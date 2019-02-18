from the do-attack-ads-count dept.
A federal grand jury in Washington, DC has indicted 13 Russian nationals and a Kremlin-linked internet firm on charges that they had meddled in the 2016 presidential election.
The US government said Russian entities began interfering in US political processes, including the 2016 presidential election, as early as 2014, according to a court document.
[...] The charges – which include conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft – are the most direct allegations to date of illegal Russian meddling in the election.
Video - http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/us-election-2016-russia-robert-mueller-investigation-fbi-latest-updates-a8214651.html
Link to the Indictment: https://www.justice.gov/file/1035477/download
(Score: 3, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Monday February 19, @05:55PM
And an additional California man is pleading guilty to using stolen identities to set up bank accounts that were then used by the Russians. [time.com]
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday February 19, @06:02PM
This investigation sounds like a messy twisting plate full of spaghetti.
(Score: -1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @07:32PM
Russia was encouraging anti-Trump protests after the election. Michael Moore went, and there had the nerve to claim that Trump was connected to Russia!
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/19/michael-moore-russian-anti-trump-rally/ [dailycaller.com]
This is not to say that Russia actually supports Clinton, though they might. It's possible that Russia would have made an effort to generate anti-Clinton protests had she won. In other words, Russia just likes to stir up trouble. On the other hand, she was easy to buy off, with her husband taking $500,000 for a speech in Moscow right before she approved the Uranium One company sale and the uranium exports. Russia may well have wanted her for that reason, despite the supposed poor relations. Poor relations can be a negotiating tactic.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @09:50PM
shhh.. please that goes against the narrative... and heads will explode.
(Score: 1, Informative) by frojack on Monday February 19, @07:35PM
None of these Russians will ever be arrested or put on trial. This is all for show by a special prosecutor who can't find an actual crime.
(Full year before Trump announced his candidacy).
Count 12: They paid some guy in the US (Unindicted co-conspirator?) to stand in front of the white house with a sign wishing happy 55th birthday to their (un-named) boss so he could be photographed.
Count 14: Some guy in Russia had a meeting with some other guy in Russia. Content of meeting not disclosed.
Count 16: Somebody purchased a laptop in the US and rented a server node
Count 18: Someone served as a translator
Count 19: A translator tried to get a visa to visit the US, but was denied
The whole thing is laughable. Stuff the CIA does in every country around the world.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 4, Flamebait) by meustrus on Monday February 19, @10:15PM
That's kind of how federal charges work. They pick bad guys, then find whatever they can to charge them with. Sometimes all they can do is "lying to a federal agent", when the federal agent was the investigator looking for evidence of a different crime.
This is not to say that they don't get actual bad guys this way. Most organized crime bosses and white collar criminals have covered their asses well enough that there isn't enough evidence to convict them for the crimes they actually committed.
In this case, though, these charges are most likely intended to be leverage to get them to cooperate as witnesses against a bigger target. This investigation is not over.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @11:20PM
These are Russians in Russia, obviously not going to cooperate with anything.
You're expecting a bigger target? What, should we charge Putin? Sure. We'll just send the FBI over to arrest him in the Kremlin.
Or are you still clinging to some hopeless Trump-related fantasy? You must love Pence, because that wouldn't give you Bernie or even Hillary. You get Pence. Pence, Pence, Pence, glorious Pence, wonderful Pence!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by meustrus on Tuesday February 20, @01:34AM
I’m not hoping for anything but knowing the truth. Anyway, since impeachment is the process for removing the President, and even this relatively fast-paced investigation [fivethirtyeight.com] is unlikely to wrap up before the 2018 midterm makes impeachment politically possible.
And before you try to tell me the Republicans will keep Congress, remember that the minority party almost always makes huge gains in the midterms. It’s just as likely as the opposition winning a presidential election without an incumbent.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @03:10AM
It happens to be that lots of the senate seats up for reelection are currently held by democrats in areas that voted for Trump. In 2018, the republicans can't lose seats that are elected in 2014/2020 or in 2016/2022.
This oddity makes a gain in the senate probable. The republicans are likely to gain an additional seat or two.
Democrats will probably gain lots of seats in the house, but not enough to flip control. Democrats are way behind in the house.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 19, @06:03PM
The US is the originator of "Banana Republics", after all. We have a long long history of "regime change" whenever such change might work to some corporation's profit. When you've cut through all of the propaganda on both sides, the Vietnam war was about profit - primarily rubber plantations, owned by the French. Rubber was a strategic resource (and it may still be, tires are still mostly rubber) and the US was determined to keep those plantations open, and the DuPonts rich. We sponsored the coup in Iran. We took out Saddam Hussein, then set up an election to ensure that our version of democracy would be accepted. Afghanistan saw a regime change, when a simple expeditionary campaign could have driven the point home far more efficiently.
