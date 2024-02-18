from the vox-populi dept.
We had submissions from three Soylentils with different takes on the NRA (National Rifle Association) and the public response in the wake of an attack at a Parkland, Florida high school.
Public Outcry Convinces National Companies to Cut Ties with NRA
Common Dreams reports:
In the latest sign that the aftermath of the Parkland, Florida tragedy may be playing out differently than the fallout from other mass shootings, several national companies have cut ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA).
[Car rental companies] Alamo, Enterprise, and National--all owned by Enterprise Holdings--announced late on [February 22] that they would end discounts for the NRA's five million members. Symantec, the security software giant that owns Lifelock and Norton, ended its discount program on Friday as well.
The First National Bank of Omaha also said it would stop issuing its NRA-branded Visa credit cards, emblazoned with the group's logo and called "the Official Credit Card of the NRA". The institution is the largest privately-held bank in the U.S., with locations in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, and South Dakota.
The NRA Just Awarded FCC Chair Ajit Pai With a Gun for His 'Courage'
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai joined the pack at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday alongside fellow Republican commissioners Michael O'Rielly and Brendan Carr—the architects of the recent order repealing net neutrality protections passed in the Obama era.
Upon taking the stage, it was announced that Pai was receiving an award from the National Rifle Association: a handmade Kentucky long gun and plaque known as the "Charlton Heston Courage Under Fire Award."
https://gizmodo.com/the-nra-just-awarded-fcc-chair-ajit-pai-with-a-gun-for-1823273450
These Companies are Sticking by the NRA
Fallout continues from the mass murder in Florida. The National Rifle Association is taking it up the wazoo. A national boycott is emerging. If you are old enough, you will remember that this is what brought down Apartheid in South Africa.
From the Huffington Post:
In what may be a pivotal moment for American gun law reform, the National Rifle Association has become the object of intense pushback from anti-gun activists and survivors of last week's mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 dead.
All the attention prompted the gun-rights group to break from its usual strategy of keeping quiet after mass gun deaths. NRA officials have gone on the attack to rail against the "politicization" of a tragedy, and going so far as to suggest that members of the media "love mass shootings" because of the ratings they supposedly bring.
The uproar has once again presented companies affiliated with the NRA, and its powerful pro-gun lobby, with a question: to cut ties, or to continue a relationship with a large but controversial group?
The NRA partners with dozens of businesses to spread its pro-gun message and provide discounts to its members, who number 5 million, according to the group. But this week, some companies have begun to jump ship.
Facing pressure from consumers, the First National Bank of Omaha said Thursday it would stop issuing NRA-branded Visa credit cards after its contract with the group expires. Enterprise Holdings, which operates the rental car brands Enterprise, National and Alamo, says it will end its discount program for NRA members next month, along with Avis and Budget. Hertz is out, too.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @01:26PM (4 children)
Sering that the school district's population was 40% Jewish, with median home prices of $1m, I knew that this time more PR stops were going to get pulled.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @02:22PM
It does make you wonder.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @03:17PM (2 children)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Jews#Significant_Jewish_population_centers [wikipedia.org]
County-by-county table shows:
12 (rank in counties across USA) Broward County, Florida 170,700 (Jewish) 9.8% (of total county)
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @04:03PM (1 child)
Well, they must have been concentrated at that school then.
My facts originated from Wikipedia too, but since that bit was already deleted, here's the original source:
https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/general/1469603/bde-first-jewish-victim-identified-in-florida-school-massacre.html [theyeshivaworld.com]
At least 40% Jewish: “Together with Rabbi Shuey Biston, I rushed to the school to give support to anyone we could. The school is at least 40% Jewish, so we know many of the students and their parents,” he continued. “We went from parent to parent and tried to offer as much comfort as possible, and helped them recite Psalms, praying for the students and faculty in the school. ”
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @04:59PM
I would say that if your stats are true it makes the attack make more sense. Another crazy fucked up RWNJ being a crazy fucked up racist RWNJ targeting a racial group cause "they own the world and are screwing over everyone." You want to comain about PR making a difference? How about the this fucking story? Courage under fire award to the turd Pai? Lol, even hard core gun lovers probably took a step back at that one.
Except you, you're a disgusting piece of human garbage so you just love this shit.
