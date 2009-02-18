from the Where-is-Waldo-county?-dept. dept.
Small town Republican thoughts on refuting the alt-right. In The Republican Journal:
I want to make one thing very clear: The Waldo County Republican Committee absolutely, unequivocally condemns Nazi and KKK ideologies and actions, as well as any other kind of bigotry, and we encourage all of our voters and the community at large to do the same.
For fellow Republicans out there, worry not, we don't like Antifa's ideology and actions either, but we need to clean our own house; we need to worry about our own responsibilities.
Such honesty, and clarity of thought!
The most dangerous part of politics today is identity politics, trolling, pathos and a severe lack of critical thinking. You cannot defeat the insidious hatred of bigoted politics with more hate. By doing so, you morph the conversation away from policy and ideology to silly label syntax, eventually devolving completely into back and forth verbal gymnastics. Make no mistake, these trolls are ready for you as you stoop to their level, and they beat you up with mountains of experience.
So what do we do? Very simple. Stay neighborly by controlling your reaction. Seek out those with whom you disagree, try to understand them first, and politely offer your counter argument.
And it looks like the Republicans in Maine, if not in Illinois, are rejecting the alt-right.
The way to defeat Mr. Kawczynski is not by attacking him, but by attacking his ideas. Here are some flaws in his thinking: His immigration ideas are antithetical to the Maine Republican party platform, a section of which states, "We support the assimilation of legal immigrants into Maine society."
Kawczynski's ideas stand in contrast to Maine history and culture; in fact, it is white folks with racist ideologies who pose the greatest threat to Maine's foundation, not other races of people.
Another brilliant tidbit:
Ultimately, all you have to do is walk outside with your eyes open in this state to see that Kawczynski's fearmongering about "white genocide" is completely laughable.
Entire guest column is well worth a read.
(Score: 1, Troll) by Gaaark on Friday February 09, @12:48PM (17 children)
Nothing to see here.
Pity post?
I mean, really? There is no meat: "Where's the beef?"
How about a story about dogs masturbating against people legs?
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 4, Informative) by Gaaark on Friday February 09, @12:53PM
This should have been a journal entry.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 5, Insightful) by c0lo on Friday February 09, @01:43PM (10 children)
The beef is right there under your nose - it's people starting:
- to reject gap politics - wasted time and effort in focusing what divides the American rather than what they have in common (that is, heaps of everyday problems)
- to reject the elements of division in their own house - isn't it easier to start with what is under your control?
Looking from outside, I see common sense creeping in.
What, you'd prefer the spectacular? Spectacular will get you nowhere, heroic gestures will only lead to more infight in American society.
Guess who's winning from spectacular? Take a hint: it ain't the common person.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Gaaark on Friday February 09, @04:16PM (1 child)
"Common sense creeping in"
I still go with 'So?'
This is still a journal entry, not an article for submission.
Mod me down, mod me down...lordy lordy mod me down, but Aristarchus STILL can't write a good story.
PUT IT IN YOUR JOURNAL!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @04:34PM
Trigger harder bitch!!
Yes I know its flamebait, it is not productive, but I don't care. Gaark can fuck right off and go melt somewhere else.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday February 09, @04:36PM (7 children)
Looking from outside, I see common sense creeping in.
You do? I sure as hell don't. I see things getting more and more divided, and I don't think it's going to end well. This stuff in TFA is not representative of what I see in America overall politically. I see leftists working against free speech and liberals becoming die-hard corporatists, and people who used to be "conservative" going full Nazi, or believing in all kinds of crazy conspiracy theories. In public, people are fairly good still about keeping their opinions to themselves, but that's only going to last so long, as they show their true stripes online and at the voting booth. Honestly, I'll be surprised if the USA is still a single country in 25 years.
Guess who's winning from spectacular? Take a hint: it ain't the common person.
AFAICT, the "common person" is actually an extremist, they just keep their mouth shut at work about it for now. People are easily drawn to one "camp" or the other, and will easily accept whatever the leaders of that camp tell them. They do this in church, and they do it in politics, frequently with horrific results as Germany found out in the 1930s. It's really not that hard to lead people to do horrible things, once they're dissatisfied and angry.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by NotSanguine on Friday February 09, @06:30PM (5 children)
“All that is necessary for evil to succeed is that good men do nothing.” --Edmund Burke
So. Do you call out censorship, bigotry and divisiveness when you see and hear it?
Do you look for common ground with those who disagree with you in a particular area?
If not, you're part of the problem.
The way I see it is that we (and not just Americans) have much more in common than we do differences.
Except for tiny (relative to population) groups, people mostly want the same things: a decent way of life, relative safety for themselves and their loved ones, opportunities to succeed in their society, and the possibility of making a positive impact on the world.
Yes, there are different cultures and different belief systems. But that doesn't make those who think, live and believe differently than you do "the bad guys."
In fact, there are just a tiny number of hateful, disgusting scumbags who don't value life or liberty. They are loud though. And they redirect pain and anger about *real issues* (e.g., the hollowing of the middle class in the US, lack of jobs in arab societies, to name two, although those are essentially the same thing, just in different cultures and stages of (un)development) in support of their hateful agendas.
There are a larger group of opportunists who see their chance for power and influence by stoking those redirected emotions. But even those folks are still a pretty small group.
The vast majority of us just want a decent living, a comfortable place to live and the chance to be themselves.
Whether it be because they're too busy trying to put food on the table or trapped in restrictive environments or just plain sick of seeing a small group take the lions share from the fruits of their hard work, people hear these messages that are carefully constructed to say to them "it's *their* fault. We need to make them pay/go away/suffer/whatever. And the only way to do that is to remember that they are the enemy! They hate you. They hate the way you live. They think only of how to destroy you and all in which you believe!"
It's all a bunch of very old, not very subtle, but often quite effective rhetoric.
Given that decent and kind people are the vast majority, we need to stand up and say that we're not going to listen to these hateful scum and the opportunists who enable and amplify them.
