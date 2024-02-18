Stories
Facebook Removes VR Shooting Game From its Booth at CPAC

takyon writes:

Facebook removes VR shooting demo at top conservative conference out of 'respect for the victims' of Florida shooting

Facebook has removed a virtual reality shoot-em-up experience from a tech demo at a top American conservative conference after recieving criticism for being "tone deaf" following last week's deadly school shooting in Florida. The social network has a presence at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) conference in Maryland, this week, including a booth running a demo of its Oculus Rift virtual reality headset. This demo included a first-person shooting game.

People on Twitter have criticised Facebook for running this demo so soon after the deadly shooting attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

The game, Bullet Train, was just one of a number of standard Oculus games/demos that Facebook has included at public events. In fact, Bullet Train has been around since 2015, and the team that made it released a full game called Robo Recall, funded by Oculus:

The game will be an Oculus exclusive — that company is funding its development — and the five-to-ten-person team that created Bullet Train has ballooned into a full 15 person team at Epic in order to turn this into a real game with a release date in "early 2017." It will include a number of graphical jumps from Bullet Train, and this benefits Epic in other ways as well.

Yet, Facebook still tried to distance itself from the original demo:

The demo for the game, called "Bullet Train," is being developed by a third-party game-maker, not Oculus, the company said.

Why is Facebook at CPAC? Probably as part of an ongoing effort to placate conservatives angry at the platform.

This comes a few months after the Puerto Rico hurricane VR debacle.

Also at The Guardian and The Hill.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @04:09AM (5 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @04:09AM (#643316)

    Just some examples of snowflakes being oh-so-offended by the microaggression of having a shoot-em-up game present in a certain location. This is justified because offense is given and not taken; they were forced to be oversensitive little wimps. For the oversensitive conservatives, this makes them all too similar to the 'SJWs' they criticize. For anyone else offended by this, they're just as moronic as usual.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Sunday February 25, @04:09AM (8 children)

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Sunday February 25, @04:09AM (#643317) Journal

    You wouldn't normally have a gaming company at CPAC, or criticize a VR first person shooter for basically existing. But that's what happens when Facebook gets thrown into the mix.

    This is basically just a way to shame Facebook for being involved with CPAC.

    Facebook might actually see $2 billion or more value from its acquisition of Oculus (they will need to get many millions of people buying the cheaper headsets [techradar.com] and provide a platform with a lot of 360-degree content). But it could be a long and stupid road to that point.

  • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday February 25, @05:34AM (5 children)

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Sunday February 25, @05:34AM (#643340) Homepage Journal

    Folks, the explanation is very simple. They couldn't have the shooting game because they weren't allowed to have their guns. That's right, #CPAC2018 [twitter.com] was a GUN-FREE ZONE. Sad! But I gave a tremendous, tremendous speech there. youtu.be/ixS9QoPs35M [youtu.be]

