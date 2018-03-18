from the psychological-warfare-in-peacetime dept.
The Guardian has an article about a whistleblower from Cambridge Analytica, who claims to have devised a strategy to "weaponize" Facebook profiles, in order to use those profile for targeted advertising to sway the US elections in 2016.
The Cambridge Analytica Files: ‘I created Steve Bannon’s psychological warfare tool’: meet the data war whistleblower
(The Guardian headline titles are often crap). I read a few older articles, presumably by the same author: she had a series of articles in March--May 2017 about Cambridge Analytica being used as a weapon to convince British voters to vote for Brexit in the referendum. It seems that her investigative journalism encouraged this wistleblower to "come out" and be interviewed by her.
Here's one: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/may/07/the-great-british-brexit-robbery-hijacked-democracy
Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others (Churchill), but when does advertising cross the line into psychological warfare against your own population?
Additional coverage at The Register
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Monday March 19, @12:58PM
From TFS:
The moment it tries to convince the population to do something against its own interest.
Advertising for something that can improve your circumstances is a social good. Advertising for something that will degrade them is not.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday March 19, @01:33PM
There are no lines, it is a continuous multi-dimensional slope.
Advertising supports a candidate, and/or undermines others. Each candidate represents the best interests of the people imperfectly: helping some, hurting others.
You might argue that the candidates who best represent the interests of the most constituents are the "best" candidates, or that the one who keeps the most promises/lies the least is the best - but times change, and keeping promises isn't always in the best interests of the people. What the people want may not be what's best for them on a 3 month, 5 year, or 50 year timescale. Lies are part and parcel of diplomacy, a diplomat who never lies is not serving their people well.
Now, since the units of measure are people, the surface must have some discrete aspects - true singularities cannot happen, but some actions can be clearly characterized to benefit a very small number at the expense of a very large number - what's our acceptable ratio? 1:10000000, 1:1000, 1:10? And, what level of harm? Death or serious injury, loss of liberty or financial ruin, some years life reduction by disease or the price of a daily cup of Starbucks?
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Monday March 19, @01:33PM
Also worth noting - in both the Brexit and US elections, this Cambrige Analytica service seems to have breached regulations regarding soliciting campaign contributions & assistance from foreign individuals.