I'm sure that there are many areas in which we disagree, Grishnakh. And I'm sure there are even more areas in which we share common interest and common cause.
So let's stop vilifying the ones who are just trying to have a decent life, and focus on the hatemongers, the opportunists and the sociopaths who see only a zero-sum game.
What say you? I say that Ben Franklin had it right:
If we do nothing, and allow those who would divide us to succeed, we're coiling our own nooses for them.
Respect our fellow humans. Speak out against bigotry and discrimination. Don't be hoodwinked by these hateful scum and recognize that we are all in this together.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday February 09, @08:08PM (2 children)
The way I see it is that we (and not just Americans) have much more in common than we do differences.
Except for tiny (relative to population) groups, people mostly want the same things: a decent way of life, relative safety for themselves and their loved ones, opportunities to succeed in their society, and the possibility of making a positive impact on the world.
That's true about the commonalities, but the differences are enormous. Sure, almost everyone wants safety for themselves and their loved ones, but they DON'T want safety for other people, especially if those people have different beliefs. Plenty of people would be *happy* to round up people whose beliefs they consider "dangerous" or "heretical" and have them burned at the stake, or at least have them forced to follow strict religious laws and be treated different because of their differing beliefs. And what exactly is a "positive impact on the world"? For many Americans, that means establishing Christianity as the official religion and requiring church attendance, while simultaneously eliminating all environmental regulations because "God wouldn't let anything bad happen to us" and "the Rapture will be soon anyway". For other religious people, having a "positive impact" means establishing a theocracy of their choosing, beheading people who break religious laws, etc. For other people, having a "positive impact" means creating a strong, militaristic society that conquers other nations and maintains an empire (the Romans did this for over 1000 years, they certainly thought conquering the Germanic tribes was a "positive impact").
Yes, there are different cultures and different belief systems. But that doesn't make those who think, live and believe differently than you do "the bad guys."
Actually, yes, it does. When those people want to use violence to oppress you, then they are by definition "bad guys". As I've pointed out above, there's plenty of people who would be happy to do just that. There's plenty of societies in the world where this is the order of the day in fact: if you believe differently, you will be punished. In fact, it's pretty much impossible to not have some kind of oppression (or "oppression" if you will) in some way, for society to function. In a religious society, you can't tolerate unbelievers, so they have to be oppressed. In a traditional society, you can't tolerate women attempting to make themselves equal to men, so they must be oppressed. In a society that doesn't want too much pollution, you have to "oppress" the polluters. In a society that values clean streets, you have to "oppress" the litterers. In a society where people have to go to work regularly to make sure the machinery of society functions, people have to be punished somehow if they don't bother to do their jobs. You can't have absolute freedom; no society can function that way. Every society has laws which embody its values so that people can leave together peacefully.
If you're a Germanic tribesman and the Roman legionnaires want you to either submit to their rule or be slaughtered, you don't think those are "bad guys" in your view? Or, if you're a fundamentalist Mormon and the government wants to punish you for marrying and raping several pre-teen girls, you don't think you'd see them as "bad guys", and vice-versa?
In fact, there are just a tiny number of hateful, disgusting scumbags who don't value life or liberty.
This is demonstrably wrong. Just look at most Middle-Eastern societies, or any place where religion and government are intertwined and have popular support. Your ideas about life and liberty are really an American thing, and even in America lots of people don't really believe it, they only believe in "liberty" as long as it fits within certain bounds they're willing to put up with.
The vast majority of us just want a decent living, a comfortable place to live and the chance to be themselves.
No, the vast majority wants more than that. They want their religion to be acknowledged as supreme, they want their neighbors to fit within their idea of "normal", etc., and if they don't get enough of this, they rebel. Just look at the Trump movement; much of that was fueled by immigration fears. The same thing is happening in parts of Europe over immigration. And the middle east is a poster child for what happens when too many groups of people with ideological differences are stuck together.
Given that decent and kind people are the vast majority
No, they aren't. Those "decent" and "kind" people are only like that as long as you behave a certain way, or are not a threat to them. Move in around them, outnumber them, start pushing your own religion (or lack thereof), and pretty soon they'll be happy to get out the pitchforks and burn you alive. It's happened over and over in human history.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Friday February 09, @08:57PM (1 child)
Much of what you say about the middle east is more about this:
than it is about religion. when you have young people (men, especially) who are educated and want to work, have a family and prosper, but are stymied by a small elite who control most of the resources, it's no wonder they're mad. Even then, it's only a small proportion of *those* people who become violent.
What's more, you're way off base with the intolerance of these folks. For at least a millenia, non-muslims were accepted as part of muslim societies and those (as we might call them today) expats, were welcome in muslim countries and were not harassed or prevented from practicing their own religion as long as they paid the Jizya [wikipedia.org].
Interestingly, the anti-semitic and anti-western rhetoric we hear today in the middle east has its roots in European anti-semitic writings and culture. Funny that. I wonder why they're so anti-western? Perhaps because, after the Ottoman Empire collapsed after World War I, the west has meddled in their affars, placing ethnic minorities in charge (as the British did in Africa) of authoritarian regimes, picking winners and losers and interfering (as in the 1953 coup in Iran that deposed the *democratically* elected government and installed the Shah, supporting the Ba'athists in Iraq and Syria, and on and on and on) in the internal affairs of their nations.
Regardless, if you were to go to just about *any* country that's hostile to the US and/or the west and asked (not a westerner asking, but a fellow citizen) Joe Schmo on the street to list the things that are most important to him, you'd get a litany of issues, with "death to America" and/or "death to the infidels" way down on the list, if there at all.
So go ahead and delude yourself. Sure, there are dangerous assholes that *claim* to be muslim. There are dangerous assholes that claim to be Christians or Jews or even Buddhists (note the stuff going on in Burma/Myanmar) for that matter.
I'll say it one more time. If you're not a bigoted scumbag who sees *everyone* who isn't just like yourself as a mortal enemy and you don't stand up to such bigots, then you're part of the problem.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday February 09, @09:13PM
For at least a millenia, non-muslims were accepted as part of muslim societies and those (as we might call them today) expats, were welcome in muslim countries and were not harassed or prevented from practicing their own religion as long as they paid the Jizya.