Now, we protest like good little hypocrites when a foreign government may have tried to influence our elections?
Don't expect me to be terribly outraged whenever "what goes around comes around".
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by DeathMonkey on Monday February 19, @06:19PM
So I guess that oath you took to defend the constitution expires when you leave the service?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 19, @06:35PM
Maybe you can be a little more specific with your accusation. Which part of our constitution permits us to support our corporations when they meddle in overseas politics? Are you suggesting that the Corporate States of America needs my support when they are subjecting foreign nationals to conditions comparable to slavery? I should come to the defense of corporate boards and CEO's who use people and throw them away? How about Apple, and their infamous factory, where workers go in, work 12 hour shifts (or more) then doss down in some shabby company provided room - with twenty other workers. In the Caribbean, we should support a corporation that forms it's own mercenary army to overthrow foreing governments?
Defend the constitution? Karma is a bitch, man. It really sucks. When you figure out how to defeat that ancient Hindu concept of karma, let me know.
Again - what goes around, often comes around. Not that Russia's attempts at meddling in our election had any observable consequences. Or, are you going to claim that Hillary would have won, without Russian meddling? Dude - don't drink any more of the Kool-Aid. Just walk away from the punch bowl, and think for yourself, alright? The most observable set back for the democrats were the result of democrats. Specifically, HRC and Schultz' conspiracy to manipulate the DNC, and to stab Bernie in the back. Democrats revolted, either voting Republican, or voting third party, or simply by not voting.
I've said it before, and I'll repeat it here: If Sanders had won the nomination, he very well may have won the election. I'm not a Sanders supporter, but that man was far less objectionable than either HRC or Trump. He was the better choice than either of the pompous asses who got the nominations.
Don't even try to pull that Oathkeeper shit on me, Monkeyman. I didn't follow orders blindly when I was in uniform, and I won't allow some damned fool to give me orders today, based on his interpretation of the constitution.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @06:53PM
Ah yes, the rare day when I stand by Runaway. Hmmm, that sentence seems a little odd!
(Score: 1, Troll) by DeathMonkey on Monday February 19, @07:07PM
Russia and this AC are totally fine with Russian government agents committing crimes to interfere with our elections.
(Score: 4, Touché) by frojack on Monday February 19, @07:38PM
Except there were no allegations of Russian Government involvement in the indictment.
If you could follow the money, it would probably lead back to George Solos.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Monday February 19, @09:29PM
Yeah, and George has a lot of money. Those damned red beer drinking cups, I bet it's a very profitable business! :)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @02:01AM
Who is the Internet Research Agency [wikipedia.org]?
I''l give you a hint, they're not affiliated with the Boy Scouts of America.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @07:42PM
Some of these supposed "crimes" are very weak. They trolled on Facebook with a few ad buys and some fake groups to try to cause outrage. That was Butterfly effect level shit.
If they hacked the DNC or Podesta rather than an insider, then that had a greater impact. Too bad none of the Russians charged will be seeing time in an American prison unless they are braindead.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @09:19PM
Braindead includes travelling to a country in the US sphere of influence. Russian citizens have been rendered to the US from places like Thailand and the Mauritius. More recently there was an incident in Czechia, but I recall there was a bit of resistance there. Looks like there is still a bit of independence left in Eastern Europe.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @07:51PM
Lol, sorry DeathMonkey you're yelling at the wrong people. I've paid attention to Runaway's posts, and while a crapload of propaganda crap comes out of him so does quite a bit of human decency. As much as I hate some conservative politics I am forced to remember that even the people I disagree with are actually pretty decent human beings and if you threw them into real situations I think Runaway, TMB, maybe even Khallow and Frojack would help anyone out regardless of race or creed.
Runaway simply pointed out the typical line that most liberals would repeat, that karma is a bitch and the US fully deserves to be fucked with. That doesn't mean they think it is OK, I certainly don't, but I can appreciate the irony. Runaway already replied before you posted what I'm replying to, so if I was to make a guess you're just releasing some pent up anger at the nearest target and you should probably apologize with something like "sorry it just sounded like you were happy with the outcome because it got Trump elected, glad I was wrong."
Don't fall for the divisive tactics, because above all else that is the primary motivation behind the Russian trolls. Divide the country to reduce the effectiveness of the US. While letting out your righteous anger don't forget that we're all in the same boat. We're ALL afraid of the jackbooted thugs coming in and ruining our lives, thought liberals and conservatives have pretty different reasons behind their fear.
