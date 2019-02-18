from the everybody-knows dept.
From The Verge:
Google didn't violate labor laws by firing engineer James Damore for a memo criticizing the company's diversity program, according to a recently disclosed letter from the US National Labor Relations Board. The lightly redacted statement is written by Jayme Sophir, associate general counsel of the NLRB's division of advice; it dates to January, but was released yesterday, according to Law.com. Sophir concludes that while some parts of Damore's memo were legally protected by workplace regulations, "the statements regarding biological differences between the sexes were so harmful, discriminatory, and disruptive as to be unprotected."
Damore filed an NLRB complaint in August of 2017, after being fired for internally circulating a memo opposing Google's diversity efforts. Sophir recommends dismissing the case; Bloomberg reports that Damore withdrew it in January, and that his lawyer says he's focusing on a separate lawsuit alleging discrimination against conservative white men at Google. NLRB records state that its case was closed on January 19th.
There are White House Staff positions open, I hear.
Previously: Google Fires Author of Divisive Memo on Gender Differences
Google Cancels "Town Hall" Due to Leaks
« How UK Spies Hacked a European Ally and Got Away With It | Blood and Urine Tests for Autism May be Possible »
Related Stories
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
Alphabet Inc.'s Google has fired an employee who wrote an internal memo blasting the web company's diversity policies, creating a firestorm across Silicon Valley. James Damore, the Google engineer who wrote the note, confirmed his dismissal in an email, saying that he had been fired for "perpetuating gender stereotypes." He said he's "currently exploring all possible legal remedies."
[...] Earlier on Monday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a note to employees that said portions of the memo "violate our Code of Conduct and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace." But he didn't say if the company was taking action against the employee. A Google representative, asked about the dismissal, referred to Pichai's memo.
[...] After the controversy swelled, Danielle Brown, Google's new vice president for diversity, integrity and governance, sent a statement to staff condemning Damore's views and reaffirmed the company's stance on diversity. In internal discussion boards, multiple employees said they supported firing the author, and some said they would not choose to work with him, according to postings viewed by Bloomberg News.
"We are unequivocal in our belief that diversity and inclusion are critical to our success as a company," Brown said in the statement. "We'll continue to stand for that and be committed to it for the long haul."
Source: Bloomberg.
[Update: Apparently Julian Assange has offered James Damore a job, saying that "Censorship is for losers". - Fnord666]
Previously: Googler's Memo on Culture of Diversity Extremism Goes Viral Inside Google
Google is struggling to discuss the recent diversity memo controversy internally:
Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, canceled a scheduled all-hands staff meeting—moments before it was scheduled to begin—meant to address concerns over a controversial essay published by former employee James Damore.
In an email to staff, Pichai explained that questions from employees had been leaked and that, in some cases, specific employees' identities were revealed, exposing them to harassment and threats. Instead of today's large-scale meeting, which was to be livestreamed to Google's 60,000 employees worldwide, smaller groups will meet sometime in the future.
"We had hoped to have a frank open discussion today as we always do to bring us together and move forward. But our Dory questions appeared externally this afternoon, and on some websites Googlers are now being named personally," Pichai said in the email.
Also at CNET.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Tuesday February 20, @02:32AM (1 child)
"the statements regarding biological differences between the sexes were so harmful, discriminatory, and disruptive as to be unprotected."
All of it or some of it? As I recall a fair amount of them were biological facts and had cited scientific backing. So reality was / is harmful, disruptive and discriminatory?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Arik on Tuesday February 20, @03:27AM
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 5, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday February 20, @02:32AM (3 children)
Sophistry at it's finest. "Some parts" of Damore's memo is protected, but not others? What idiocy. Damore's entire memo is a coherent reasoning against Google's policy of promoting women over better qualified males. At no point did Damore cross a red line, and suggest that men should be promoted ahead of better qualified women. Google's position is indefensible, and lacks coherency. Bottom line is, Google is free to exercise it's own prejudicial policies, and to punish those who object to it. That is the sort of thing that happens when one player has extremely deep pockets.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @03:14AM (2 children)
There's also the issue that the memo was solicited and wasn't addressed to the whole company. I could almost understand it if the memo had been sent by him to random people at the company, but they're essential comments on a training.
The NLRB screwed up here and it's going to be interesting to see how many men, especially white ones, start filing complaints about these sorts of memos targeting them by the SJW crowd.
(Score: 2) by qzm on Tuesday February 20, @03:45AM (1 child)
Men (at least white ones) are not a protected minority.
Women are.
Go figure.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @03:59AM
It's 2018 get with it already.
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday February 20, @02:37AM (7 children)
I've noticed that the quality of the formerly top-notch Google services and Youtube has been declining over the past few years anyway. Spam filters in E-mail filter out obviously legitimate e-mails, Youtube search seems deliberately designed to obfuscate even benign (apolitical) content. Specifically, searching for a song by a band, a song which had always been easy to find, but the search results posted every song by that band except the one I was looking for. They want to see how much you are willing to work to get what you want, as if you are a starved rat in their maze. I solved the problem not by jumping through their hoops but by searching "Google are Jews" instead.