Gee, how nice! We'll conquer your lands and then force you to pay an extra tax!
Would you be OK with having to pay an extra tax for not being a Christian (or not being the right kind) wherever you live? You don't consider that oppressive?
Perhaps because, after the Ottoman Empire collapsed after World War I, the west has meddled in their affars
But somehow it was OK for the Muslims to invade the Iberian peninsula and rule that for centuries? Sorry, I don't see how one group of imperialists are any worse than another group of imperialists.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Friday February 09, @08:15PM (1 child)
Philosophically I'm with you.... but the jaded cynicism I have, which was earned, tells me that Gaark is correct pragmatically.
I have seen people, just like he said, start to show their true colors. Some people around here, from even back in the other site, have definitely shown their true colors. I'm sure I'm lumped in with them too, because boy was I seething pissed and disillusioned with my country for the last two years in particular. Turns out this country really is racist as fuck. I say that, because a good amount of people around me have shown their racism on the surface now. In the last 6 months I've heard "Nigger" more than I've heard it in the last 20 (excluding black entertainment). It's concerning. People I deal with are either moving far to the Left, even though they don't know what it really is anymore, or becoming radicalized Alt-right types ready to fight for whiteness to survive. Yes, it sucks to be white some days, and yes, we do experience some racism against us. Saying that gets people to dismiss you right away, even though it's completely fucking true. Even with the white man being as demonized as he has been, I don't feel we are really under attack by anything but the rich and 1%. Our common enemy is the greed of the sociopathic few around us, that are multicolored and multiracial since they only care about the color Green. It does suck that I wear the skin of a demon to a great many people though.
If there is any hope in my left, I hope that we get your way and some common sense, decency, and empathy returns to the world. My life experiences though are screaming at me to continue my immigration towards a place in South America where I can bunker down. I've given up on America for quite some time now, which has helped me actually to deal with the pragmatic world that Gaark describes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @09:47PM
This country is also authoritarian as fuck, or at least accepting of authoritarianism. How many people vehemently oppose the NSA's mass surveillance, the TSA, the drug war, our 7+ unjustifiable foreign interventions, etc.? If anything, many support authoritarianism as long as it's done in the name of safety, indicating that they do not value liberty more than security. Yeah, 'the land of the free and the home of the brave'. Right. But other countries are worse, so ignore all this.
Merely using the word "nigger" is neither necessarily concerning nor indicative of racism; it depends entirely on the person's intent and the context. I've seen people say horribly racist things without ever using words like that. No word is inherently bad and no word is immune from the fact that language evolves, regardless of any history it may have.
So whether that trend is concerning depends entirely on how those people are using the word, which you didn't really elaborate on.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Friday February 09, @07:18PM
I don't see common sense here either. Quite the opposite!
So he's a NAZI and a KKKer and whatnot.
The way to defeat the gentleman is not by attacking him, but rather by attacking his ideas: This is exactly right!
The "flaws" in his thinking are that he doesn't agree with the republican party platform: This is exactly wrong!
The Maine Republican party platform, just like Mr. K, should in many areas be defeated not in attacking them personally, but by attacking their ideas.
Just because he's a Nazi doesn't mean the Repubs (or any other Patriot Act, Spy On Our Citizens, NSA, Guantanamo-perpetuating party, such as for example Democrats) are by definition all that is good and right.
Benefit to "we the people," not to "So and so political party, inc." is the "good" here. If a party is working to preserve amendments 1 through 10 (the two in the example above are not), then it has a chance of not being "the problem." Until then, they and Mr. K are in a pot-kettle-blackcalling contest.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday February 09, @04:29PM (4 children)
This is like a story of the pope becoming an atheist.
Or Jeff Sessions endorsing marijuana use while dancing in the streets wearing drag.
Or Trump saying something comprehensible, lucid, even insightful, not slurred, without racist, sexist or violent overtones.
It is absolutely newsworthy.
That is an every day thing which therefore makes it not newsworthy.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday February 09, @05:08PM (3 children)
SOME people seeing things a certain way....common sense creeping in....
This is news?
So, SOME people seeing things in a different way....SOME people NOT using common sense is also news.
Spock says, "So yes, according to you, an everyday thing IS newsworthy. Fascinating!"
JOURNAL ENTRY!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Friday February 09, @06:31PM (2 children)
Gaaaaark, stuff like this really doesn't belong in the comments. Perhaps you could write in your journal about how all aristarchus submissions belong in a journal, m'kay?
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Friday February 09, @06:42PM (1 child)
I don't think I have ever seen a word you wrote that wasn't complaining that someone was picking on you, that is until you wrote the TFS, too bad you couldn't keep up that trend. I agree TFS falls short of the bar of being newsworthy.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Friday February 09, @06:53PM
Poor, poor aristarchus! First that whole being forgotten about the heliocentric thing, and now everyone picking on him on SoylentNews. I shed tears of infinite sadness, not for myself, but for humanity.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by KiloByte on Friday February 09, @01:02PM (31 children)
This is all fine and dandy, but these guys are making a crucial mistake: they assume the bigots are thinking rationally. They are not: stuff like 53 genders, wage gap myths, considering Islamists allies (despite this love being pretty obviously unrequited), etc are not the hallmarks of thinking.
Also, no matter how many times you denounce alt-right, the bigots keep saying you've not denounced them and that you're a Nazi yourself.
Thus, I'm afraid trying to reason with SJWs is a lost cause — all you can do is to treat all racists equally, ridicule them. Even pointing facts doesn't work — quoting government statistics is considered "hate speech". So is quoting statistics gathered by your own company, or from any other reliable source. To SJWs, a fact that disproves their religion is "fake".
Heck, even alt-right "the joos are orchestrating white genocide" vs SJW "the Israelis are genociding poor innocent muslims" sounds so alike.