So remember, "Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @07:56PM
^ AC you replied to
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @09:40PM
Crimes? You're quite deluded.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday February 19, @09:30PM
It's a weird feeling, isn't it? Even a stopped clock is right twice a day though.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @03:56AM
I think you've used that one before. Use this as a bridge to your fellow human. I mean really, compare runaway to some of the more obvious goose steppers round here.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday February 20, @04:09AM
Yeah, that's the hell of it...he's not a sociopath like J-Mo or Uzzard. He could possibly still be saved and redeem himself as a normal human being, but he's so completely in love with this idea he has that he's "asocial" (read: he's an invincible monolith) that it's probably not going to happen :(
The irony is that he's shot full of cracks and tends to explode violently on completely unexpected things. That doesn't sound like any invincible monolith of a man to me. And frankly after some of the shit he's said and done, I'm not going to lose sleep over him volunteering himself for the Solipsism All-Stars.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday February 19, @07:34PM
> HRC and Schultz' conspiracy to manipulate the DNC, and to stab Bernie in the back.
> Democrats revolted, either voting Republican, or voting third party, or simply by not voting.
And how did we suddenly all learn about the business-as-usual internal backstabbing, which played no small part in her defeat ?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Nerdfest on Monday February 19, @08:38PM
People didn't learn from the leaks, it was quite clear from the start. The leaks confirmed, but by that point it hardly made news.
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @11:27PM
Seth Rich, a DNC employee, leaked the info to wikileaks.
Seth Rich was a decently patriotic American, though obviously clueless about some of the fundamental American values. The road to Hell is paved with good intentions. The fact that Seth Rich's political choices would turn the USA into something like Venezuela does not change the fact that he meant well. Seth Rich adored Bernie. After the DNC supported Hillary in screwing over Bernie, Seth Rich leaked the dirt.
(Score: 2, Informative) by khallow on Monday February 19, @07:40PM
The ability to create treaties for the entirety of the US and the Commerce Clause, for example. The Constitution gives a fairly broad latitude to meddle in other countries, even for the sake of US businesses.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by aiwarrior on Monday February 19, @06:42PM
Well, in Runaway's defense, he may actually be bravely upholding the constitution even if at his service time, American foreign policy was even more morally ambiguous than it is today.
Regardless he is not harming the constitution by actively exercising his first amendment, unless you live in a strange world, where he is still in active duty or speaking of state secrets. Maybe Runaway is a senior officer and we did not know :D
(Score: 2) by jdavidb on Monday February 19, @07:11PM
ⓋⒶ☮✝🕊 Secession is the right of all sentient beings
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 19, @07:20PM
So, uhhhhh - when exactly do your marriage vows expire? Or a Hippocratic oath? Any other vow, or oath - when does each expire?
When I took that oath, there was no phrase in the oath, such as, "for the next $number of years". There are legal obligations that last until you die. Cold War secrets may be half a century old now, but people aren't running out to publish every little detail of what we did right, and what we did wrong.
The Constitution may not be a divine document, but it's about as close as man can get.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bob_super on Monday February 19, @07:50PM
> The Constitution may not be a divine document, but it's about as close as man can get.
Therein lies your problem.
It's a set of rules, written as a compromise by pretty smart guys, a couple centuries ago. It ain't sacred.
What is "sacred" is the global intent (not some details like that 3/5ths stuff), the directing principles, and the people's rights protected by those rules.
The details of how each branch is elected, what their exact relationships are ... that's just one implementation. You like yours. Other countries have tried many variants, which have proven better or worse in various situations. Some countries tweak their fundamental law every few years, to deal with specific needs. The US constitution deals with those changes via SCOTUS rulings, since amendments have become near impossible.
Don't worship the paper or the implementation itself. Its stability over a long time is indeed an impressive feat. But recognize its worth without treating it as a pinnacle that doesn't need improvements. The people who wrote it agreed that it would have to change (wisely). Treating it a near Divine is not the right idea. Swearing to defend it is correct, as long as defending the Rights of the People always comes before defending the institutions.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @08:01PM
That is what we have amendments for, honestly I find that the worst policies comes from people who don't really respect the Constitution. Is this just a slow news day? Feels like division being created for the sake of division with this article.
This coming from an AC that loves to set out burning bait and see how many suckers bite and post their bullshit for all to see.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday February 19, @07:51PM
> The Constitution may not be a divine document, but it's about as close as man can get.
The bible? (Or Qu'ran, etc)
(Score: 5, Insightful) by fyngyrz on Monday February 19, @08:26PM
No, fiction doesn't count.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
No, fiction doesn't count.
(Score: 2) by arslan on Monday February 19, @10:00PM
I agree with you totally, but unfortunately reality seems to disagree...
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Monday February 19, @10:27PM
FTFY
FTFY
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Tuesday February 20, @04:12AM
It's not superstition at all that people believe that $HOLY_BOOK is a decree from the heavens.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday February 19, @07:54PM
Every constitution, then, and every law, naturally expires at the end of nineteen years. If it be enforced longer, it is an act of force, and not of right. - Some guy who died a long long time ago, so I'm sure it can't possibly plausible in these "Modern Times"
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @02:12AM
Nope. It's not. Which is why it can, and has repeatedly, be amended.