(Score: 2, Informative) by c0lo on Sunday February 25, @01:50PM (25 children)
Legal Texas Gun Owners Have a Lower Murder Rate than Britain [redstate.com]
That's me just saying.
What say you?
(grin)
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @02:32PM (19 children)
I say: if you want to have a rational discussion, instead of the trolling you so obviously intended (and I bit), then stop picking only the statistics that support you argument.
Germany (very strict gun control) in 2011 had a total murder rate of .35 in 100,000 for all causes including guns, which is still lower than just gun-related deaths alone in both populations named in your link. In 2016, that rate rose to .44 without any changes in gun control laws.
Could it be, just possibly, that there's more factors at work here than just gun control? Or are Germans just an inherently non-morderous people? (for trolling effect, I could have asked that question the other way around ...)
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @02:47PM
The ghetto population in Germany is organized like the mafia within large families; they aren't wannabe independent agents like in the US.
(Score: 2) by tekk on Sunday February 25, @02:56PM (4 children)
To tack on further, how many accidental gun deaths were there? We'll be kind and skip suicide by gun, since you could argue that they'd probably figure out a way to do it anyway (although reducing ease of killing yourself does have a measurable effect, and guns are the easiest way to kill yourself,) but how about 'suicide' by keeping your finger on the trigger while cleaning? Oops. Or your kid gets ahold of it and shoots their friend, punch through your femoral while you're adjusting your holster, you know, those things.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @03:07PM (1 child)
Anyone who has a round in the chamber, and the safety off deserves to be shot adjusting their holster.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @07:10PM
Ohhh! Is it time for "I just fucking shot myself, The Musical" again?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTGmTrQXrwg [youtube.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 25, @04:18PM (1 child)
Dead is dead. What's the difference if it was an accident, or intentional, to the dead person?
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 2) by tekk on Sunday February 25, @06:43PM
I agree with Runaway for once? Weird. That was my point: if you want it to be apples to apples, compare the murders plus the manslaughters *plus* the ancillary accidental deaths (count your equivalent UK ancillary deaths too. Knife sharpening incidents? Shillelagh juggling mishaps? Whatever pepole in the UK are carrying for protection and equivalent sport.) Shot yourself while cleaning your gun, kd got your gun and killed their sibling while playing with it, that sort of stuff. Suicides are the biggest cause of death by gun, but I can understand not wanting to get into that because it'd be hard to say whether they would've attempted without a gun or been unsuccessful.
Incidentally, this only counts the *license holders* not the people in houses with a gun present, so if your wife murders you with your gun, that's not a murder here. I'd also be open to them counting some manslaughters and murders by *illegal* gun owners. Most of those illegal guns, after all, are legal guns that were stolen, and so it'd naturally follow that reducing the number of legal guns reduces the number of illegal guns, there just aren't as many around to steal.
I feel like this is where the talking past eachother thing kinda comes in.I'm not going to say that Western Free Press published it in bad faith, but there are different questions that are being answered. Gun control advocates say "Let's have fewer guns", pro gun people hear "...because gun owners do bad things" so the murder statistics of the people who legally are considered to be the owners of a gun are relevant and the others hear "...because having a highly armed populous does more overall harm to society than good" where the statistics of those gun owners is irrelevant, let's look at the larger impacts of having all these guns.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 25, @04:16PM (7 children)
I'll argue your complaint about cherry picking. Your side of the gun control argument does it all the time. You pick some place in Europe, maybe even five or six places, where there is no crime. When you do that, then my side can do the same. We can cherry pick our own continent, and find where the streets are safe, and violence is very low.
If/when your side understands that ALL OF EUROPE is roughly comparable to ALL OF THE US, then we'll have some more-or-less fairness. That's right, an entire continent, versus an entire continent, with populations that are comparable within an order of magnitude.
So long as you pretend that Europe has no hell holes comparable to Chicago, you lose the argument, every time. You don't get to decide who is European, and who is not - that's the old No True Scotsman routine. You don't buy that nonsense, neither do we.