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @01:16PM (1 child)
The only thing that will solve this is a bullet to the head.
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Friday February 09, @01:41PM
I mean, if it's coming from the alt right, I think we'll be having Free helicopter rides [knowyourmeme.com] instead!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 09, @01:50PM (10 children)
Taking a risk? Maaaybe, except that I can't understand what you'd risk.
Crucial mistake? Come on, mate! Really? What's the worst that can happen?
Are you "of the brave with brown pants"? Can't you see what the "be affraid, be very afraid" politics brought you since 9/11?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by KiloByte on Friday February 09, @02:22PM (9 children)
What risk, what fear? I don't get what you're talking about.
What I meant is that discussing with a true believer is futile — ie, a waste of your time. No matter how well you'd research your arguments, such a person will dismiss whatever you say, then pelt you with whatever insults their group has for their assumed enemies (whether you belong to those or not).
It doesn't matter which dogma, they're pretty much interchangeable. Let's take Antifa for example: an angry mob with black red and white flags, raised fists — does this evoke any similarities?
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 09, @02:55PM
Then neither do I get what so "crucial" and what is the mistake?
What do they stand to so crucially lose?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Friday February 09, @04:30PM (6 children)
> No matter how well you'd research your arguments, such a person will dismiss whatever you say
I learned that years ago when I tried to reason with a creationist. The whole debate was a red herring. The guy was really rejecting science and rationality, not just evolution. He was happy to profess acceptance of science that said things he liked, but when it was conclusions he didn't like then it was all "there's no proof", and how do we know anything is real or know anything at all, it was impossible to discover anything about conditions over a million years ago because time and entropy destroy all evidence, etc.
If you care to learn more about it, I found The Authoritarians ( http://theauthoritarians.org [theauthoritarians.org] ) illuminating. It's tempting to believe all our problems would be solved if only we could send all those kinds of people away, like with the B-ark, but even if that was possible, I wonder if another two generations would replenish their numbers, putting us all right back at square one on that problem. Further, such a move is the very diversity reducing kind of thing they are eager to employ in the mistaken belief it would solve their problems. Reducing diversity is usually a bad idea, makes groups more susceptible to groupthink, even if those kicked out are the ones most prone to groupthink.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Friday February 09, @04:49PM (5 children)
I learned that years ago when I tried to reason with a creationist. The whole debate was a red herring. The guy was really rejecting science and rationality, not just evolution.
Yep. Remember when Bill Nye the Science Guy tried debating Ken Ham? Who "won"? It depended on which news source you read: if you read something religiously biased, then Ham won, if you read something biased towards secularism, then Nye won. For fundamentalists, Ham "obviously" won simply by rejecting Nye's arguments by just pointing to the Bible as "proof", case closed. For secularists, Nye "obviously" won by ignoring the Bible as some kind of scientific authority and looking at real evidence, but for religious people that approach is useless, because they don't believe in evidence, only their holy book. The debate was a waste of time and didn't convince anyone. Debating a Creationist is a useless endeavor; it's better to just dismiss them out-of-hand as loons. Remember, these are the same people who really believe that there's angels and demons among us, that the world is going to end any day now with the "Rapture", etc. You can't reason with them, so it's useless to try.
It's tempting to believe all our problems would be solved if only we could send all those kinds of people away, like with the B-ark, but even if that was possible, I wonder if another two generations would replenish their numbers,
No, that wouldn't happen. If you sent all those kinds of people away, the US would have a fraction of its present population, and that fraction isn't reproducing much, so the population would simply go down from that point, not up.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday February 09, @05:16PM (2 children)
Why do people feel the need to declare a "winner" of a debate? You're supposed to be listening to both sides so that you learn something. Not everything is a damn competition where we need to crown a victor.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday February 09, @05:34PM
I've never heard of a debate where there wasn't a declared winner. That's precisely the way collegiate debates work: two teams debate according to a specific format, and one is declared the winner.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @09:11PM
You win this thread!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @06:37PM
Just so. As Peter Medawar pointed out:
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Friday February 09, @09:13PM
And who will ask the better question about Bill Nye debating science or philosophy? Why is he considered an authority on either subject? It is about as sensible as listening to Captain Kangaroo pontificate on the details of modern seamanship. Which points to the core flaw here, the left itself is anti-science and anti-reason, but as usual, projecting their sins onto their political opponents. Nye played a character on a children's TV show long ago, a show scripted by other people. He is not a philosopher by training, profession or otherwise. He is not a scientist by training or profession. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering but apparently didn't like the work and went into comedy and then children's TV.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by fritsd on Friday February 09, @04:53PM
I agree with you, when you're describing a stereotypical true believer.
However, when you speak to a Real Person(TM), you can't always know beforehand if they are capable of listening to you, or not. And then it would be a pity if you just don't bother because "they're probably just another true believer".
( Personally I have very little patience with people whom I suspect I couldn't reason with, so this is a case of "do as I say" not "do as I do" :-/ )
(Score: 5, Informative) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Friday February 09, @02:23PM (3 children)
While I'm not in the least surprised to see this thread degenerate into frothing alt-right gibberish, I have to say didn't expect it to happen this quickly. You really hit the ground running there KB.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by tangomargarine on Friday February 09, @05:14PM (2 children)
This whole article post is a troll. Aristarchus stirring up more shit with his gleeful, sarcastic wankery.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Friday February 09, @06:47PM
Perhaps Aristarchus is trolling.
However, the idea that we have much more in common than we have differences is obvious to anyone who actually interacts with other humans.
We may disagree on the mechanisms for making our world a better place, but the vast majority of us believe in tolerance and liberty.
Calling those who don't share your particular policy prescriptions "enemies who want to destroy our country" isn't helpful. There's a reason that politics used to be referred to as "the art of the possible," in that discussion, compromise and good faith efforts to make the world a better place used to trump (no pun intended) vilification and division.