It also happens to be the law of the land throughout the United States.
If you live in the United States, you are, if not a public official or a naturalized citizen (who give their explicit support for the Constitution), at bare minimum, giving tacit consent to the primacy of that document as the law of the land.
If you think it's some or all of the constitution is wrong or bad, then convince enough people of your position and amend it. Alternatively, you can stay in the US, ignore it and risk the consequences, or leave the US.
(Score: 2) by legont on Monday February 19, @06:49PM
Not only that, it appears that Russians supposedly changed the results of the elections with a little over a million bucks. How shall I call it... milliPAC I guess.
And even from a pure business proposition how about shorting the next president futures and using the proceeds for the election meddling from some safe place abroad? Some of us would be able to afford it and supplement lousy pensions.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 19, @06:54PM
That is a real kicker. We officially spend many millions on an election, and unofficially, we probably invest a billion in an election. But, the Russkies have magic dollars that grow in size as they flow from the Kremlin to the US. Maybe I want to buy some of those Russian dollars.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by pe1rxq on Monday February 19, @07:12PM
Maybe the Russians are just better investors?
It seems most of money spend in the US comes from large corporations paying both sides to keep the status quo. (The status quo being them screwing everyone else)
The Russians seem to just want to mess things up, I wouldn't be surprised if that was cheaper to accomplish.
(Score: 3, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Monday February 19, @07:42PM
Thank you for your support! Many people are saying that Crooked Hillary spent about $1 billion. I spent much less -- and a lot of it came back to me, to the Trump Organization. My campaign rented offices in Trump Tower, rooms in my hotels, so many things. We can call it an investment, I love that word.
In this investigation, the facts are incorrect. I never said Russia did not meddle in the election, I said "it may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer." The Russian "hoax" was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia -- it never did. NO COLLUSION!!!!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday February 19, @07:13PM
GO, MAN, GO!
My wife and i were watching a show on netflix last night (something about the last days of the third reich or something) and the announcer/whatever is going on about how morally bankrupt the German people were but it got me thinking:
The Americans (and Soviets) raced like bloody hell to Germany when they heard that there had been experiments on Jewish prisoners: NOT to take that data and destroy it as it was morally wrong in the way it was obtained but to take it and absorb it all.
Yes, some was used for good(ish)... they knew how long a person could survive in certain temperature water, etc, but a lot of it would have been of questionable value (morally speaking).
[^this, to me, is like a serial killer not getting to write a book and profit from it, but someone else comes along and writes a book and profits from it: maybe of some value to someone, but a morally questionable profit.]
As well, they raced to beat the Soviets to the scientists who worked in the fields of rocketry and nuclear science: not to put them to trial for the damage and loss of life they were accountable for, but for the knowledge they had.
America crying crocodile tears: "You did us harm!.....just like we did to you. "
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 19, @07:40PM
Destroy the data? Sorry, I have a different perspective. As reprehensible as the experiments were, they did yield valuable data. You mention hypthermia, specifically. The knowledge from those experiments has saved many lives. It has probably saved many Jewish lives, as well as non-Jews.
I think that if I had been a subject of those experiments, I would have wanted the data to survive the sadistic assholes who tortured me to death.
No, I can't speak for the Jews. I'm basing my idea on what I think that I would have wanted. Maybe we should research whether Israel has made us of any of that data? Or, maybe we should find out whether an American Jewish doctor uses that data in his practice.
Many years ago, I learned cold weather survival. They had a "rule of 30" that we had to memorize. Thirty minutes, at thirty degrees, with a thirty mile per hour wind, freezes exposed flesh. I never questioned where that information came from. In retrospect, that probably came from Nazi Germany. That bit of survival information is just one more thing we owe the Jews for.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday February 19, @07:47PM (3 children)
That's absurd. Are you really going to tell me, for example, that a few medical experiments were more valuable to the Soviets than the Eastern Bloc was? They both raced like hell so they would control more territory at the end of the war.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday February 19, @08:29PM (2 children)
Yes, shit, they raced for territory, but they also raced for scientists, data, filing cabinets. They took who they could get as fast as they could as fast as they took territory.
But I'm talking about the Americans here: the Soviets were just a side line in the conversation. Focus!!
The Americans weren't going to get anything out of 'territory', but they SURE AS SHIT got something out of the data and scientists they whisked away from Europe and back to U.S.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday February 19, @09:24PM (1 child)
Yes, they would. That would mean less territory for the Soviets after the war.
Which is vastly more than just medical experiments on Jews. For example, there was the ballistic missile program and the German nuclear weapon research.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday February 19, @09:25PM
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday February 19, @10:06PM
It isn't hypocrisy for the people who protested against U.S. military action in Vietnam, Iraq, Iran, etc. Only for those who were cheering until the tables turned.
