From the Vox:
Many American pundits seem to firmly believe that the country stands at a precipice in which young, left-wing college students and recent graduates are the leading edge of a rising tide of illiberalism that comes in the form of “political correctness” and poses a clear and present danger to free speech and rational discourse.
[...] The alarm about student protesters, in other words, though not always mistaken about particular cases, is generally grounded in a completely mistaken view of the big-picture state of American society and public opinion, both on and off campus.
[...] Since the 1970s, the General Social Survey has posed a question about whether five hypothetical speakers should be allowed to give a speech in your community — a communist, a homosexual, an opponent of all religion, a racist, and a person who favors replacing the elected government with a military coup.
Justin Murphy of the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom aggregated trend data about all five kinds of speakers and found that public support for free expression has been generally rising
(Score: 3, Touché) by mrpg on Sunday March 25, @08:04PM
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 25, @08:06PM
Nothing is happening, everything is fine, be on your business citizen.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 25, @08:16PM
College students have traditionally been left-wing, but the people leaving high school now have taken a hard turn to the right.
Suppose you want to be anti-establishment. You want to be a bit of a rebel. This isn't the 1960s or 1970s anymore. Being a communist in an American educational environment would just align you with old teachers/professors/lecturers. In 2018, you'll need to be alt-right to piss off people like aristarchus.
The establishment is however, violently anti-speech. It's a threat to them. They'll get a few groveling toadies in the younger crowd of course, but that's just trying to hold back the tide.