No. We don't always agree. But we have (and can, once again) all worked together, often contentiously, to do positive things. As the old saw goes, you know a compromise is a good one when *no one* is happy.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday February 09, @07:36PM
Pointing out that some conservatives do not want to follow the GOP when it gets captured by the extreme right is important.
When you only have two parties, and one is going nuts (following a giant economic crisis), it's a threat to the system. Having people who traditionally associated with that party who dare to voice the reality of the extremist slide in their own conservative words is critical.
The top guys call anyone opposing their words/actions a crazy leftist loony commie traitor Dem. When enough indisputably conservative voters start going "Dude, not in my name" is when the extremists can start losing, and all of us can try to get back the system as it was designed to work.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday February 09, @04:37PM (2 children)
Last I heard it was 87 (or 89?) genders. Try to keep up.
Because you are not the only one confused; because this will require federal forms, and therefore software vendors to keep up with all of the new federally recognized gender codes, I propose the following.
Create a new Federal Department of Gender with an adequate budget. It will maintain and publish the updated list of federally recognized genders. Other federal agencies, and the public then have an official source for what the latest federally recognized gender codes will be, and when those updates will take effect. Software vendors will be able to update their software. Federal agencies, for example the IRS, will be able to update their forms. It will prevent chaos. An excellent use of your tax dollars.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday February 09, @04:55PM (1 child)
I urge you to write your congressman/woman/${gender-code-here} to support this proposal.
As a practical example of the benefit that the federal department of gender would provide, the department would be able to classify which groups of genders can be consolidated into a single restroom. In addition to the publication of the frequently updated gender codes, the department would also publish a list of restroom names into each of which various groupings of genders can use. Such consolidation of restrooms would result fewer restrooms being built. The savings from not over-building restrooms would be enormous.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday February 09, @05:01PM
Given such a modest proposal, how can one say that SJWs can't be reasoned with?
(Score: 5, Informative) by Thexalon on Friday February 09, @04:41PM (5 children)
The many genders thing is a bit exaggerated, but rooted in truth: There are more than 2 genders. There are even more than 2 biological sexes, and that bit is proven science - all you need is an extra chromosome or two to get some odd combinations.
As far as the wage gap myths, what exactly is the myth? In most professions, women get paid less then men, black people get paid less than white people, and those kinds of things are well-documented. What's even more well-documented is that a profession that is on the whole done by women and/or non-white people tends to be lower-paid and less respected than professions done by white men, even at similar skill levels: For instance, welders tend to earn more than child care workers, even though a typical person in both of those professions has a high school diploma and a year or two of post-high school training. Engineers earn more than social workers, even though both of those generally require a masters' degree. Even within the same profession, there are substantial pay gaps: For instance, the heavily female medical specialty of pediatrics gets about half the pay of the heavily male medical specialty of radiology, even though they have similar levels of qualifications.
As for Islamists, are you referring to all Muslims as "Islamists", or are you referring to people who want Islam to be the source of the law of their various countries? Those are very different things. For instance, ISIS is absolutely trying to impose what they see as religious law on the (rapidly shrinking) territory it controls. However, most of the people who've been fighting and dying to take out ISIS are Muslims. So yeah, I'd see those folks trying to take out ISIS as at least temporary friends, even if they aren't allies.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Friday February 09, @04:53PM
But that's not what we're talking about. The fact that certain forms of chromosomal trouble aren't always lethal, doesn't tell us much about how we should think about gender in society.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday February 09, @05:18PM
The many genders thing is a bit exaggerated, but rooted in truth: There are more than 2 genders. There are even more than 2 biological sexes, and that bit is proven science - all you need is an extra chromosome or two to get some odd combinations.
It seems this could very easily be dealt with on government forms and the like, by having 3 options: male, female, and other. Maybe we should try to get to a state where someone's gender just isn't that important.
As far as the wage gap myths, what exactly is the myth? In most professions, women get paid less then men, black people get paid less than white people, and those kinds of things are well-documented.
I don't think it's well-documented at all that women or blacks get paid less than white men *for the exact same job*. It's absolutely true that these groups get paid less, on average, but these groups also do different jobs. There aren't many female (or black) software engineers, and there aren't many male day-care workers or preschool teachers. You can debate the reasons for these discrepancies and what should be done to address them, but let's compare apples to apples.
For instance, welders tend to earn more than child care workers, even though a typical person in both of those professions has a high school diploma and a year or two of post-high school training.
Yes, but welding is a much, much, much more dangerous job (underwater welding in particular), and it's a dirty, nasty job in many places. Working with children can be a PITA, but it doesn't involve inhaling noxious fumes and having hot welding slag spray in your face, nor does it involve having to enter dangerous confined spaces where it's quite possible to pass out and die from lack of oxygen. Welding is also very skill- and talen-based: some people can do it much better than others, and welders doing particularly difficult types of welding make a lot of money because only a few people can do it, and it can't be done easily by robot. Finally, the pay difference is a function of the market: the market can only support so much pay for child care workers; if you raise their pay a lot, then the price of child care will be much higher, and very few parents will be able to afford it; already, many parents choose to simply have one parent quit their job, rather than pay for child care, because they make about as much with their job as the child care would cost. Double that cost and now there won't be many parents making use of child care services.
Engineers earn more than social workers, even though both of those generally require a masters' degree.
First, most engineers I've met do not have a master's degree, and I certainly haven't seen that many engineering jobs that require one. It's a bonus early in your career and gets you more pay at first, but after some point work experience counts more. Engineers with MSs tend to be more specialized as well.
But aside from that, again, this is a function of the market. Engineers work in companies where products are created and revenue generated. An engineer working for Apple helps them create the iPhone, which sells for a small fortune making Apple the wealthiest company in the world, so that engineer is able to command a high salary. How much money do social workers generate? None; they're actually a cost on society. You can argue that they help society save money by not sending so many people to prison, or helping kids grow up to be more productive, but that stuff is really hard to quantify, and as government workers, they generally aren't paid well just like all government workers (including engineers).
