewed the results.
We're all very excited that you're attempting to replicate the results of this study. You go, girlfriend!
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 1, Insightful) by khallow on Thursday February 08, @01:20PM (2 children)
The data indicates that they may well have skewed the results as does the conclusions.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by NotSanguine on Thursday February 08, @01:32PM
That's just hand waving. Which data? what results are skewed?
You made a claim. back it up. Or you're clearly talking out of your ass.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday February 08, @08:30PM
"Results you don't like" != skewed methods and/or conclusions.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2, Interesting) by looorg on Thursday February 08, @12:51PM (3 children)
Fine. I read the main PDF and not the site and there wasn't really any mention of the supplemental information. Even after having read the supplemental pages it kind of just enforces my point -- more or less all the news they classify as "junk news" are heavily slanted. Have you read their examples? They apparently can't find any or very little junk news from either side, perhaps it's the case that there is no junk news from one side but I seriously doubt that. So it once again comes down to this being a selection of news to fit some somewhat vague criteria of theirs.
(Score: 5, Informative) by c0lo on Thursday February 08, @01:03PM (1 child)
If by "I read" you mean "I skimmed", then I believe you.
Otherwise, the
references the Online Supplement many times over.
(Score: 1, Troll) by VLM on Thursday February 08, @03:45PM
OK... let me try to help looorg make his (or at least, my...) point.
I skimmed the paper and there's no examples of categorized data which would help analyze the trustworthiness of the supposed analysis.
One example is the numerous, some possibly fake photoshopped, legacy media (newspaper, magazine) covers claiming Hillary has 99% odds to win, to demoralize the Trump supporters into not voting and meme the result into existence. LOL that didn't work so well did it?
For another example the leftist chanting has never stopped nor slowed down in the last year that Trump is Literally Hitler and Trump Cooperated With The Russians Because Hitler and The Russians Historically Had a Such a Romantic Bromance. Now is that false news or propaganda or laughably call it the truth with a straight face or not counted?
Or a VERY concrete example, a day or two below the election I reposted a semi-famous meme "Trump Voters Go To the Polls / Hillary Voters Go To the Polls" and the Trump side was the usual mismash of extremely alpha male road warrior car chase with warhammer 40K god emperor stuff, and the Hillary side was a nude submissive obviously very low-T male wearing a dog leash and a dildo and not much else, being walked on four legs down the street by a fat female dominatrix with a whip presumably a typical street scene in SF or LA or at DNC/Antifa/LegacyMedia (as if there's any difference or separation) board room meetings but a bit unusual in the civilized world. Now my question is, was that meme:
1) Fake News falsely showing non voters or at least falsely implying either the submissive male or the W40K/Road Warrior cosplayers were entering or exiting a voting facility
2) Totally F-ing hilarious laugh out loud slightly slanted propaganda meme from my pals on /pol/
Its kind of important when analyzing the quality of academic political bias, which as we know has a history of incredible left wing extremism, so it would be very unwise to trust out of hand.
(Score: 2) by fritsd on Thursday February 08, @04:44PM
What do you mean by the word "side" ?
(Score: 5, Informative) by NotSanguine on Thursday February 08, @12:48PM (23 children)
It's pretty easy to just dismiss this without knowing anything about the study. I think it useful to at least look at the sampling and methodology before accepting or rejecting it. Of course, that's too much work if your biases cause you to simply accept or reject the research without understanding what was actually done (the TFS certainly doesn't give much information about that).
According to the actual paper:
The online supplement mentioned can be had here [ox.ac.uk]
Note that the online supplement includes all the sources, the criteria by which those sources were classified, and the statistical methods used for the analysis, allowing you to replicate (or attempt to) this work if you choose.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by khallow on Thursday February 08, @12:56PM (11 children)
Indeed. Let us recall that just because researchers claim they use a certain methodology, it doesn't mean [wattsupwiththat.com] that they actually do. Research that comes up with a notable political bias probably isn't firing on all cylinders.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday February 08, @01:00PM (10 children)
Absolutely! You couldn't be more correct.
So tell us, now that you have access to the data and the methodology, when will you have a report for us as to whether or not you can replicate the results?
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 1, Touché) by khallow on Thursday February 08, @01:24PM (9 children)
Certainly. There's just the matter of funding. The above group in question received funding of around 2 million Pounds over five years. I think that's a reasonable amount in order to fund replication of the data. I await your check.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by NotSanguine on Thursday February 08, @01:30PM (8 children)
if you wish your unfounded assertions to have any value other than bloviation, you need to provide some evidence.
