from the real-progress-or-false-hope? dept.
Trump commented Tuesday on Twitter after the South Korean government announced that North Korea has agreed to halt tests of nuclear weapons and missiles if it holds talks with the U.S. on denuclearization. South Korea and North Korea have also agreed to hold summit talks in late April.
Trump tweeted: "Possible progress being made in talks with North Korea. For the first time in many years, a serious effort is being made by all parties concerned. The World is watching and waiting! May be false hope, but the U.S. is ready to go hard in either direction!"
The Associated Press has some additional information:
While the offer of talks could ease tensions, the adversaries will still have to overcome deep mutual suspicion. The U.S. has consistently demanded North Korea give up its nukes, which the reclusive socialist state had previously insisted was off the table until Washington abandoned its "hostile policy" toward it. At a minimum, the Americans wanted a halt in nuclear and missile testing for talks to begin.
"Maybe this is a breakthrough. I seriously doubt it," Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, told a Senate hearing Tuesday. He said his doubts are grounded in what he called failed efforts by previous U.S. administrations to negotiate with North Korea over its nuclear program.
Coats said Kim is "very calculating" and views his nuclear capabilities as "essential to his well-being as well as the well-being of his nation."
[...] Vice President Mike Pence said the U.S. would remain "firm in our resolve" whichever direction talks with North Korea go. "All options are on the table and our posture toward the regime will not change until we see credible, verifiable and concrete steps toward denuclearization," Pence said in a statement.
[...] On returning from Pyongyang, Chung Eui-yong, South Korea's presidential national security director, said North Korea expressed willingness to hold a "candid dialogue" with the United States to discuss its nuclear disarmament and establish diplomatic relations. Chung said North Korea "made it clear that it won't resume strategic provocations like additional nuclear tests or test-launches of ballistic missiles" while such talks are underway.
[...] But the administration will have difficult questions of its own as it gauges North Korea's intentions. An initial hurdle could be presented by U.S.-South Korean military drills that were postponed during the Olympics and are due to resume next month. North Korea is likely to push for a suspension of the drills which it views as a provocation and a threat, and may ask for relief from U.S.-led economic sanctions.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @10:06AM (4 children)
Trump was asked at his press conference with the Swedish PM what he thought had changed the political situation in Pyongyang, to which he replied; "Me"!
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @12:30PM (3 children)
There was a mild reaction, and he quickly replied to himself "No...", as a comedian would do. Then, after a pause, he said as if to himself "No one got that one", just like a comedian would.
It's called banter, folks. It's called humor. It's called having a rapport with your audience.
Now, where's my "Informative" tag?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday March 07, @01:07PM (1 child)
It stuck to the linky to the video containing the clown's performance
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Wednesday March 07, @01:49PM
https://youtu.be/r7r9VnybyBc?t=20m36s [youtu.be]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @01:54PM
But why would you want to banter and establish rapport with the enemies of the people?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @12:53PM (1 child)
Kim Jong Un has said that he only has nukes for self defense, and is willing to get rid of them as soon as he believes he doesn't need them.
So this should be easy for Trump. Just offer Kim a deal where the US and North Korea both get rid of all their nukes.
That is, if the USA is serious about this... Which I don't believe until I see it.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday March 07, @01:24PM
Trump is bound to run in hordes to organize a video demonstration so that a S/N AC would believe. Again.
I mean believe again [vevo.com]. Or was it this one [youtube.com]?
(Score: 3, Informative) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday March 07, @01:25PM (1 child)
Who are the most horrible national leaders in the world? There's a new ranking out, of US Presidents, and Trump was so bad, he took over last place from Lincoln's predecessor, Buchanan: https://sps.boisestate.edu/politicalscience/files/2018/02/Greatness.pdf [boisestate.edu]
Trump is the Worst. US. President. Ever.
The Kims are terrible leaders. North Korea has had famines because they mismanaged the country, and not because they were unavoidable. And of course they play around with nuclear weapons, using the threat of them to blackmail the rest of the world into giving them stuff. Possibly the only reason they won't be as infamous as certain national leaders during WWII, is that North Korea is much too small and weak to start a war and take over half the continent.
So both could really use a boost to their credibility. No, they're not really going to give up their nukes. Most they'll do is collaborate on a show, pretend to disarm a little bit. If, that is, neither decides to "man up" and try his level best to humiliate the other guy so he can brag about it to his side.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 07, @01:57PM
Damn, now I can't say he didn't achieve anything in his first year in office!
(Score: 4, Informative) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Wednesday March 07, @01:34PM
I really don't care if I ever read again about what Donald Trump is Tweeting. Let him face the press. Or otherwise I really don't care - it really doesn't matter what he panders out to his base, and it really does give him undue influence when the entire press establishment waits with baited breath to re-report what he's Tweeted about a situation he has very little to actually do with. Twitter is NOT news, ever.
Yes, that should be a journal entry if I used the journal. But I also believe that I'm probably not the only one who thinks the press doesn't need to report on what he has tweeted today.