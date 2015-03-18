from the blockchain-architecture dept.
"The blockchain method primarily used by those engaging in cryptocurrency transactions is a decentralized mechanism where all the information is stored in blocks, can be viewed and altered by registered users. In the case of Sierra Leone elections, allows the votes to be seen by voters who are registered within the system, in the public ledgers, but only allowed authorized persons to make any changes, this, in turn, prevents the chances of fraud since the voting information is available to all the blockchain users."
I would personally like it if they would explain the mechanics of their so-called "blockchain" to us mortals.
As I understand a blockchain, it is an extensible data structure that (when used in a bitcoin context) incorporates sequentially applied, recursively structured self-referential checksum mechanisms to counter efforts at tampering with the contents of the blocks; usually, via recursive encryption.
At this point, it's just git; the officials make signed commits. The rest of the world is just now getting caught up on how for the last decade+ programmers have been managing their own complex records.
What makes "Blockchain" novel (and therefore worthy of its own new label) is the decentralized control, where anybody in the world can participate in its management; it's the integration of a spam-control mechanism like Hashcash in order to build an algorithm for consensus among people who don't know each other, and who are even adversaries.
Anything else is just a database, possibly spiced up with a little cryptographic computation in order to help maintain integrity.
Another thing that makes it novel (at least as far as I understand it, which isn't very far) is that it requires every item to be replicated in every location the blockchain exists, so as it grows larger, it becomes more and more unwieldy. If that's true (I can only say I read that somewhere), then it has some pretty serious practical limits.
The larger something like that is, the more vulnerable it becomes to "not quite updated" attacks. Who's on first?
Anyone? I'm very willing to be (re-)educated on this, as long as it's in, you know, English. :)
Not encryption, but rather the use of one way hashing algorithms.
Each block begins with the hash of the previous block so retroactive changes to prior blocks change the checksum and invalidate subsequent blocks.
As long as blocks and publicly released in real-time, any changes made after publishing a block would be detectable. If they don't release blocks in real time, then changes can be made until blocks are publicly released. (Assuming they aren't using any sort of significant Proof of Work.)
Sorry to reply to myself... When I say change the checksum, I meant change the hash result of the block (which is more or less a checksum...).