What's that? You won't provide any evidence for your assertions? Then we must assume they're bullshit.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by khallow on Thursday February 08, @01:37PM (6 children)
(Score: 5, Touché) by NotSanguine on Thursday February 08, @01:45PM (5 children)
You also didn't need to claim they were right or wrong. You, apparently, without spending millions, knew what was correct and what wasn't.
Now you say you need millions to back up your claim? Why should I pay for *you* to determine if *your* assertions are correct?
Without evidence, what you claim is just rank speculation. If you want those claims treated as anything else, *you* need to back up *your* claims.
Or is the world required to just take your word for it? Not so much.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by khallow on Thursday February 08, @02:52PM (4 children)
Because you're the one whining about it. I think it's reasonable that you pay as a result.
And I'm not willing to provide said evidence on my own dime.
Funny how that applies to everything, even the research we're discussing and your opinions.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by NotSanguine on Thursday February 08, @04:04PM (3 children)
Nope. The researchers helpfully provided all their data and their methodology. Which allows other researchers to either replicate or refute their results. That's called *science*
As for my opinions, I didn't offer any WRT this study. In fact, I didn't express *any* opinion about the study itself. I expressed the opinion that you were making unsubstantiated claims. That doesn't imply that I believe the researchers were correct.
But the researchers did provide me with the tools and information I'd need to get enough information to form an opinion about the research.
Which is a heck of lot more than you did. Which is zero. Rather, you just spouted off without any evidence at all.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by khallow on Thursday February 08, @06:28PM (2 children)
But not the funding as I have helpfully noted earlier. And you're making a rather generous assumption that what they claim is their data and methodology actually is. That is one of the points of replication.
But as I have noted, not the funding.
Let us remember that that research led to conclusions which happen to be politically convenient? I will not "provide" when no one is paying me to undertake that considerable effort. Instead, let us recall that extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. And bad research in this area has been funded before.
(Score: 4, Touché) by aristarchus on Thursday February 08, @07:07PM (1 child)
Obvious rebuttal: khallow, you're doing it again! You have had your ass handed to you. You have lost this debate. Answer the nice Soylentil's question, and show the data and the skew, or please stop.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday February 08, @08:31PM
Spoiler alert: he ain't gonna. The guy's so far out of his depth it's anyone's guess as to whether drowning, barotrauma, or one of those giant fish that's 2/3 jaws will get him first.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @02:13PM
Oh, no! The mothership seriously cut khallows funding! It asks now more trolling for the same money!
Expect an increased activity.
(Score: 5, Informative) by takyon on Thursday February 08, @01:32PM (1 child)
If you use my extension you want to select each paragraph and hit "Despace" (next time).
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday February 08, @01:36PM
Thanks Takyon!
I ran out of mod points, but I'll try to remember to mod this up in 10 or so hours.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0, Troll) by VLM on Thursday February 08, @03:52PM (6 children)
They're basically describing the NYT and CNN without calling out by name, aren't they?
Sure, nicely defined set of pattern matching rules, but don't forget the implied suffix, well, obviously excluding our political friends at X Y and Z.
There's also chronological issues. Maybe I'm late to the party, but I remember the BBC "in the old days" was the bastion of real journalism to the world, and then in the brexit and scottish independence voting they went full on propaganda lie mode, and I'm like "WTF BBC?". So sure, I'll agree, maybe the NYT in 1955 or 1975 was respectable, but its a laughingstock today.
(Score: 4, Informative) by NotSanguine on Thursday February 08, @04:11PM
Actually, they do name names. Not only do they name names, they provide details as to how they arrived at that list of names.
Don't believe me. Look at their data:
http://comprop.oii.ox.ac.uk/wp-content/uploads/sites/93/2018/02/Polarization-Partisanship-JunkNews-OnlineSupplement.pdf [ox.ac.uk]
But you don't care about data and evidence do you? You're right and anyone who disagrees is wrong, isn't that it?
Science doesn't care what you, I, or anyone else thinks. When done properly, the data speaks for itself.
But please, don't let that stop you. We all get a nice chuckle when you blather on. As such, by all means carry on.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2, Redundant) by FatPhil on Thursday February 08, @04:27PM (2 children)
Others have opined that their coverage of Ireland way back during The Troubles was equally flawed. I cannot comment, as I was too young, naive, and isolated from the reality of the situation back then to be able to detect propaganda. I have no hesitation to repeat their opinions neutrally herein, to save them the effort, they are as believable as the news reports we got on the mainland.
