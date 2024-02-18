from the the-world-needs-empathy dept.
Original URL: World leaders abandoning human rights: Amnesty
World leaders are undermining human rights for millions of people with regressive policies and hate-filled rhetoric, but their actions have ignited global protest movements in response, a rights group said.
US President Donald Trump, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and China's President Xi Jinping were among a number of politicians who rolled out regressive policies in 2017, according to Amnesty International's annual human rights report published on Thursday.
The human rights body also mentioned the leaders of Egypt, the Philippines and Venezuela.
"The spectres of hatred and fear now loom large in world affairs, and we have few governments standing up for human rights in these disturbing times," Salil Shetty, Amnesty's secretary-general, said.
"Instead, leaders such as el-Sisi, Duterte, Maduro, Putin, Trump and Xi are callously undermining the rights of millions."
[...] The regressive approach to human rights adopted by a number of world leaders has, however, inspired new waves of social activism and protest, Amnesty said, highlighting the example of the Women's March in January last year, which began in the US before becoming a global protest.
(Score: 5, Informative) by bradley13 on Saturday February 24, @02:01PM (4 children)
While one may disagree with Trump's rhetoric, it's not even on the same planet as what's happening in Venezuela. Or take the new South African president, who is promising to confiscate white property and redistribute it to blacks (shades of Rhodesia/Zimbabwe). Or Turkey, where anyone Erdogan doesn't like gets locked up.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @02:23PM (2 children)
Yet if you want to lead the Western world, like the US always claims, you are expected to take the moral high ground. As a Western European I can tell you that the US currently doesn't have that. Not even a tiny little bit.
In my opinion this is not caused by Trump, by the way. After even a president like Obama couldn't change how the US behaves outside of its own borders (and, although I couldn't care less about that, inside its borders), it's clear to me that more is wrong. Something about a state in a state that has too much power and is as morally corrupt as anything can be. Such things.
But ok. I'm not going to rant about conspiracy theories or anything. The final result is, however, that the US has clearly lost its edge in the so called free world. It's also clear to me that increasingly are EU countries looking at, for example, China for their investments (and the other way around).
(Score: 4, Insightful) by https on Saturday February 24, @04:50PM
Your "state within a state" has a name: the military-industrial complex. Say it aloud while you still can.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @05:54PM
To me, taking the moral high ground means:
People get freedom of speech. Europe doesn't have this. In the UK, say anything negative about muslims, and the police will come for you. In Germany, a simple "Heil Hitler!" is all it takes to put you in prison. In France, there has even been an effort to prosecute a presidential candidate for political speech.
People agree that western civilization is superior to arab, muslim, and african "civilization". The US has a few idiots, but Europe is bending over backwards for savages. Allowing them in, allowing them to retain their garbage cultures, and allowing them to outbreed you are all immoral.
People accept a right to defend oneself. This means shooting back as needed. While the US has bad spots (CA, MD, MA, HI) and Europe isn't 100% awful, the general trend is clear.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Grishnakh on Saturday February 24, @02:33PM
Or Turkey, where anyone Erdogan doesn't like gets locked up.
Yet they're still good buddies of the US and the rest of NATO. If Italy started acting this way, would they still be as friendly?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday February 24, @02:14PM (2 children)
LOL extrajudicial executions
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @04:08PM
Thanks, Obama
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @06:18PM
Running a trial in the USA is incredibly expensive. Usually it costs society many times more than the original crime.
Poor countries simply can't do that. They can do extrajudicial executions, or they can let organized crime grow until it is able to wipe out government.
To suggest that extrajudicial executions are wrong is to say "Let them eat cake."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @02:15PM (3 children)
It sounds like they are naming governments as the organizations responsible for undermining human rights.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @02:19PM (2 children)
Sounds like you'd blame somebody else.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @02:56PM
I'd expect criminals, corporations, the rich, taxpayers, etc.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday February 24, @06:11PM
In a democracy, the voters are responsible for their government.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Walzmyn on Saturday February 24, @02:22PM (3 children)
We have an article about human rights violations published in the state run propaganda arm of a culture that makes women wear bag over their head and refuses to let them drive?
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @03:15PM
(Score: 4, Informative) by takyon on Saturday February 24, @04:32PM
Qatar is not Saudi Arabia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Women_in_Qatar [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 1) by therainingmonkey on Saturday February 24, @04:37PM
You're probably thinking of Saudi Arabia. Al Jazeera is based in Qatar.
While Qatar is hardly a paragon of Human Rights (particularly for migrant laborers), there is no law requiring women to cover their heads nor banning them from driving.