It isn't guns that make the streets unsafe - is it PEOPLE who make the streets unsafe. No gun, no knife, no club has ever violently raped a woman, nor beat a man to death, or stolen a purse or wallet. PEOPLE do that stuff. Your precious Europeans are on par with Americans. Worse, your immigrant problem is dragging you down. Give it another 20 years, and you'll all be wishing you were American.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 5, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @05:22PM (6 children)
I refute your argument, citing UN data (if the UN is not good enough for you, please quote better data, with sources): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_intentional_homicide_rate [wikipedia.org]
Ordered by "intentional homicides per 100.000 capita" the US is on place 94 with 4.88 intentional homicides (IH for short).
There is one EU member higher on that list: Lithuania, with 5.98 IH. The influence of Lithuania on the European average is negligible, because its population is so small. Latvia is next (but lower than the US) with 4.11 IH and also a small population. Then Estonia with 3.2 IH, completing the list of baltic states.
Then come Montenegro (2.72 IH) and Albania (2.28 IH), both not EU members but arguably in the same cultural region. And indeed considered quite hellhole-y around here. And still less dangerous than the average US.
The first "traditional" european state is Belgium on place 149 with an IH of 1.95, less than half the US average. The first populous EU country on that list is France with 1.58 IH, about a third of the US.
Now, I'm not going to do the sums for you (feel free), but with the numbers above it's quite obvious that the EU average is not going to be above the US average.
BTW: I did not include Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus and the french overseas areas because IMHO they are *far* outside the colloquial definition of "Europe" for the terms of our discussion. This discussion, to my impression, was centered around a culturally coherent Central+Western Europe, or perhaps the current EU members. Are you disputing this definition?
Unlike your unbacked assertion, the numbers above do *not* show Europe (as whole or in parts) on par with the US, and with a wide margin.
Unlike your unbacked assertion, it does *not* look to me like immigrants are dragging Europe down, at all: Italy, Greece and Spain, bearing the brunt of immigration and generally poorer than northern states, still have less IH than even Germany, France or the UK.
I agree with you on one thing: people make streets unsafe. But - at least concerning intentional homicides - it seems that I should rather stick to European company than to US.
Did I leave any of your claims unrefuted? I would be very happy to see a breakout of the US states' homicide rates, similar to the way I did above ... I'm sure you have more than just bold statements up your sleeves?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @05:33PM (4 children)
Oh, I overlooked: the same source gives the average for Europe (including Eastern Europe and all of Russia) at 3.0 IH, compared to US 4.88 IH.
So, even when throwing in another big hellhole, still only 60% of the US number.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @05:45PM (1 child)
This site makes you wonder what the point of facts really are. No one here is swayed by facts on this topic. All I want is better gun licensing, not stopping people from owning guns.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @07:37PM
If you really want your head to ache, try finding a pattern between "good" and "bad" nations in the quoted list.
Hint: gun control is just a symptom of the actual cause, and therefore not as relevant as you may think.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 25, @06:38PM (1 child)
Ahhhh - you've done well. Quite well, actually. Now, the numbers are comparable. Not good, but comparable. Take an entire continent, with it's population, and compare it to another continent with it's population, and the numbers begin to look similar. Again - they don't look good for the US, but they look similar enough to work with. You simply cannot compare spanner wrenches to pillows, now can you?
Now, allow me to point out that methodology messes things up as well. There are huge differences in the way numbers are arrived at, in each country. The UN uses the numbers given to it by each country, without making much attempt to correlate them. Allow me to compare just two countries, to give you an idea. In the US, the FBI (whose numbers are cited most widely) tends to take a reported crime, and add it straight into the tally of crimes investigated. No arrest or conviction is really necessary for the FBI to increase the crime count by one. The UK, on the other hand, tends to "lose" crimes at several stages. A crime is reported to the police, but the police may or may not record that crime as a crime at all. The police do an investigation, and either confirm that there has been a crime commited - or not. If not, that crime is subtracted from the tally. If the police take a crime to court, the court may or may not convict - and if dismissed, then of course, there was no crime. Now - EVEN IF a UK court actually convicts and sentences a perpetrator to prison - time is on the UK's side. If I'm arrested in June of this year, and convicted in Jan of next year, guess what? I'm off of the police station's blotter, and no crime was committed, so far as statistics go. I've fallen through the cracks.
