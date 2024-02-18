from the nothing-to-see-here dept.
Facebook removes VR shooting demo at top conservative conference out of 'respect for the victims' of Florida shooting
Facebook has removed a virtual reality shoot-em-up experience from a tech demo at a top American conservative conference after recieving criticism for being "tone deaf" following last week's deadly school shooting in Florida. The social network has a presence at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) conference in Maryland, this week, including a booth running a demo of its Oculus Rift virtual reality headset. This demo included a first-person shooting game.
People on Twitter have criticised Facebook for running this demo so soon after the deadly shooting attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.
The game, Bullet Train, was just one of a number of standard Oculus games/demos that Facebook has included at public events. In fact, Bullet Train has been around since 2015, and the team that made it released a full game called Robo Recall, funded by Oculus:
The game will be an Oculus exclusive — that company is funding its development — and the five-to-ten-person team that created Bullet Train has ballooned into a full 15 person team at Epic in order to turn this into a real game with a release date in "early 2017." It will include a number of graphical jumps from Bullet Train, and this benefits Epic in other ways as well.
Yet, Facebook still tried to distance itself from the original demo:
The demo for the game, called "Bullet Train," is being developed by a third-party game-maker, not Oculus, the company said.
Why is Facebook at CPAC? Probably as part of an ongoing effort to placate conservatives angry at the platform.
This comes a few months after the Puerto Rico hurricane VR debacle.
Also at The Guardian and The Hill.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @04:09AM (5 children)
Just some examples of snowflakes being oh-so-offended by the microaggression of having a shoot-em-up game present in a certain location. This is justified because offense is given and not taken; they were forced to be oversensitive little wimps. For the oversensitive conservatives, this makes them all too similar to the 'SJWs' they criticize. For anyone else offended by this, they're just as moronic as usual.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 25, @05:23AM (2 children)
This guy routinely gets modded as "spam". But, he is truly perverse. He seems to epitomize the term "misogynist". Maybe the staff should capture his IP address, and turn his posts over to some police force with jurisdiction? Yeah, I'm aware that the hateful little shit probably only comes out of his mama's basement when she lures him with cheetos. Still, I can't help wondering how many women he has assaulted when he does come out. If I were a betting man, I'd bet that he's from Cleveland. http://www.toptenz.net/top-10-criminals-that-prove-cleveland-is-the-serial-killer-capital-of-america.php [toptenz.net]
(Yeah, you can read the link - toptenz dot net - it's a clickbait site. Don't allow scripts, and block ads, the site is alright - my computer is fine
disconnected
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 25, @05:33AM
I don't think we have any plans to collect IP addresses ever.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jOqOlETcRU [youtube.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @05:41AM
Nah, I don't think so. [youtube.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Sunday February 25, @04:09AM (8 children)
You wouldn't normally have a gaming company at CPAC, or criticize a VR first person shooter for basically existing. But that's what happens when Facebook gets thrown into the mix.
This is basically just a way to shame Facebook for being involved with CPAC.
Facebook might actually see $2 billion or more value from its acquisition of Oculus (they will need to get many millions of people buying the cheaper headsets [techradar.com] and provide a platform with a lot of 360-degree content). But it could be a long and stupid road to that point.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 25, @04:36AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SW-BU6keEUw [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 25, @04:36AM
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 25, @04:41AM (3 children)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kppx4bzfAaE [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 25, @04:41AM (3 children)
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Sunday February 25, @05:08AM (2 children)
The thing I find most amusing is that these folks:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kppx4bzfAaE [youtube.com]
actually have *better* rhyming skills than this guy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SW-BU6keEUw [youtube.com]
Which doesn't surprise me even a little.
Regardless, it goes a little bit like this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FjJvBarVRss [youtube.com]
And it goes a little bit like that:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IX9FXinBkbg [youtube.com]
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @05:53AM (1 child)
I'm just gonna have to assume all of the videos linked above are rickrolls.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Sunday February 25, @06:00AM
If that's what you choose to believe, then by all means, do so. It's no skin off my nose.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @06:10AM
You wouldn't normally have Facebook associated with Canadian Parliament [www.cpac.ca], either, yet here we seem to be. (I don't see anything about Facebook or VR games there, but I'm blocking scripts and ads, so it's not too surprising.)
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday February 25, @05:34AM (5 children)
Folks, the explanation is very simple. They couldn't have the shooting game because they weren't allowed to have their guns. That's right, #CPAC2018 [twitter.com] was a GUN-FREE ZONE. Sad! But I gave a tremendous, tremendous speech there. youtu.be/ixS9QoPs35M [youtu.be]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 25, @05:36AM
It's virtual. But it's also reality.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by Captival on Sunday February 25, @05:42AM (1 child)
Obviously any gathering of conservatives must be gun free. We all know what crazed nutjobs like you vile scum Liberals will try, given half a chance. Just ask Steve Scalise.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 25, @05:57AM
But the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. Or a crowd of good guys with guns if one [nbcnews.com] or more [cnn.com] have to run away. 🔫💥🇺🇸
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @05:49AM
A true visionary [youtube.com] saw you coming long ago, Donny Hairboy.
I think you'll find the themes quite familiar.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Sunday February 25, @06:35AM
You are correct.
It was so bad, that the NRA gave a presentation of an award to Ajit Pai... Yet, couldn't give him the actual award because it was a handmade long gun. (Story: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2018/02/nra-gives-ajit-pai-courage-award-and-gun-for-saving-the-internet/ [arstechnica.com] )
Pretty hypocritical... Being the stewards of no gun control, but refusing to let guns at their conference... Also with their attitude towards the video game.
However, it might just be trying to discredit their scapegoat du jour... after all, it wasn't access to guns that caused the Florida school shooting, it was Video Games [kotaku.com]