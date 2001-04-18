from the no-coal-for-you dept.
The sanctions are part of a crackdown on smuggling of North Korean commodities in violation of UN sanctions resolutions.
The UN Security Council has blacklisted 27 ships, 21 companies and a businessman for helping North Korea breach sanctions, as the United States keeps up pressure on Pyongyang despite its recent overtures towards talks.
The sanctions were passed on a request from the US and they are part of a global crackdown on the smuggling of North Korean commodities in violation of UN sanctions resolutions, which were adopted in response to Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile tests.
The sanctions designations were approved as the US moves to open talks with North Korea on its nuclear drive, with a summit possible between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un by the end of May.
Despite the diplomatic opening, the US has made clear they will keep the pressure on Pyongyang to shift course by pressing on with sanctions.
"We want to thank the members of the Security Council, as well as Japan and South Korea, for working with us to keep up the pressure and for their commitment to implementing UN Security Council resolutions and holding violators accountable," Haley added on Friday.
Twenty-one shipping and trading firms were hit by an assets freeze. Three of them are based in Hong Kong including Huaxin Shipping, which delivered shipments of North Korean coal to Vietnam in October.
Twelve North Korean firms were blacklisted for running ships involved in illegal transfers of oil and fuel, according to the document.
Two other companies, Shanghai Dongfeng Shipping and Weihai World Shipping Freight, also based in China, were blacklisted for carrying North Korean coal on their vessels.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday April 02, @05:02AM (1 child)
They need to do what the Krauts did to avoid blockades and start using submarines to trade. If the Mexican cartels can build submarines, so can Asian shipping companies.
The UN are a fucking joke anyway. Fuck those cocksuckers.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday April 02, @05:45AM
Probably already do. I've heard exciting tales of North Korean shenanigans involving subs already, going back to the Cold War. I doubt they could ship massive amounts of coal by sub though. That's a lot to maintain and risk just for coal. Here, the "businessman" and various smugglers involved probably were looking for quick bucks and didn't think they were risking that much. Maintaining a bunch of subs whose only purpose is to haul coal to North Korea is a very different game than getting a bunch of smugglers with cheap-ass ships to haul.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @05:23AM (1 child)
Based in Hong Kong, but controlled by the Mainland.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @05:29AM
Mainland China, or Mainland Vietnam? Or, possibly, Mainland Manhattan? Whitehouse connection made! Corruption detected! Stupid American Voters Duped, Again! Make America Duped Again! MADA! MADA!!!! I have baseball caps for sale, luv you long time!!