(Score: 5, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Monday February 19, @06:12PM (13 children)
For those of you playing along at home that brings Mueller's score to 3 guilty pleas and 15 indictments.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @07:10PM (1 child)
Who's on the other side of this leader board? How many points does that translate to? 6 for a guilty plea and 3 for an indictment? 63 points so far?
I didn't vote for a pussy-grabber so I don't really care what his team's score is. It will be a very long time before I throw my vote away on the D team again.
If the D team couldn't even win against a pussy-grabber, if the D team couldn't even convince a majority of white women to vote against a pussy-grabber, their credibility is shot to hell. It's time to look at the Green Party [gp.org] for a political party with a progressive platform.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @07:28PM
Context is everything, young Pud-a-wan. Pussy-grabbing sounds so vulgar, yes? But, for the right man, for Prince Charming, women are happy to be grabbed. Go visit any meat locker in any city on a Saturday night. You'll find plenty of women trying to find the right man to grab them. They went to the meat market, looking for some meat, not for flowers.
Speaking of flowers - why do women mutilate the genitalia of plants? Do they hate plants that much?
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @07:12PM (8 children)
Keeping foreigners from meddling in our elections is important. I assume you support strong ID requirements for voters... or are you a hypocrite?
But anyway, there was a president who did not properly vet and track these people coming from foreign countries. Nope, not Trump.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday February 19, @07:15PM
Keeping Americans from meddling in foreign elections is important TOO! or it's tit-for-tat and stop crying!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bob_super on Monday February 19, @07:31PM (6 children)
This is not about Russians casting illegal ballots. Don't move the goalposts.
Some people have to stop shouting "fake news" and "witch hunt", when the people involved keep pleading guilty.
(Score: 0, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @07:36PM (1 child)
It's identity theft. (not election interference... unless you go vote)
It's wire fraud. (not election interference)
It's conspiracy to defraud. (not election interference)
So, if we're going to care about that stuff, there are a few million people in the USA right now who are committing identity theft.
(Score: 2, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Monday February 19, @08:53PM
Using identity theft to interfere with an election is election interference.
Using wire fraud to illegally donate to a political campaign is election interference.
Using a conspiracy to hide the fact that you are illegally interfering in an election is election interference.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @07:37PM (1 child)
You can't be that naive to not know that people are liable to plea out to something minor, because they can't afford a real defense.
(Score: 4, Informative) by bob_super on Monday February 19, @08:04PM
Those people ? We're not talking about Joe taco-place-owner here.
They are pleading guilty to try to limit their own sentences, after they got cornered.
It usually means that they did worse than what they are pleading guilty to, just that it's harder to prove.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @08:54PM (1 child)
These people mostly aren't even in the country. They aren't pleading anything at all. They aren't even going to be arrested.
It's like the Chinese military hackers that were charged with computer crimes. Good luck arresting them. You'd have to conquer China.
It's like the American citizens that were charged in Italy for doing CIA stuff. Italy can bitch all they want, but what can they do? Invading the USA isn't going to go well. Maybe catch the people off-guard, toss them into unmarked vans, and then meet up with a mini-submarine off the coast of Alabama? Good luck with that.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Yog-Yogguth on Monday February 19, @09:14PM
They could always start kidnapping or murdering them like the US already does.
Bite harder Ouroboros, bite! tails.boum.org/ linux USB CD secure desktop IRC *crypt tor (not endorsements (XKeyScore))
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @10:55PM (1 child)
On Friday, Judge Emmet Sullivan issued an order in United States v. Flynn that reveals that a motion to withdraw the guilty plea based on government misconduct is likely.
You'll never get what you want. Trump is still your president. All you can manage to do is to cause division, which is exactly what the Russians want.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @02:21AM
[citation needed]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by GlennC on Monday February 19, @06:45PM (11 children)
I'm not going to say that this shouldn't be prosecuted, as I don't have all the facts of the matter.
However, given the well-known and well-documented legal and ethical problems both candidates have, I highly doubt that anything these people could do made any significant difference in the election results. I personally don't trust either Clinton or Trump to lead a pack of Cub Scouts, much less a nation. I voted third-party in the Presidential election, for what it's worth, and I'm fairly confident that it was not because of any foreign influence.
The only gods that have ever been truly worshipped are wealth and power. Others are just cover.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @06:50PM (1 child)
"I'm not going to say that this shouldn't be prosecuted, as I don't have all the facts of the matter."
Pet, pet, good boi!
And guys who marry young girls should be put into hell too!
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday February 19, @09:34PM
You get within kicking distance of me, Kvaratskhelia, and you will be. I've got steel-toed shoes.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 5, Informative) by vux984 on Monday February 19, @07:58PM (8 children)
"I'm not going to say that this shouldn't be prosecuted, as I don't have all the facts of the matter."