The Gmail spam problem could be attributed to more and more idiots adopting Gmail, but the latter based on real events has me convinced that Google are engaging in experiments to piss off their users or otherwise see what they can tolerate (for example, you probably noticed that a few years ago the audio quality in some of their songs seemed like it was deliberately reduced, and searching for other videos of the same track was confirmation of what you weren't willing to tolerate).
Of course, Google were always in bed with, if not a direct arm of, alphabet soup agencies.
Perhaps I lit myself up on Google's radar for calling Eric Schmidt a "Greedy Jew" during a live chat regarding one of Google's services, prompting the chat bot to disconnect the conversation, and they were having a little fun with me after placing me on their shit-list.
(Score: 4, Informative) by jelizondo on Tuesday February 20, @03:00AM
That the name of Google´s parent company is Alphabet in no way implies... WAIT A MINUTE!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @03:02AM (5 children)
(Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday February 20, @03:07AM (4 children)
Ahh, so you're saying that the Whites left and the ones remaining are H1-B stinkoids and insectoids?
You, my friend, are a racist.
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Tuesday February 20, @03:30AM (1 child)
You, my friend, are a racist.
there's no mod setting for "-2, head asplode"
or maybe "x/0 exception"
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @03:48AM
Well he is a troll, apparently an equal opportunity one at that!
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @03:50AM (1 child)
These days, pretty much everyone is racist, unless you're discriminating against white people. Then, somehow, it's A-OK, because some people think "equality" means revenge.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday February 20, @03:57AM
Or "diversity" means "anybody but Whites."
Go to Qualcomm's campus and tell me how "diverse" it is. All Chinese and Indians, and even in border California the only Hispanics there are the security guards. No wonder why they're slim pickins for Broadcom.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by qzm on Tuesday February 20, @02:40AM
So, it seems according to Ms Sophir, posting information that is commonly and well published in peer reviewed public journals in response to a specific request by your employer and in the way they asked you to is 'so harmful, discriminatory, and disruptive as to be unprotected'. Good to know. I wonder when google is going to fire the people who ACTUALLY caused it harm by leaking its internal information?
I also wonder who is anti science here....
Ms Sophir is apparently less supportive of corps when it comes to helping union control of their business:
'In response to an April 29, 2011, Wall Street Journal article, calling on President Obama to explain the NLRB lawsuit against Boeing, NLRB attorney Jayme Sophir issues a one word email response on May 2, 2011, to NLRB attorney Debra Willen, Division of Advice: “Ugh.”'
Mind you, what did he expect from the NLRB, not exactly strong supporters of individual rights unless you are part of their protected classes (which in their case includes unions naturally)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @03:01AM (1 child)
The government has declined to start an additional lawsuit against Google on behalf of James Damore.
This decision does not in any way affect the existing lawsuit that James Damore has already filed. That lawsuit is ongoing. It involves California law which prohibits discrimination on the basis of political preference. The lawsuit is a great read, surprisingly including color photos. (IMHO, that feels oddly modern for a court document) Google looks to be well and truly screwed under California law. Some of the shit going on at Google is hilarious. Be sure to read the bit about the dragonkin, WTF, and the bit about the blacklists.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday February 20, @03:15AM
I have worked for a lot of tech companies, and in each one everybody understood implicitly that external politics should be kept to a minimum if not discussed at all. Frankly I'm surprised that any employer, much less a large one, "encourages discussion" about external politics. That's okay for think-tanks, PACs, and campaign staff; and totally stupid for everything else.
"No religion or politics" used to be, at least, a mantra which was learned by every person working their first job. You want unit cohesion from often-diverse populations in which ability to do job at-hand (or to convince your population to be better at it) trumps all other petty bullshit.
All of these Silicon Valley companies such as Google and Twitter might as well register themselves as PACs -- they're blatantly partisan circle-jerks who bully and ostracise those who dare not toe the party line.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 20, @03:07AM (2 children)
Work hard to create a massive advertising platform today and an all-encompassing controlling corporation in the future. Every Google employee should eat dick and die.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday February 20, @03:26AM (1 child)
A recent grad engineer told me at work that he went to a career fair and there was a line of like 70 recent grads standing in line for a chance to talk to the Google rep.
They remind me of those fucking idiots who wait in the Starbucks drive-through queue wrapped around the block, just for an overpriced burnt coffee that tastes like cardboard, or wait for 3-4 hours standing in line around the block for a mediocre skillet-fried Hodad's burger that they believe is the best because the reviews in the paper said so.
Then the lucky few who get in get to slave their asses off all day only to sleep in sleeping bags in the office, or live out of their cars otherwise, spending half their lives looking at the license plates of the cars around them stuck in Bay Area traffic and it's totally worth it to give up your dignity and standard of living forthe privilege of rollerblading at work.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 20, @03:34AM
Some people are doing very well at Google. Such as rockstars with actual skills or the CEOs of companies that get bought and folded into the giant.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 4, Informative) by jelizondo on Tuesday February 20, @03:40AM
The actual lawsuit [scribd.com] is a very good read even if you aren't a lawyer.
This is different from the NLRB complaint, as it happens to be under California Law and will be tried in California. The discovery phase should bring lots of interesting tidbits. Get some popcorn and some cold beers, the show is about to start!