My terminolgy regarding UK justice may seem off - that is just my interpretation of the facts that I've read. You may read the report from the Home Office, if you like. It has more exact figures, and the proper UK terminology, which should make you more comfortable. The direct link to the Home Office report is in my journal entry - https://soylentnews.org/~Runaway1956/journal/1674 [soylentnews.org]
Bottom line, the "real" numbers of dead bodies left in the streets and alleys on both continents are far more comparable than you will like. I hope that you can accept that we are all lied to, routinely, by our governments.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @07:33PM
Ahhh, so now all of a sudden Europe and the US are roughly the same? Didn't you, just a single post ago, *staunchly* assert that Europe was far worse off than the US?
The study you are referring to has no bearing whatsoever on our discussion. "Your" study is about the reporting of gun-involvement. My above-quoted numbers are for "intentional homicide", no matter the tool, and intention as declared by a court. This standard should be reasonably comparable across nations, methinks. The UN study I quoted is aware of the number skewing you mentioned and went to great lengths to avoid it, not least by defining and stating their exact criteria.
For your newest assertion (of EU/US being on par), please provide actual numbers from a somewhat reputable study. Not for Great Britain alone, but for all of Europe. Otherwise I'll have to throw your own argument at you: please don't compare the US average to Great Britain. If you compare, you must compare to the whole of Europe.
Or were you really saying that "the numbers are not comparable anyway, so it's impossible to prove wrong my assertion of equality" ?
If that were the cause, I'd suppose you had indeed been proven wrong and were now looking for a face-saving way out; pathetically so.
(Score: 2) by fritsd on Sunday February 25, @05:51PM
OMG I just realized: recent statistics for the gun violence in Belgium and France *INCLUDES* the Bataclan etc. terrorist attacks.
That should up the avarage considerably now that the Bende van Nijvel has disappeared.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @04:21PM (3 children)
Actually, it's tied to race. If you want to start the shit flinging on a massive level, go ahead and post statistics for those murders, and then we'll post ones for the US.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @05:39PM (2 children)
*heavy sarcasm* Yeah, we should kill all blacks to reduce the number of homicides!
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Sunday February 25, @06:38PM (1 child)
Thats what original poster was getting at, it is insane/wrong to make such a proposal but in the US a disproportunate number of gun deaths are black-on-black. Removing (taking) guns from the inner cities would significantly improve our scores vs the rest of the world because the black-on-black crime would go down. Inner cities are hellholes, harder to start out, harder to break out of the rut, bad or expensive housing, lack of jobs, being stuck either being the best of the best or resorting to crime to feed yourself. If I am sure someone could post the stats comparing Montana to Illinois. The solution is not to kill them all the solution is to take away the need for violence.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 25, @06:47PM
I don't think you can do that. Young men need some kind of "rite of passage", and those rites usually involve some sort of violence. I believe that you can redirect violence. High school sports work for a lot of youngsters, with football probably being the number one satisfier for violence. Country boys used to get into hunting, fishing, camping, and generally challenging mother nature. School and extracurricular sports are probably the best way to redirect boy's need for violence. Peewee leagues and similar keep kids pretty busy, if you can just get them involved. Boy Scouts was also good for keeping kids busy - but I don't see that so much anymore.
But, so long as humans are humans, I think that boys and young men will always need some form of violence in their lives. Kids have just GOT TO "prove" their manhood to each other. Inner city kids with few opportunities do that by shooting each other.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 2) by Bot on Sunday February 25, @04:48PM
> Could it be, just possibly, that there's more factors at work here than just gun control?
One of the factors: those in charge are not interested in your health and safety, meatbag.
If they were, you probably would not need gun control, because people would be eating healthy food, working less (technology, remember) living clean, having less of that hollywood shit, not exceeding brain altering substances the way our pre-drug wars ancestors did, enjoying education and culture.
Since they are not, you will have gun control, then blade control, then movement control, then opinion control.
My tip is, control resides better in your hands than out of them.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Sunday February 25, @03:35PM
I'd say that's an easy pitch. After all, one doesn't have busy traffic in Texas gun shows to worry about.
What I find more interesting is the claim that 98% of mass shootings (in public areas and not involving ongoing criminal acts like gang warfare or robbery) are in "gun-free" zones (which also include areas where concealed carry is possible, but a microscopic number actually take advantage of the policies). That's better than climate change consensus.