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 3, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Thursday February 08, @05:21PM (1 child)
Accurately reporting what the administration was saying at the time is not Fake News.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Thursday February 08, @07:07PM
Only if they call out the lies, especially the blatant ones, while doing so. Otherwise they are just a conduit and not a news service.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Thursday February 08, @05:23PM
The NYT and CNN are interesting cases, because they have an absolutely overwhelming bias, but that overwhelming bias isn't left or right, it's pro-establishment - i.e. pro-rich and pro-powerful.
The strongest example of this in action that I can think of is that when the NYT got a story that George W Bush had authorized NSA eavesdropping on Americans in December 2003. The first thing they did with it was to run it by the Bush administration before even thinking about publishing it. The Bush administration asked them to wait 1 year before publishing, which would conveniently mean that the story was unknown while the presidential election was going on. The NYT happily complied with the request, even though they were very publicly pulling for John Kerry in that upcoming election.
And you'll notice something else if you watch news on CNN: Wolf Blitzer in particular pretty much never questions any report from anybody in any presidential administration. Even if it's complete nonsense. And it doesn't matter which party you're talking about.
That's of course different from other organizations' biases. For instance, Fox News is basically the propaganda outlet of the Republican Party, and therefor everything that mainstream Republicans do is good, and everything Democrats do is bad. Meanwhile, MSNBC is basically the propaganda outlet of the Democratic Party, and therefor everything that mainstream Democrats do is good, and everything Republicans do is bad. However, and this is important, anything that anyone does that furthers the goals of neither the mainstream Democrats nor the mainstream Republicans is either not newsworthy or downright evil from the point of view of both of them.
None of this is anything new, but an argument put forth many times, most famously in Noam Chomsky and Edward S Herman's Manufacturing Consent.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday February 08, @08:33PM
Read the actual material before you shoot your stupid flapping foodsucker off, will you? As you are acting now, you actually have a negative signal to noise ratio, in that any thread you post in automatically becomes dumber and more obfuscated.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by slinches on Thursday February 08, @05:08PM
Have you looked at the list of "Junk News" sites they listed? They were obviously cherry picked to generate the desired results. Why is a site like Breitbart on there while none of the progressive/liberal propaganda sites like Vox, Mother Jones, MoveOn.org, etc. are?
If this is a study at all, it isn't studying what it appears to. It's from the Computational Propaganda Project at Oxford and this is their stated purpose in the about section of their page:
Note that they don't state that they are seeking solutions to stop the manipulation of public opinion and spread of propaganda, just study it. And what better way to study the effects than by creating the propaganda yourself and watching how it gets distributed? There's only so much you can do watching how other people's content is distributed because you don't know how deceptive tactics could be hidden in the methodology or in manipulation of the data or if the results are accurate, but just unexpected. Put those inaccuracies in yourself and then you know conclusively that it's fake and how transparent the attempt at deception is.
(Score: 2) by melikamp on Thursday February 08, @07:34PM
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 08, @12:22PM (23 children)
https://www.google.com/search?ei=nj98WqazI9PcjwPmgb_IAg&q=is+oxford+university+liberal+or+conservative&oq=Is+oxford+a+liberal+university&gs_l=psy-ab.1.0.0i22i30k1.66517.78705.0.82322.52.33.1.0.0.0.563.6566.3-5j6j4.15.0....0...1c.1.64.psy-ab..36.16.6664...0j0i13k1j0i67k1j0i131k1j0i3k1j0i10k1.0.uhRFAvU41hU [google.com]
OK, the claim is that UK universities are neither liberal nor conservative. https://www.quora.com/Is-Oxford-university-a-liberal-institution [quora.com]
That doesn't preclude the likelihood that some liberals at Oxford got together, and decided that "fake news is conservative".
Maybe we should ask Hillary about fake news, when she isn't dodging sniper fire in some Eastern European country?
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 4, Informative) by c0lo on Thursday February 08, @12:39PM (12 children)
Letting aside your USian political spectrum is so skewed to the right that you may call all the Oxford guys even communist (when compared with your standard), my question is "Why would they do that"? Not like they stand to gain anything from it, they're not voting in US election, so why?
Note: you know? you don't get to be an Oxford professor if you are irrational. Maybe you can afford that, they don't
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday February 08, @12:54PM
Don't mind Runaway. He gets a little testy when he doesn't get his regularly scheduled booty bump [tweaker.org].