I'm going to suggest that this should be prosecuted, because while I have limited faith in the legal system; I do have some faith. This isn't a witch hunt, people aren't having confessions tortured out of them. To waffle and say 'i don't have all the facts of the matter' is legitimate and skepticism is healthy ... but past a certain point, its as silly as defending the cigarette companies because you personally haven't seen and personally reviewed all the studies to your satisfaction, therefore your not sure that cigarettes are bad for your health. so it would be "premature to take a side on this issue". At some point when pretty much everybody with a shred of credibility on both sides of the aisle is convinced and all the intelligence agencies agree, then the burden of proof even to be 'neutral' starts to shift to you.
"However, given the well-known and well-documented legal and ethical problems both candidates have"
So even you agree that there's likely some criminal activity to prosecute after all then.
"I highly doubt that anything these people could do made any significant difference in the election results."
Given how close the election was, I don't see how you reach that conclusion with any authority.
And even if it didn't make a significant difference in the election results -- that hardly means it's "ok". Even if it means Trump would have won the election by a greater margin, I'd *still* support rooting out election corruption. The two separate issues shouldn't be conflated as if one mattered to the other.
"I personally don't trust either Clinton or Trump to lead a pack of Cub Scouts, much less a nation. I voted third-party in the Presidential election, for what it's worth, and I'm fairly confident that it was not because of any foreign influence."
Well I guess we can set your vote aside in the confirmed manipulated bix. Only a couple hundred million more people to interview.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @08:02PM
Maybe next time Russia will register a SuperPAC so it's all legal.
(Score: 1, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @08:27PM (3 children)
OK, if we are going after election meddling, then when do the indictments start for organizations like AIPAC (and many others)?
How about against Diebold for faulty voting machines?
The list goes on and on.
I suggest that before going after this incident, there are many other more serious things to fix.
(Score: 4, Informative) by vux984 on Monday February 19, @08:51PM (2 children)
Look, I'm with you on stuff like PACs, including AIPAC. They aren't breaking the law though; the law itself needs to change. I support that change.
I'm also with you in opposition to the use of voting machines - I think Canada's paper ballot system is far better model. (And don't tell me its 1/10th the population, because that's irrelevant. The US will have 10x the number of voting stations, 10x the number of ballot boxes, 10x the number of people counting them, it will scale up just fine.) I'm not convinced Diebold was malicious though or broke any laws; just that they were incompetent and made defective equipment. Again, the solution there is to stop using them.
"I suggest that before going after this incident, there are many other more serious things to fix."
That argument never works, and doesn't make a lot of sense. Next time a mugger gets apprehended, he should say "I suggest that before going after this incident, there are many other more serious things to fix. I'm pretty sure there's an unsolved murder or two out there."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @09:00PM (1 child)
The poll workers claimed that the machine was down, so I should just leave my paper ballot in a pile that they would scan later. Sure...
It's easy with all-electronic voting too. Just "forget" to charge the machines in an area where people vote the wrong way. People will give up and go home.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday February 19, @09:56PM
I wonder if absentee ballots are more or less likely to be suppressed.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @09:29PM (2 children)
"Well I guess we can set your vote aside in the confirmed manipulated bix. Only a couple hundred million more people to interview."
Yeah, no partisanship on your part.
I've been voting third-party since I could vote, almost thirty decades now. I guess that means the Russians have a time machine they've been using to interfere in our elections, by your logic.
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Monday February 19, @09:59PM
"Well I guess we can set your vote aside in the confirmed manipulated bix."
Ugh. Not what I'd intended to say. I'd meant to say confirmed *not* manipulated bin. At least I'm not the only one afflicted with typos.
"I've been voting third-party since I could vote, almost thirty decades now."
thirty decades? what's your secret? :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @02:26AM
And in which elections were you voting, say twenty seven decades ago? Inquiring minds want to know.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday February 19, @07:27PM (1 child)
It's always my fault...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @08:11PM
Probably never left...
(Score: 3, Touché) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 19, @07:31PM (2 children)
Don't cite Yahweh as your god. Your posts make it pretty obvious that your penis is your god.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday February 19, @09:37PM (1 child)
He's right, actually. Pick up your Bible and read the Old Testament; Yahweh is all about taking underage girls, preferably after you slaughter their parents, brothers, infant siblings, and everyone else around them who's not a virgin, as sex partners (read: rape toys). You're looking specifically for Numbers 31.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday February 20, @02:03AM
There's some shit in the Talmud that's worse. You're looking specifically for Sanhedrin.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @07:43PM (11 children)
Uh, 13. Wow. Thirteen Russians supposedly spending a bit of change on Facebook and maybe expressing their free speech constitutes "meddling" in our election. If these 13 hadn't tipped us poor Americans off about Hillary's disregard for the law, we would have made the right, pre-ordained choice and elected Hillary.