Even within the same profession, there are substantial pay gaps: For instance, the heavily female medical specialty of pediatrics gets about half the pay of the heavily male medical specialty of radiology, even though they have similar levels of qualifications.
Two things: why don't more women go into radiology then, if it pays more? And second, from what I'm hearing and seeing, this is changing, because a lot of radiology is being outsourced offshore (you don't have to be on-site to read an X-ray), , the pay is falling. But back to the first point: a lot of this looks simply like women are voluntarily choosing lower-paying professions, knowing full well that they pay less. Whose fault is that? There's a bunch of jobs I'd probably rather do than engineering, where I would have less stress and more fun, but I don't do that because they don't pay much and I don't want to live in a small apartment with roommates for the rest of my life. Obviously, women overall are choosing to de-prioritize salary, in favor of job satisfaction. You can't do that and then rightfully complain about being paid less.
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Friday February 09, @05:50PM
I am all for acknowledging that gender is a cultural artifact, but do me the same kindness and don't try to slip in Klinefelter as a way of trying to make gender politics appear scientific.
H.Sapiens has exactly two sexes, and as many genders as we decide we have. That decision on genders is entirely cultural, perhaps in some groups there are 53 genders, and there are trivial examples available of cultures with more than two. But don't insult science by conflating gender politics with biological sex.
(Score: 3, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Friday February 09, @05:53PM
As you noted the worst that can be said of the "SJWs" is they're interpreting reality in a way the GP disagrees with.
Meanwhile, the Alt-Right is out murdering people in the streets. [splcenter.org]
But yeah....totally the same...
(Score: 3, Informative) by Arik on Friday February 09, @06:15PM
It's a myth that women are paid less than men for the same work. Not in any western society at least. It's contrary to both facts and reason but it's an article of faith for many nonetheless.
The reality is in aggregate, women tend to choose to work in fields where pay is lower, they take more time off, work less overtime, and consequently earn less money. Men, again in aggregate, tend to choose fields with higher pay and correspondingly greater demands, work longer hours, take less time off, and earn more money. They are also much more likely to die shortly before or after retirement, of course. A reasonable case can be made that the women are getting the better end of that stick, but even that is really missing the point.
If you could really hire women to do the same job for significantly less than men, no one would ever hire a man for that job. Think!
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 5, Insightful) by meustrus on Friday February 09, @05:05PM (4 children)
These kind of comments seem to be increasingly common around here, and while most Soylentils at least seem to be intelligent enough to ignore the straw man, there is one deeply concerning idea here that I believe meeds to be addressed before it infects the baseline of our discussion.
Muslims in America are some of the most moderate Muslims in the entire world. There are entire communities of people that have been living here peacefully for decades, slowly reconciling the origins of their faith with American secularism. As a result, the American brand of Islam is not just moderate and peaceful; it is coherent, consistent, and most of all, ready to be exported to the rest of the world.
Meanwhile, Muslims in the middle east are still fighting serious ideological battles. Sometimes through violence, sometimes through political oppression. Amid this conflict, extremist groups have devised interpretations of Islam that justify increasing violence and political oppression.
These violent and oppressive interpretations are beginning to leak into America, sure. But their #1 opponent is the family members and faith leaders who can provide community and identity within the American theology that is more compatible with secularism. And not only do these faith leaders seek to spread their moderate and peaceful theology to Americans at risk of falling for more violent and oppressive interpretations, but they seek to spread their secular American theology to the rest of the world. If they were empowered rather than marginalized, their moderate and peaceful interpretations could leak back into the middle east, directly combating extremism at its source.
Unfortunately, kneejerk reactions to Islam like yours seriously threaten this opposition to extremism. When we lump American Muslim institutions together with the extremists that threaten us and them, we seriously impede their ability to oppose extremism among their children. When we make going to mosque dangerous, we make it less likely that Muslims will get their information from other Americans and more likely that they get their information from ISIS recruiters on social media.
So please cut it out. Stop trying to destroy American Islam, because it is our best hope of combating extremism.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday February 09, @05:12PM (1 child)
He clearly used the term Islamists and now you're whining he's anti-Muslim. Who's the real strawman here?
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @06:37PM
Sure bud, cause the average conservative around here bothers with that distinction /s
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Friday February 09, @05:21PM (1 child)
So we need to work to support one delusion over another delusion, because it's not as bad? How about not supporting and coddling any delusional beliefs? We have enough delusional people in this country with the wacky Christians of all stripes, and various other religious nuts. How about this idea: let's push rationality instead of religion.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @08:15PM
No one is pushing religion here.
What IS being pushed is tolerance and understanding, not conversion. I would love it if religions went away and we got rationality and philosophy instead, but don't kid yourself.
(Score: 3, Informative) by bradley13 on Friday February 09, @01:44PM (6 children)
This looks like desperate virtue-signalling by a bunch of "cuckservatives". Which is a denigrating term applied to people who claim to be conservative, but don't have the guts to object to progressive politics.
Mr. Kawczynski is sort of a mild "alt-right", what those in the alt-right refer to as "alt-west". In Maine, he apparently founded the group New Albion [newalbion.org], which lists its values as:
Really, there's nothing in there that ought to be controversial. Western, European culture is what Maine has, and it is something to be proud of. That doesn't prevent other people, in other places, from taking pride in their cultures. Culture in New England is European, and people like Mr. Kawczynski take pride in that.
Looking at some of the articles on the New Albion site, the most controversial one I could find is entitled "First Thoughts on White Civil Rights". The title is deliberate, because the article is protesting precisely the fact that you can support any race except "white". Why should it be possible to have black pride, but not white pride? Why should affirmative action exist? What's wrong with a level playing ground? Whatever answers you prefer, there is nothing wrong with asking these questions. Ultimately, the article simply calls for "the equal protections of all races".
Reading TFA, it seems that the Cuckservatives absolutely must distance themselves from Mr. Kawczynski, because they desperately do not want to be seen as impolite.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Friday February 09, @02:56PM
There are both rational and "true believer" people on both sides of the gap. And what true believers hate the most is not the opposing side — it's "traitors" in their own camp. For them, there's nothing worse than sowing some doubt in their message. That's why Damore (a strong leftist) was dealt with so harshly — and you just provided a fine example of alt-right denigrating those who dare to "cuck" by discussing with the other side.