(Score: 5, Informative) by tonyPick on Sunday February 25, @03:38PM (1 child)
That these stats don't quite manage to say what you (and red state) want seem to want to think it says.
They are using the subset of License To Carry [wikipedia.org] figures, and conflating those with the "gun owning population".
In practice LTC Holders have jumped through a strict set of legal hoops for gun ownership (including ages, training, and "certain types of psychological diagnoses") and with renewals every five years.
What these stats say is that the subset of people covered by "Strict Laws on Who Can Own A Gun" are safer than "A General Population Who Own Guns".
It is actually a very good argument for increased, and very strict restrictions, on who can own firearms in terms of training, age and background checks. This, AIUI, is generally not the position of 2nd-Amendment types.
(Overall I believe the Texas murder rate is actually quite good for the US: 4.8 per 100K. It's way worse than the 0.99 in the UK though...)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 25, @04:22PM
The general population of Texas is far safer than the general population of Illinois. And, the general population of Houston is far less likely to be shot, than the general population of Chicago. If you insist on generalities, then of course the availability of guns to the law-abiding citizenry makes them safer.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 4, Informative) by Whoever on Sunday February 25, @04:55PM
Did you even read that article? Let me paraphrase it for you:
Only the weak-minded cannot see that the numbers in the article prove nothing, since they compare two very different rates.
That article tells you more about the intelligence of the readers than it does about murder rates.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @06:28PM
Dumb people get dumb statistics wrong. EVERY TIME. Let's compare "legal gun owners in Texas" vs "legal gun owners in Britain", both per population, as that would make sense. Or we could compare all gun owners (legal or not) in both places, both per population, as that would also make sense. It does not make sense to compare apples with oranges.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @02:13PM (2 children)
is laughing all the way to the bank, despite having a deathcount to his name a few orders of magnitude larger. And no one gives a damn.
Stupid people are stupid. They can scream but cannot count, let alone think and reason. Their calling themselves progressives is a slander of progress.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @02:26PM (1 child)
We have to be unarmed, sick, and overworked.
That's how you maintain slave populations.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @05:05PM
Dn you fools are triggered as fuck by this article.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by SpockLogic on Sunday February 25, @02:18PM (9 children)
Fuck them. The NRA is the propaganda arm of the small arms manufacturing industry. The NRA should be designated a terrorist organization . Their policies are directly responsible for the death of thousands of Americans every year. The NRA should be eliminated on public health grounds as they spread The American Disease™ almost unfettered access to weapons of war that kill with brutal efficiency. I'm sick of seeing their members wring their blood stained hands in faux concern as they considers a few dead children acceptable collateral damage in their war against any form of gun safety. Fuck them and the horse they rode up on.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 25, @04:28PM (7 children)
Apparently you aren't familiar with "weapons of war". The AR-15 that is available at your local gun store is not such a weapon. There is no "automatic" selector on it. The damned gun is marketed at the same people who buy "tactical" flashlights, "extreme" sporting supplies, and other retarded nonsense. That AR-15 is a semi-automatic rifle, little different from any number of semi-automatic rifles designed to take deer, rabbit, squirrel, moose, or grizzly bear. You CAN purchase some options that make the AR-15 somewhat more impressive, but the stock rifle is just another damned hunting rifle. But, none of those readily available options turns the rifle into a "weapon of war". My single shot .22 rifle can be just as deadly as an AR-15 in the hands of a skilled marksman.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @06:22PM (3 children)
What a line of crap. A skilled marksman is the whole point. Any moron can fire an AK and kill a lot of people with a round that has a muzzle velocity 3 times a standard 22. (Ask an emergency room doctor what the difference is.) Add a few simple mods and the firing rate is quite a bit faster than the 22 I fired at scout camp. It's hard to find any data on how fast a bump stock can actually fire. Even the manufacturers don't publish. A hundred or so rounds in a minute seems pretty likely. This is also not much like my 22.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Sunday February 25, @06:49PM (2 children)
The mechanics inside the ar15 are still limited by physics, and when not limited by physics you have to deal with 100rd pain in the ass to change drums that jam. You could have a bunch of 20rd mags but need to train at not fumbling them.