What a fucking lame political witchhunt.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by vux984 on Monday February 19, @08:28PM (7 children)
The crazy overflows
"Uh, 13. Wow. Thirteen Russians supposedly spending a bit of change on Facebook and maybe expressing their free speech constitutes "meddling" in our election"
The russian government seeking to partipate, influence, and shape american voters is election meddling. Yes. How many people are currently indicted for it is the stupidest fact imaginable to latch onto. (What's next? Will you'll declare world war 2 a minor conflict because only a few hundred people were tried for war crimes when it was over? How does your brain even function?)
"If these 13 hadn't tipped us poor Americans off about Hillary's disregard for the law, we would have made the right, pre-ordained choice and elected Hillary."
Clinton is beyond irrelevant now, this isn't about Clinton. They also attacked Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio and other R primary challengers.
Perhaps without the interference the R's still would have won, but it would have been someone else on the ticket instead of Trump. To be honest, I think if any other R had finished the primaries it would have been a solid R victory even without any meddling. Clinton was a terrible candidate, Dem's had held the presidency for a decade, it was time for a change -- if the R's hadn't run a fucking drooling idiot they'd have won by a landslide.
In other words, I'm saying without the meddling, I think we'd have gotten a better Republican president with a stronger mandate. (Not that I liked Cruz much, but I think he'd have been less fucked up than the current hot mess. Either way, I'm miles away from suggesting Clinton should be president.
If the election was rigged the people responsible should be prosecuted, and the mechanisms used to rig it should be dismantled so they can't be used in the next one. What part of that do you disagree with exactly?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @08:46PM (6 children)
That's a new twist to this conspiracy theory.
Given the rest of your comment, I have no idea what "rigged" means here. Are you suggesting ballot tampering? Voter intimidation? Were votes for Cruz or Jeb! counted for Trump erroneously? (If I had voted in the R team primary, I would have voted for Kasich honestly.)
I mean... this is very weak sauce. I think you're better off involving the weather war. Perhaps if you can correlate the weather (temperature, humidity, cloud cover, etc) during different primaries with propensities for different voting demographics to show up to the polls. Maybe people who would have voted for Cruz or Jeb! tended to stay home when it's overcast, then we can establish that the deep state (something something Operation Jade Helm) deployed rain machines so that Trump voters would be over represented.
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Monday February 19, @08:58PM (5 children)
"Given the rest of your comment, I have no idea what "rigged" means here. Are you suggesting ballot tampering? Voter intimidation? Were votes for Cruz or Jeb! counted for Trump erroneously?"
In the context of the charges being laid, the term 'rigged' simply means voters were influenced by a foreign government via social media; by amplifying attacks on Trump opposition. In a lot of respects the Russian strategy wasn't to elect Trump so much as damage american faith in the election system and democracy itself, by creating chaos and noise and turning off 'reasonable people' so that only the far right and far left was left lobbing crazy back and forth. Trump getting elected is almost a side effect of that; since he openly pandered and fed off the crazy.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @09:14PM
God forbid I should listen to what a FURRINER has to say. I should cut out all potential sources of influence out of my life, except the correctly blessed American corporate media.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday February 19, @09:31PM (2 children)
Do we know anyone was actually influenced in their vote? The people who think the Clintons ran a pedophile ring out of some DC pizza joint, probably weren't going to vote for Clinton anyway.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by vux984 on Monday February 19, @09:56PM (1 child)
"Do we know anyone was actually influenced in their vote?"
Does a sincere attempt to interfere in an election cease to be a crime if you can't prove it succeeded?
And how would you ever prove it anyway? Do you think people who were undecided can name the specific facebook post, campaign ad, or yard sign that tipped them over the edge to one side or the other? Or can list every ad, post, sign, commercial, news coverage, and tweet they saw over a multi-year period and rate each one exactly by how much it 'influenced' their final position.
"The people who think the Clintons ran a pedophile ring out of some DC pizza joint, probably weren't going to vote for Clinton anyway."
True, but it might have resulted in people just staying home on election day, or voting 3rd party just because both candidates stunk worse then usual.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday February 19, @11:33PM
You should at least have an understanding of what is success for such an enterprise. My take is that the current brouhaha exceeds Putin's expectations for the interference.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Tuesday February 20, @02:45AM
And the environment in which this was done was already pretty well poisoned by hyper-partisanship and polarization by those who want you to think of your fellow Americans are enemies and traitors if they don't toe a particular ideological line.
That pre-existing environment gave the Russians a boost in creating more chaos and distrust of our countrymen and our social institutions.
This has been discussed, in detail, by R-style and D-style folks.