It's usually easy to tell whether someone is such a true believer, and in the current state of politics, trying to persuade such people appears to be futile. Those who are willing to admit that in at least some matters they could possibly be wrong, though, can engage in productive talks.
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday February 09, @03:23PM (1 child)
I've never heard that phrase before. The best supported definition of "alt-right," last I looked, included racism as a component so I would not identify with it, but some people (and not only the regressive left) use it much more broadly. In many cases, the motive is explicitly propagandistic - it's done as a conscious effort to smear any and all opposition as similarly racist.
"Really, there's nothing in there that ought to be controversial."
True, and this is how extremism on one side feeds extremism on the other. Not that long ago 'racist' was taboo, a really bad word, a hateful insult that no one wanted to be called. It still is, for some of us. But some, particularly the regressive leftists, have overused that, extended it to the point it became ridiculous, and worn that taboo away. People got used to the fact that anyone that disagreed with any of the radical regressivists dogma is going to be called a racist, and no one is shocked anymore. Does that mean that everyone is now racist? No, but it means those individuals who *are* racist now have a much easier time recruiting others to their beliefs. The taboo that inhibited them has been destroyed by overuse, much like the effectiveness of antibiotics can be destroyed by overuse.
"The title is deliberate, because the article is protesting precisely the fact that you can support any race except "white"."
Which brings up how sometimes half-way understanding something can be more dangerous than not understanding it at all. That sort of politically correct dogma reflects a view no less racist than that of the KKK or the Nazis. These people got the 'nazis are bad' message but completely mangled the 'racism is wrong' message and have become caricatures worthy of Goebbels.
"Ultimately, the article simply calls for "the equal protections of all races"."
There's only one (currently existent) human race, my friend. We're all in this together whether we like it or not.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Friday February 09, @04:26PM
"There's only one (currently existent) human race, my friend. We're all in this together whether we like it or not."
That's actually really nicely said. Kudos.
---
You know what we need? The classic trick to unite populations? We need an external enemy. An alien invasion or something. Works every time...
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2, Informative) by meustrus on Friday February 09, @05:26PM (1 child)
You are making a huge mistake assuming that other Republicans agree with you. They don't. It's not a matter of "guts". It's a matter of what their moral and rational minds have always believed to be good policy.
Here are a few examples of policies that have been uncontroversially Republican for a good while now, but which I expect you would consider "progressive politics" anyway:
Not saying that I do or don't agree with these policies. But you'd be throwing out at least half of the Republican party by asserting that true Republicans oppose them.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?
(Score: 2) by PocketSizeSUn on Friday February 09, @09:37PM
Citation please.
For the record there is no american farmer selling crops overseas. They only sell to a local grainery. It's companies like Cargill that make all the markup between the domestic price and the international price and get filthy rich in the process.
An individual farmer would need something on the order of 125,000 acres in production (minimum) [25 million bushes] before any international buyer could seriously consider placing an order against a years production.
Free trade on commodities has almost no effect on the domestic price these days. (Pretty much all the impoverished countries are now self sufficient with regard to domestic cereal production).
There was an Alibaba direct sale of US cherry crop to China a few years ago ... China buyers apparently pay a lot more for cherries.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @08:08PM
Never been to Maine, I take it? Yes, there are some recent invaders, but they really don't identify much with their place of origin.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @02:55PM (1 child)
What about it?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday February 09, @05:06PM
It would be more positive to be accepting of $somethingElse rather than to reject $something.
In order to positively embrace $somethingElse we must first peacefully destroy $something and eliminate all of its supporters.
(Score: 2) by Hyperturtle on Friday February 09, @03:56PM (1 child)
This all seems so familiar for some reason.
"And it looks like the Republicans in Maine, if not in Illinois, are rejecting the alt-right."
http://bluesbrothersofficialsite.com/images/F85760195.jpg [bluesbrothersofficialsite.com]
I hate Illinois Nazis!
(Score: 2) by chromas on Friday February 09, @06:14PM
Good movie, but don't you think it's about time some d-list comedians got together and made a reboot?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @04:31PM (9 children)
I honestly was hopeful when I read the summary. I thought there would be some decent comments here and a general agreement with the Maine Republicans. Obviously I was mistaken, you alt-righters crowing in this thread are ideological cannibals.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Sulla on Friday February 09, @05:01PM (8 children)
I don't know anybody that is to the right and doesn't agree with tfa. The problem is no matter how much you say that or say you dislike the kkk and their ilk the left will never believe you. While Arist makes a article sub about this in a post on death monkey's journal he equates pro-business people and neo-nazis.
You are a Nazi!
No I reject them
You support the kkk!
No I reject them
But you are still a white nationalist!
No I reject them
But you voted trump!
No I did not
Got you there you support business
Yeah a do
Nazi!
And if I start rejecting business im sure I will be branded a nazi for not supporting a 40% incme tax, and after that because I drive a truck, and after that because I had kids, and after that because I dont openly identify as a marxist.
I post without karma bonus, you should too
(Score: 3, Touché) by DeathMonkey on Friday February 09, @05:57PM (7 children)
I don't know anybody that is to the right and doesn't agree with tfa.
This Nazi running on the Republican ticket for Congress disagrees. [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 4, Touché) by DeathMonkey on Friday February 09, @05:59PM
Hint: If you'r the leader of the American Nazi Party it's not us liberals labeling you as a Nazi.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Friday February 09, @06:24PM (5 children)
How I meant it was "dont know anybody irl" but wasn't sure of a way to say that where the sentence structure didn't feel weird. I dont know anybody in/from illinois irl.
I post without karma bonus, you should too
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday February 09, @06:32PM (4 children)
You specifically mentioned my journal....