Al Jazeera runs stories from diverse journalists with a diversity of perspectives, and sometimes contains top quality investigative journalism (something in short supply these days).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @02:24PM (1 child)
I notice from the past 15 years that if my government has the choice to support the economy (read: making sure the 1% or big international corps are well catered) or protecting human right (in own country or abroad) they choose the first.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @03:09PM
People are a commodity. Most just are too naive, too stupid, or too busy to realize it.
Unless people threaten the means of wealth for the upper class they will gain nothing for themselves among the lower to middle class. That is how it has always been, that is how it will always be. Complacency cannot be tolerated.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @02:27PM
https://www.amnesty.org/download/Documents/POL1067002018ENGLISH.PDF [amnesty.org] (3 MB)
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 24, @03:24PM (10 children)
I'm not going to waste time badmouthing AI - they're a pretty decent bunch, as progressives go. But, the whole progressive thing?
Mankind isn't "evolving", and there is no clearly delineated path "forward". History tends to be more cyclic, than linear. The world has come a long way "forward" in the past ~70 years. But, the progressives have no reason to believe that things will continue in the direction they favor.
The so-called "alt-right" and the so-called "hate speech" in Europe and the US? Reaction to the invasions of short brown people from down south. Let us NOT call them "migrations" - they are INVASIONS.
When a people - any people - are being invaded foreigners, they tend to resist that invasion. WTF do I have to share what I have with some guy, just because he walked (or rode a camel, or a burro) a thousand miles to take it? Fek him - he can ride that camel back to where he came from.
The West, and the rest of the world, have been more than generous to those people in the southern lands. We've shared our medical discoveries, we've shared out agricultural discoveries, we've shared access to information like the need for clean water, and how to build dams. Do those southerners use it? Well, some of it, yeah. Do they reproduced responsibly? Well, hell no! Eastern or western hemisphere, those southern people believe it is their right and responsibility to produce 20 or more offspring. The more, the better for future invasions!!
Abandon human rights? Maybe some humans need to stop being so damned pushy.
Hatred and fear . . . . stay home where people who are like you will be more likely to like you!! There's no need to come here to be hated.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aiwarrior on Saturday February 24, @04:46PM (7 children)
While some of your rhetoric may make sense, like the fact that mass migrations will always trigger frictions and a huge social upheaval, other parts sound like you are trying to drum up excuses for things to regress. Progressist/Regressivist does not need to be a dichotomy. Why not keep with what has worked so well so far. This argument breaks the dichotomy: No need to push for 8 nor 80.
Point one, history is cyclical indeed but last I checked we are not living like the Romans just with better tech. Things effectively changed, it's not a 0 sum game. I would say that history follows more of a spiral with certain adjustments. Technology itself allows for much less strife even on relatively poor parts of society and this creates certain baselines that by game theory would benefit not one going below.
Point 2, Why not make it a matter of national security that the correct orderly leaders "down south" behave. Damn it, so much is done to give weapons or bribes for economic favor or dick swinging. Why not make it a policy to "persuade" others leaders that they need to get their civilization level up. It may sound contradictory, but the good guys also need to go through power struggles. Support them, take nation building with brighter goals.
Point 3, North/South, brown/white reeks of covered racist shit. On the other hand I also find the current American forced equality bullshit (quotas for blacks or whatever?), an admission that America gave up on meritocracy of some kind. My idea is ironically more along the lines of what Martin Luther King said: "Do not judge by the color of skin but by the content of their character". With the current American equality movements, I cannot but be baffled at how contrary and self undermining current movements are to the actual leveling of mankind as one. It actually is so dumb that maybe there is an ultra plot-within-a-plot of haters (attempt at joke just to relax the tone)
Point 4. People do have the right to not like one another, but prejudices and hate should not be fostered nor nourished by any civilized society and again, by pure logic, any group is weaker divided. Of course through the glass of humanism and enlightenment (the founding principles of western thought) any individual or collective person stands for it's self determination, but the tide should be towards the healthy union or variety (see how union and variety can not be antipodes?)
Oh Runaway, if you were not so unbecoming about brown people, a description I am sure my appearance would fit into, I would buy you a beer just for the kicks of the arguments. I think you are just a tiny bit racist but not an idiot (again not always a dichotomy ;)
Cheers
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday February 24, @04:57PM
Rome kept its populace happy by giving them "bread and circuses".
One such circus was the Coliseum. At first it could be flooded so as to facilitate mock naval battles, then later without water where highly-trained gladiators duked it out with swords.
The losers of the naval battles as well as the gladiators were killed. That's what kept the people entertained.
I was completely unaware that crucifixion was painful until I was fifteen and played a roman soldier in my high school's production of Jesus Christ Superstar. While I always found it odd that they would drive nails through one's hands and feet, I never really thought much beyond that.