R-Style analysis: https://www.c-span.org/video/?439822-1/after-words-david-frum [c-span.org]
D-Style analysis: https://www.c-span.org/video/?440037-1/how-democracies-die [c-span.org]
While you D-style folks may cringe at R-style folks who wish to control women's bodies against their will, or impose their ideas about who and how you can love, they are *not* your enemies. They are your fellow countrymen whose views differ from yours.
And you R-style may bristle at the ideas of having a living wage, quality public education for all and other things, those folks who support such ideas are also your countrymen, not your enemies, not commie pigs and they don't hate America. They just disagree with you.
Politics has been described as "the art of the possible" where people who disagree can set those things aside to accomplish *other* things that help us all.
Calling your fellow citizens who disagree with you "enemies" who "want to destroy the country" is both untrue and quite unhelpful.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by Yog-Yogguth on Monday February 19, @09:05PM (2 children)
Yup "lame" sums it all up.
I'm more interested in how the world could manage to contain and remove US nuclear capabilities so that the rest of us on this planet can avoid having all the lethal stupidity raining down on us.
If the US "citizens"/slaves (don't get insulted; we're all slaves elsewhere as well) aren't up to it one way or another (not so far) then someone else has to. The Chinese and Indians are having too much fun out-jewing the US to care and the Russians don't seem to get that the US is imploding. The UN failed long ago and aren't trying to be relevant either, not that I think they could be if they wanted to, of course I don't.
When it suddenly becomes extremely important it's going to be too late. The US is in a worse situation than the USSR was after the fall of the wall and if things are just left alone to run their natural course then it's not going to be anywhere as orderly or civilized as what happened there in the early nineties.
Yes I said orderly and civilized.
That's "relatively speaking" of course, and something which should give most Americans nightmares if they comprehended it. Instead they salivate at their own preconditioning for it. Maybe the 2020ies US is going to top the 1920ies Ukraine in gruesome evils? Judging by the worst crimes in the US they're halfway there already. If "US" elites are aiming for such a "feat" then Satan can take early retirement, it's the kind of level of evil which makes Joseph Mengele look like a saint.
It's really hard to make anyone give a flying fuck about Americans though :(
This all makes a (North) Korean EMP attack knocking the US out look like the humanitarian option and a win-win situation since it would force the issue while also removing the US "government" and "society" from the picture. It would arguably be better for US inhabitants as well since an EMP or five is far better than having their own stockpiles blowing up in their face. Personally I think it sucks for everybody not to have anything better to choose from but there's not a shred of evidence that anyone is trying to mitigate the coming fall of the US in the same way the fall of the USSR was mitigated.
A future US nuclear black market is worse, no matter how much Deep State shills like DeathMonkey are getting paid.
Keep in mind that the customers will be everyone that has a grievance with the US.
Bite harder Ouroboros, bite! tails.boum.org/ linux USB CD secure desktop IRC *crypt tor (not endorsements (XKeyScore))
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday February 19, @09:38PM
You speak the contents of my nightmares...
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2, Informative) by khallow on Monday February 19, @11:27PM
Sorry, that's not even remotely credible. It's far stronger economically, definitely still in the upper tier of developed world countries while the USSR never made it to that far.
That was during the takeover by the USSR. Nothing major happened in the Ukraine till the Holodomor [wikipedia.org] in the 1930s when several million Ukrainians died due to preventable famine, due to the machinations of the USSR leadership.
Like what? In my alternate reality the US is nowhere close to the evils of the USSR. Maybe you ought to come over here. You'd probably like it better.
You mean aside from drawing down US nuclear weapons to under a thousand warheads? It's like you're not even paying a shred of attention to what's going on.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @08:05PM (4 children)
Why did we have to post an article on this subject and give the trolls an opportunity to muddy the waters on this topic? It's tech related only in that tech was used, otherwise this is only political. Boo.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @09:02PM (2 children)
I take the opposite position, bringing this up also gives a chance for real people to address the trolls. Politics and tech intersect a lot these days, and we do have an obligation to speak up about how our favorite tools are used.
So far I'm seeing good discussions, with the trolls being incredibly obvious. "News for nerds, stuff that matters" pretty much encompasses this article. Tech angle? Check. Stuff a lot of users here care about? Check. User whining about politics on a tech site? Check. Yup, I typed in the right domain.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Tuesday February 20, @02:54AM
A very interesting point. And a timely one. Jessica Rosenworcel [wikipedia.org] gave a speech on a related topic a couple weeks ago at the "State of The Net" conference [c-span.org].
This kind of stuff *is* a big deal, as it seeks to deligitimize and weaken our social and political institutions. While we certainly do have issues with those, allowing bad actors to attempt to destroy our society isn't the answer. Rather Loud voices, action and concerted efforts to strengthen and clean up those institutions is what is required.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @03:24AM
Know of any good online Russian language courses?
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Monday February 19, @10:22PM
Because if you don't give people an outlet, the political discussion ends up splattered all over the tech stories.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?