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by khallow on Thursday February 08, @12:58PM (8 children)
In other words, aside from the political bias, why would they do that? Let us also note that there is probably considerable funding in providing propaganda that shows one side of a US debate is "fake news".
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday February 08, @01:02PM (3 children)
You may be right. We're all waiting to hear back as to whether or not you can replicate the results.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 1, Troll) by khallow on Thursday February 08, @01:26PM (2 children)
(Score: 3, Touché) by NotSanguine on Thursday February 08, @01:34PM (1 child)
I made no assertions as to the invalidity of the results. You did.
Either provide evidence to support those assertions or quit pretending you're doing anything other than hand waving and making unfounded claims.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by arulatas on Thursday February 08, @07:59PM
I learned long ago, never to wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it.
George Bernard Shaw
----- 10 turns around
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday February 08, @01:14PM (2 children)
.uk TLD [wikipedia.org] Are you saying that not only Russians are trying to influence US elections, but the brits too?
TFA is a study of propaganda using social media and uses US as a subject. The author political bias is absolutely inconsequential for US politics.
But you may be right to worry, it may throw some rocks into the propaganda machines even if not intended as such.
(Score: 2, Funny) by khallow on Thursday February 08, @01:29PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @02:21PM
Search for open mics in your area, I'm sure your comedy will improve if you persist enough.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @02:15PM
The butthurt is strong in this one. /Yoda
(Score: 1, Redundant) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 08, @01:30PM (1 child)
Why? For any number of reasons. Boredom is a possibility. A bunch of bored students sitting around, talking about the savages in the States, and their stupid elections. "Hey, let's see if all that fake news is put out by the right, or the far right, alright?" "Ha! Just as I suspected! America's right may put out fake news, but most of it is from the extreme right, or alt-right!"
So, uhhhh - you tell us: Why did they do this study?
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday February 08, @01:57PM
DRY [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @12:49PM (4 children)
Who decided that democrats are liberal? I mean, if you want really fake news, you couldn't start in a better place. What, "liberal" because of Kennedy? How long did that last? They shot that horse in '68. You don't go after the mob and live to tell about it.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 08, @01:35PM (3 children)
We in America decided that Dems are more liberal than Reps. People in Europe tend to agree with that, while at the same time pointing out that we don't have a liberal party. We have a right and a further right party, no left party. Still, liberal is a useful term. Try to keep up.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 2) by fritsd on Thursday February 08, @04:52PM (1 child)
Actually, I like the Political Compass [politicalcompass.org]. It makes more sense to add ad dimension.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday February 08, @05:34PM
That is certainly an improvement, but the fact of the matter is that nobody fits into a neat little box, and it often depends a lot on who's getting paid and who's doing the paying.
For instance, everybody whose local economy does not depend on military spending is, when asked about it, likely to say something along the lines of "Grr, why should I have to pay all this money so the Air Force can get planes that don't fly, and the Army can get tanks they didn't ask for?" Whereas everybody whose local economy does depend on military spending is pretty universally in favor of it, even if they know it serves no actual government purpose but does keep themselves or their family members employed.
In short, it's not "All politics is local" but "All politics is personal".
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday February 08, @06:40PM
Is it really that big a deal that people in Europe have a different viewpoint than people in the US, particularly, when part of the difference probably comes from people migrating from Europe to the US? For example, a lot of religious conservatives left Europe for the US in the 17th through to 19th Centuries, basically a good portion of the more extreme Protestant faiths of the time (such as Lutherans, Puritans, Quakers, Calvinists, and Anabaptists); a good portion of the people fleeing the law, tyrannical states, or personal relationships; and a heaping helping of ambitious opportunists of all stripes. That probably by itself explains the different attitudes in the US concerning religion, crime, firearm ownership, and business.
(Score: 3, Informative) by TheRaven on Thursday February 08, @01:14PM (4 children)
First, they're not saying that "fake news is conservative", they saying that when fake news is released conservatives are more likely to repeat it.
sudo mod me up
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by khallow on Thursday February 08, @01:35PM (3 children)
Which if it were true, would be an interesting bit of weaseling since the majority of "fake news" outlets that they list are alt-right. From what I've read, it doesn't appear that they actually make that claim.
(Score: 4, Informative) by FatPhil on Thursday February 08, @04:48PM (1 child)
"we find that the distribution of such content is unevenly spread",
"... shares the widest range"
"... circulates more"
"... share the widest range"
"... circulate more"
"... share a wider range"
And that's just the one-paragraph abstract.