Looked up some vids, if it doesnt jam you can do 100rd in 15 seconds but accuracy is shot after that due to barrel heat. You can fumble to find the awkward sized drum and pull and load a second. Assuming the guy is superman and takes zero time to change drums he can achieve 400/minute, more likely he can achieve somewhere between 200 and 300.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 25, @07:01PM (1 child)
In fairness - accuracy isn't really the issue. It is very well known among hunters that the first shot kills. If you hear some guy on the other side of the ridge fire three, six, twelve times - you know he didn't get the deer. When you hear a single shot, you can figure that the shooter likely got his deer. The human factor really sucks after that first shot. People who want to put a hundred rounds through the tube in very short order aren't interested in accuracy, so much as they are interested in fire power.
If you can stomach watching the videos again, neither the Las Vegas shooter, or the Florida shooter were interested in accuracy. They went to where people were herded together, then laid down the fire power. It's like shooting fish in a barrel. The body count is high, because no accuracy was required.
So - assuming that I can push 100 rounds out the barrel before the barrel warps, all I need for a high body count is to find some place where people are packed so densely that I can't miss.
I can't say that I would mind a ban on high capacity magazines. Seven or ten rounds is adequate for any reasonable use of firearms - except, of course, the purpose intended by the second amendment. That purpose, of course, is to keep congress in line. The second amendment had nothing to do with hunting and sports - it was all about keeping government in check.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Sunday February 25, @07:08PM
Given his vantage point, I wonder how many people Whitman would have killed in the same situation.
(Score: 2) by number11 on Sunday February 25, @07:09PM (1 child)
It's true that the civilian AR-15 would not meet modern military standards, and in some respects is just "a scary looking rifle". However, a hunting rifle doesn't have to do more than a few shots. If you can't hit your target in 5 shots, you probably shouldn't be out wandering around with a loaded weapon. And by amazing coincidence, most hunting rifles don't hold more than 5 or so cartridges.
As to "weapon of war", apparently you think that World War II was fought by soldiers wielding nerf bats? Most soldiers' rifles didn't hold much more (American Garand, 8 rounds; British Lee-Enfield, 10 rounds; Soviet Mosin–Nagant, 5 rounds; German K-98, 5 rounds; Japanese Arisaka, 5 rounds). And none of those shot full auto (indeed, all except the Garand used manual bolt-action to ready the next shot).
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 25, @07:16PM
Point taken. Fact is, when I was growing up, an M-1 was a fine hunting rifle. Today, no one carries an M-1. Those who still own them keep them at home. I really can't understand why a hunter wants a semi-auto - that second shot doesn't take the deer down. Nor the third, or the thirty-third. It is almost ALWAYS the first shot.
On the other hand, the second amendment isn't about hunting. You don't have to be hunter to justify owning a gun.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @07:22PM
The ignorance of firearms and hunting on this site is appalling! Anyone who takes on Griz with a round tame enough to put into a semi-auto action deserves the inevitable meal they will become. And, BTW, who eats squirrel? Oh, Arkansas? Huckabee? Well, if you are using a semi-auto to hunt squirrel, you probably will go hungry. Real hunters "chip" squirrels by shooting the branch below their head, so no penetration at all, just a fatal concussion. But that takes marksmanship, something the NRA used to encourage, before they went all "spray and pray" with the right to mass killing.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday February 25, @06:50PM
First, this doesn't have anything to do with firearm safety. The shooter didn't accidentally kill 17 people. He would have bypassed any safety devices intended to prevent accidental discharge of the weapon. We are no longer speaking of safety, but rather of removing dangerous weapons from the hands of people who are likely to be a risk to society. The problem here is that you aren't speaking of firearm safety, but rather of removing a lawful right from many tens of millions of people "for the children". That deception is the heart of the NRA's (and others') resistance to all this bullshit.
Let's also note here that there were mechanisms in place to prevent the shooter from acquiring firearms and seize his existing firearms. He had been reported to local and national law enforcement somewhere around two dozen times. He had a blog and YouTube videos where he apparently publicly fantasized about shooting up this particular school, according to Wikipedia, these threats were even reported to the police twice in the past year.