It turns out that the crucified die of asphyxiation, because they are too exhausted - or in too much pain - to hold themselves up by their nail-pierced hands.
That exhaustion takes a long time. The gospels speak of the onlookers great surprise that Jesus died so quickly.
Why did the Romans choose crosses over other implements of torture?
They were cheap and easy to build. That was helpful because at the farthest frontiers of the empire there wasn't a whole lot of technology, but wood from trees was always readily avialable.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday February 24, @05:01PM
The era known as The Enlightenmint was hundreds of years ago. You'd think that three or four hundred years of enlightenment would lead to web analytics being illegal.
Consider the challenges faced by closeted gay Republican politicians.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @06:13PM (3 children)
I was content to treat people fairly. Now? Fuck it.
If your idea of "progress" hurts me and my kind, I'm going to fight it. I do this everywhere I can.
For example, my workplace shows a preference for hiring women and minorities. As soon as this became clear, I stopped referring them for employment.
I used to not think very much about race. Progressives changed that. I get dragged into bullshit "diversity" sessions (hate sessions against me) and my kids get it too. I'm still sore over scholarships and a science camp that were denied to me, and now I see my kids about to suffer in a similar way. Now, I'm real happy to screw over other races. I do it on purpose.
I'm not even that severe... my brother would be KKK and neo-nazi if only he weren't atheist and capitalist.
So... is that the outcome you wanted? You started this shit. Want more and worse? Keep it up.
(Score: 2) by arcz on Saturday February 24, @06:37PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @07:08PM
Double standard. You want to let people discriminate based on their own opinions, but trying to balance that by using legal discrimination is bad? I'm not sure how what would be a better method to fix the problem, and I can only hope that soon enough we can remove affirmative action as it is no longer needed.
Maybe if the systemic racism in the US wasn't supported by people like you who vote in shitheads then we wouldn't be having this discussion. Nixon literally created the drug war as a covert culture war against blacks, mexicans, and liberals. Tons of cities have very racist policies, with such simple things as freeway offramps not being built for certain communities.
The reason liberals mock conservatives and treat call out racism is because it is a massive problem. It seems to be getting a little better with the new generations not buying into the hate of their parents, but we still get knee-jerk reactionaries like yourself who refuse to see the bigger picture. Come up with some alternatives to fix the problem of black kids not getting decent jobs due to the color of their skin and then you'll get respect and cooperation. Drone on about bootstraps and personal responsibility and get ignored.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @07:02PM
You're full of shit, just another bigot who never thought of themselves as such. Just because you don't go to klan rallies doesn't mean you don't have racist aspects. Viewing sensitivity training as hate against you really shows where your mind is at.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Saturday February 24, @06:20PM
>an admission that America gave up on meritocracy of some kind
It never has been. Capitalism and meritocracy are very nearly diametrically opposed - in capitalism, possession of substantial capital is the overpowering "merit", and capital passes almost exclusively down the lines of family dynasties. There is the occasional "rags to riches" story, but they are, by the necessity of limited resources, extremely rare. And very often littered with deeply unethical behavior if you read between the lines.
>any group is weaker divided
Of course. Why do you suppose division is fostered? Keep the white, brown, and black working men at each other's throats, and they don't have the strength or energy to unify against the executive class that's screwing them all over. Hell, the entire concept of "white" was manufactured to unify opposition to the other skin colors - prior to that in the U.S. you were Polish, French, German, etc., but as cultures blended together over time a new, more obvious cause for division was needed.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday February 24, @04:50PM
Enough said.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @07:12PM
I mean really now, after Europeans invaded North America and genocided the fuck outta the natives you want to play that card? We even took Texas away from the Mexicans and now cry like babies when some of them sneak back to try and make a living for their families.
Speaking of hate and fear.... jesus clue grabbing christ.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday February 24, @04:48PM (2 children)
In its Emergency Room, Oregon Health & Sciences University has some holding cells in which they lock psychiatric patients so as to keep a lid on their demands that their rights be respected.
The holding cells have no toilets.
Even death row inmates get toilets. Why not the mentally ill?
I first learned that one has a constitutional right to a toilet when I made some hilarity ensue in the Pasadena City Jail. They were going to put me into a toilet-less padded cell, but someone informed the deputy that I have a constitutional right to a toilet.
Those holding cells also don't have telephones. Perhaps the Emergency staff is concerned that their prisoners might ring up attorneys.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @07:12PM
Right to a toilet is covered under 8th amendment:
http://jailhouselaw.org/your-right-to-be-free-from-cruel-and-unusual-punishment/ [jailhouselaw.org]
-t