The "..." aren't important to refute your bizarre claim, but in case you're interested in the content of the study at all, rather than just spouting off from a position of ignorance, the Conservatives are the ones distribute the(ir) fake news more widely and more often.
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @06:53PM
I think he's kind of showing himself to be the poster child for what the paper is about.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @07:17PM
Wow! Amazing! Why is that, do you think? Researchers go looking for "fake news", and they find it in Brietbarf and the Washington (Moonie) Times? And so they list all these far right news sources because they contain false news and right-wing nut-jobs share this false news from the false news source to other right-wing nut-jobs? Shocking! Thanks for pointing this out, khallow! I will share this with all my peeps on Gab!
(Score: 4, Funny) by cubancigar11 on Thursday February 08, @01:26PM (5 children)
Someone asked me to do this research around 4 months before the USA election. I asked them why? As conservatives are by definition are trying to 'conserve', which means they are by definition under attack because they asked to make changes in themselves, which means they will be more driven by emotion, will have less 'tact', more... so to say... desperate. Lo and behold, 2 years later the study points to the same direction.
It is a leftist fantasy that conservatives are holding all the power. The power is and has always been held by non-conservatives. In fact, the conservative values are by large driven by community and have historically been a domain of the poor.
(Score: 4, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Thursday February 08, @05:24PM (2 children)
It is a leftist fantasy that conservatives are holding all the power.
Most of us leftists realize that the Republicans are reactionaries, not conservatives. But, they do hold all the power right now.
(Score: 2) by cubancigar11 on Thursday February 08, @07:44PM (1 child)
Conservatives don't hold any power. The billionaires and their bitches do.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday February 08, @08:39PM
Thing is, Kyuubey, most people who hear "conservative" in this milieu then think of what is properly called reactionary. This may not have been intentionally set up, but it sure seems to be a convenient little kink in reality that stops *actual* lower-case-C-conservatives from noticing that their supposed fellow-travelers actually aren't anything like them.
Conservative-with-a-lowercase-C values are actually showing up more in the Democrats than the Republicans. Take everyone's favorite political football, "family values." Which party is advocating policies that allow for families to stay together, make enough money to subsist on, and thereby raise well-adjusted children and by extension keep society running smoothly? I'll give you a hint: neither of the *really* are, but it's the Republican party that seems hellbent on creating a massive underclass of dysfunctional poverty-stricken single mothers and stunted, malnourished, lead-poisoned (see Flint, MI) children.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @07:22PM
Wow, cubancigarette, that is some first-class fake news right there! Keep up the great work!
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Thursday February 08, @09:05PM
That depends on whether you are talking about social conservatism or economic conservatism.
On the social side, you would have a good argument; the kind of "traditional family values" that Republicans use to motivate their base are not values that the wealthy have ever shared. As such, I would challenge you to name any politician that actually lives out those conservative values, right or left. But regardless of who is promoting it, the argument can definitely be made that social conservatism is defined by that majority of people that are not wealthy or powerful enough to elevate themselves above their community - those whom you have labelled "poor", but whom I would simply call "normal".
Economic conservatism, however, is anything but a domain of the poor. It is, ultimately, the un-American notion that those people who currently have wealth and power ought to be able to keep their wealth and power for eternity. The economic status quo always leads to aristocracy, something which is forbidden by name in the Constitution.
The promise made to the poor by economic conservatives is and has always been that:
Some people may continue to fall for this promise year after year, but that doesn't mean it was "driven by community", nor that it was ever "a domain of the poor".
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @02:03PM
Some may know, some may recall
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday February 08, @05:06PM (3 children)
This research is great and all, but I can't help feeling it's not telling us anything we don't already know. At worst, it's a way to delude ourselves that we're doing something about propaganda when all it is, is another confirmation that the right wing is more susceptible to propaganda.
The danger is that these right wingnut bozos frog march the nation into doing really stupid stuff. It's been happening, with the worst outbreak so far the 2003 Iraq War. But even more I wonder about the kinds of cunning fools who have brains enough to manipulate the susceptible people with propaganda, but not brains enough to understand why they should not do so. Why the neo-cons could have possibly thought the damage to America's reputation caused by lying about the Weapons of Mass Destruction was worth it, or more like simply didn't put any value to that, naively thought they could rush in on white horses and, presto, magically make Iraq into a stable, democratic ally, turning a blind eye to the very blatant corruption within their ranks-- they were very stupid and cynical.