But do we hear national level gun control ("gun law reform") advocates speak of this failure of law enforcement? For example, that isn't mentioned in the least in the Huffington Post story which instead focuses on the tribulations of the NRA, exulting in a loss of revenue generating power. Before we "reform" such law with more onerous regulation, we should make sure we have someone who will enforce it. Else it is just an empty gesture with the potential to create tens of millions of law breakers.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @02:23PM (4 children)
The NRA getting into the NN debate really smacks of partisanship, rather than service to their charter. If they want to do that they should have registered under 501(c)4. So perhaps their 501(c)3 status should be reviewed.
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Sunday February 25, @03:23PM (1 child)
The NRA getting into the NN debate really smacks of partisanship, rather than service to their charter.
Apparently you've missed the "new" trend that's been going on since the Bush administration.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @06:39PM
It is really beyond batshit for the NRA to get into the NN debate. The only thing I can figure is that one or more of the telecoms made a big fat donation, to try and turn the NN issue into a a partisan issue. NN is supported by Americans, not democrats or republicans. But the NRA is viewed by the far right as a pillar of society. Which it isn't. It's just a REALLY big gun club.
So the NRA rubs its dick on Ajit Pai, and the right is supposed to regard him as the queen of the Republican party apparently. Then NN becomes a DNC issue instead of a 1st amendment issue. I think the more likely response is that right distances itself from the NRA because it's acting like a fairy. (no disrespect to fairys intended)
This is bad for the NRA. It is bad for the 1st amendment and the 2nd amendment. Either they are stupid enough to think this was a good idea, or they were stupid enough to get baited into this. In any case the NRA needs new leadership.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Sunday February 25, @05:49PM
The NRA has officially jumped the shark.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @06:11PM
The NRA has been doing this for a while now, sticking their noses into things that have nothing at all to do with guns. In many ways, they are just another propaganda group working for the Republicans. Sadly their membership seems to just eat it right up.
I'm for gun rights, but the NRA does not represent me. Part of that is because I support reasonable restrictions on guns, especially non-long guns. But mostly I simply find the NRA to be despicable.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Phoenix666 on Sunday February 25, @02:55PM (2 children)
Why does the NRA care about Net Neutrality? The 2nd Amendment and broadband speeds do not have anything to do with each other. Does Ajit Pai have a buddy on the board of the NRA, or is there some telecom biggie on the board who wants to give the guy a pat on the back for his service, even though the NRA has nothing to do with Net Neutrality?
It's the only thing that makes sense to me. Remember when Bush put a guy in charge of FEMA when his only previous experience was the Arabian Horse Association? This feels like that. Stuff like this really highlights how internecine the lobbies, corporations, and government in our current system are.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @03:26PM (1 child)
Well, there's that time when cryptography -- a very important aspect of modern Internet -- was declared a munition [wikipedia.org] by the US government...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @03:56PM
Somebody convince that lady who did the NRA recruitment ad to do one talking about the evils of encryption (if she hasn't already!) so that we can catch22 them :)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @03:18PM
this seems to have been a failure of local law enforcement -- who had been to the shooters house almost 3 dozen times without handing out any kind of citation that would have stopped the kid from legally buying guns. as i read, the fbi was advised of a video where the kid proclaimed that he was going to find his identity through violence by becoming a school-shooter.
yet here you are talking about trolling and stirring things up -- and making grand national gestures. remember, the local cops failed and anything beyond that is you getting trolled and your emotions getting played.
has watching press releases and public posturing by national entities replaced football entirely now??
still getting used to the absurdities of your concerns. just indict the damn cops down there for failing to do their jobs. done.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by stretch611 on Sunday February 25, @04:30PM (1 child)
Maybe a different boycott is necessary...
Florida House Declines Debate On Assault Rifles [npr.org]
Maybe Florida should be boycotted until their state government removes their collective heads from their asses. I can see a boycott being really bad for a state that relies on tourists as much as Florida. And if a Florida boycott happens, then expands internationally... Disney will be crying.
(Score: 4, Informative) by physicsmajor on Sunday February 25, @05:42PM
They made the right call. You are apparently uninformed. Assault rifles are already banned, and so-called assault weapons are impossible to legally and functionally differentiate from those used in hunting and sporting.
Educate yourself: http://www.assaultweapon.info [assaultweapon.info]