You are such a slave to your team you are willing to support an actual Nazi. Not a pro-business guy, or a Republican, an actual [snopes.com] Nazi. [adl.org]
Artistarcus' point is that you don't need to...
(Score: 2, Informative) by Sulla on Friday February 09, @06:55PM (3 children)
Is what I said. I am not going to say I will vote for some random Democrat just because he is not the literal Nazi who is running for the same seat. At the same point I would not vote for the self proclaimed Nazi. I have in the past and will probably in the future vote for my local Dem candidate for the congress, Defazio has been pretty okay and most of the people running against him suck. But I would rather vote for none of the above then use my vote for the lesser evil.
Is what Arist said. He is equating people who are pro-business and people who are white supremacists. He said this when this article we are posting in response to right now was probably in the que. Regardless of how often or how hard a conservative might refuse Nazis, you will continue to find something to demonize them with until they believe everything the same as you. People like you are backing the right into a corner where their basic beliefs in individualism, entrepreneurism, religion (for some), and way of life (hunting/fishing) makes them the same thing as Hitler, what possible response do you think they will make when you do that?
I post without karma bonus, you should too
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday February 09, @07:20PM
Regardless of how often or how hard a conservative might refuse Nazis,
Try refusing the Nazi first then see how I react.
'Cause all you've done so far is defend him with obvious false-equivalency.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Friday February 09, @08:11PM (1 child)
Stop covertly supporting Nazis? Refudiate both the alt-right and Sarah Palin? That is what I expect. If Waldo County Republicans can do it, so can you, Sulla!
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @09:34PM
What do you have against Sarah Palin? Are you sexist? I'm with her.
(Score: 3, Funny) by mrpg on Friday February 09, @04:48PM (1 child)
He is free!
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Friday February 09, @06:28PM
For anyone not getting it, my sig originated with mrpg in IRC.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2) by fritsd on Friday February 09, @05:15PM (2 children)
I think the problem for moderate Republicans is, that because of the First-Past-The-Post voting system, your political parties can't split and merge and re-define themselves for changed times. It's all basically too broad to give the voters any real choice between alternatives.
If you could somehow fix that, then it could become trendy to vote for the political party that you actually like most, like in normal countries.
I have an idea, but it's probably ridiculous:
form a "Reform the Voting System" party, that promises (in writing) 2 things:
1. Reform of the US Constitution so that FPTP is replaced by PR ("one person one vote"), and
2. Immediate disbanding of the "Reform the Voting System" party followed by new elections with the improved system.
That wouldn't get rid of money in politics per sé; but shortly after you'd find out how many people would vote for a fringe "Money out of Politics" political party. See it as a precondition.
Politics is described as "the art of achieving the possible" (which implies: together in coalition with other politicians from other parties that you really don't like), but in the US and UK it looks more like Frankie Goes To Hollywood's video clip of "Two Tribes".
Normal people don't always disagree; they can co-operate, as well. But their leaders in the US and UK set a bad example for the youth, because of the nature of the system.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday February 09, @07:00PM (1 child)
Moderate Republicans are called Democrats and have been since the early 90s.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by slinches on Friday February 09, @08:12PM
Since you're the expert, who do I vote for to get a smaller federal government and more autonomy on the state and local level?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @05:31PM (1 child)
the psyop has been so effective now the republicans have to write posts detailing how they are sooo not nazis because zombies now equate anyone not in their ideological group(or what they've been told it is) as an image of a nazi which itself was a psyop from days past. oh the webs we weave when we practice to believe.
it's all diversion and subversion of the people's resistance to their global tyranny.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @08:46PM
Funny how you have it backwards. The psyops going on is from the alt-righters. They are trying to take over the mainstream Republican party and they are using every opportunity to represent YOU! How come there is no outcry from conservative outlets about the actual nazis? There are muslims who actively condemn terrorist groups / activities and who reach out to support victims of such. I see little to none of that from conservatives. Could it be the problem is wider than you think?
Not that every Republican is a nazi, but a shit ton of them are on the spectrum of racist and the most that is done is paying lip service to "nazis are bad". I'm sure a ton of this perception is due to mainstream media trying to keep the population divided, but on this site I still don't see much outcry and often I see views which are nazi-lite.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by HiThere on Friday February 09, @07:20PM
So does criticizing your candidates ideas mean voting for someone else?
I mean, yeah, lots of people don't like racist bigots, but if they vote for them anyway...
If this guy is running for office, then the post makes sense. If he's just saying "Don't criticize our candidate, just his ideas" then it's propaganda. From the summary I can't tell which, and since I'm neither a resident of Maine nor a Republican, it's rather irrelevant. It will be a long time before I vote for a Republican again...they've got to recover some decent idealism that they had when they identified as "The Party of Lincoln". These days I wouldn't even trust a "Rockefeller Republican" to have any idealism that was decent, and that was about the last time the Republicans showed any. (No, I don't think Regan was a good guy. Neither was Rockefeller, but he had *some* good ideals. Regan didn't. Reagan was an actor with Alzheimer's...and knew how to show a good [B movie] act. I rather admire his "Evil Empire" speech, but not as politics.)
The ideals that the Republican Party used to have were killed by the Supreme Court decision that said cities could not discriminate in favor of residents when providing social services. That killed "We care for our own" at the local level, and turned it into a race to the bottom, because no place can afford to be the most generous for the entire country. And the Republicans not only didn't denounce the ruling, they supported it (quietly).
Don't get me started on the Democrat betrayals. I'm sure not claiming that they've usually been much better...just with different problems. But they've still got some ideals, even if they don't often live up to them.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @08:00PM
It's like those extremely anti-gay republicans who actually are gay, eventually getting caught picking up dudes in airport restrooms.
The difference is, here we have a supposed leftist who is obsessed with the KKK and Nazis, projecting that evil onto the alt-right. Why the obsession? He's trying to suppress his own urge to go all Hitler. He's afraid he might buy a dozen guns, then shoot up a black church. Deep down, he isn't certain he can control himself. One day, he might give in to the urges.
When he makes the news, remember you heard it here first.