There is worse to come: Global Warming. CO2 pollution. The folly of Big Oil in burying this issue is breathtaking. The leaders of the oil companies are highly educated and intelligent people, yet they thought too small, choosing to play the game of capitalism instead of the game of human survival. What the heck is the matter with them? They aren't starving and desperate, they are the 0.1%, the super rich. They think they can just shit in the nest, and the rest of us and nature will just magically clean up after them. Big Oil is not exceptional. Big Tobacco does the same thing. Big Finance keeps reaching for fraudulent tools. How many of them, I wonder, are still tempted to run a Ponzi scheme, despite the still fresh disaster of Madoff's? I hope there are some sectors that aren't run by greedy fools. Guess they don't make the news.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Thursday February 08, @05:53PM (1 child)
The one connection between conservatism and susceptibility to propaganda that I can think of: An essential idea of conservative ideology is that people who are in charge got that way because they are somehow smarter, more moral, harder-working, or more capable than those who are not in charge. By contrast, an essential idea of liberal ideology is that people who are in charge got that way because they are luckier, more privileged, and more criminal than those who are not in charge.
Why does that matter?
1. The people who are currently powerful do better if people think they're in charge because they're better at running things. So that makes them on average more likely to fund conservative propaganda than liberal propaganda.
2. If you show a conservative a wealthy privileged person in a nice suit saying something on the TV, the conservative reaction is along the lines of "Hmm, that obviously smart and successful person said something, so it must be true." By contrast, the liberal reaction is something along the lines of "That rich guy said something, it must be malarkey trying to trick us into making him richer or more powerful." That drives what sort of outlets get created and who gets listened to: Conservative propaganda outlets typically use glitz and glamour, liberal propaganda outlets use low-budget productions with dirt and people in everyday outfits.
3. Conservative propaganda outlets also have an easier time maintaining themselves as organizations, because liberal propaganda outlets become less credible as they get better funding and name recognition. Again, because liberals start becoming suspicious of people with "privilege", and somebody like, say, HuffPo, steadily loses attention and credibility as it becomes richer and more powerful, whereas for something like InfoWars the opposite is true.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @06:25PM
Dude that is messed up
i vote for people that seem to demonstrate they are not being dicks, understand local politics as necessary and big issue concerns, and that do not vote the party line because someone else somewhere else said they had to do something or they won't get funding. at least that's how i try to discern who's a dick or not, and i might not always get it right.
just because you see illinois or something being a state with a big city that seems to be led by a current generation of gangsters does not a political party make. i am not even sure what other criminal states you are talking about. new jersy would work except isn't that disappointed guy working for trump the governor there?
that doesnt matter because there are plenty of completely ineffective democrats elsewhere that couldn't get themselves out of a parking ticket and didn't get their position via being a crook. we have nixon to thank for scaring most of them away from that.
your list is written as if it's a conservative perspective of how things work.
i dont vote based on how rich or good looking someone is--i vote based on what they say, like "we believe we can create jobs by increasing pollution so that the janitors can be outsourced to another company to control costs and contribute to the gig economy by allowing a just-in-time cleanup effort by assigning people to clean coal smoke out of the air without resorting to job killing regulations. people can welcome the opportunity to drink bottled water available at a walmart in bulk packages thanks to our new monolopy distribution program of single sourced vendors. *water is bottled at the source, 'Coal Springs', after first being run through for treatment at the power plant; extra minerals included for free!"
If they say that, I won't vote for them -- whether they are republican or democrat
you seem to think its a popularity contest of the richest person with the best propaganda. no, people vote pretty much based on their jobs, their health, and their fears.
can you explain to me how intelligent people vote?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @08:38PM
Mwahahahahaha.
Wake us IF these boogiethings get a chance to damage any territory BEYOND ones already infested by "religion of peace". Till then, do shut up.
No one sane should lift a finger to assist one's sworn mortal enemies.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @06:09PM (1 child)
As expected, this is a partisan hit piece. There are two problems.
1. The list contains legit news sources.
2. I couldn't find a single leftist fake news site.
Essentially, it's just a list of conservative web sites.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @06:56PM
You might have checked the list, but you clearly didn't read the article or get its point.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @07:05PM (2 children)
The people who track the Russian Twitter bots monitor this kind of stuff. The bots target the right wingers [politico.com] because they are so easily duped.
Is it really any surprise seeing who they voted for that they fall for this stuff?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @08:00PM (1 child)
Islam is a religion of peace, there are 3 quadrillion genders and socialism is great. Those pesky right wingers will never appreciate our glorious utopia comrade!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @09:09PM
release the memo!