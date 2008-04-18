Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Politics

U.S. and North Korean Representatives Holding Secret Talks to Plan for Summit

posted by martyb on Sunday April 08, @06:49PM   Printer-friendly
from the we'll-see dept.
News

takyon writes:

Secret, direct talks underway between US and North Korea

The United States and North Korea have been holding secret, direct talks to prepare for a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, a sign that planning for the highly anticipated meeting is progressing, several administration officials familiar with the discussions tell CNN.

Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo and a team at the CIA have been working through intelligence back-channels to make preparations for the summit, the officials said. American and North Korean intelligence officials have spoken several times and have even met in a third country, with a focus on nailing down a location for the talks.

Although the North Korean regime has not publicly declared its invitation by Kim Jong Un to meet with Trump, which was conveyed last month by a South Korean envoy, several officials say North Korea has since acknowledged Trump's acceptance, and Pyongyang has reaffirmed Kim is willing to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Also at The Hill.

See also: How the USB Taught North Korea to Love K-Pop

Original Submission


«  Johnson & Johnson Loses New Jersey Talc Cancer Case
U.S. and North Korean Representatives Holding Secret Talks to Plan for Summit | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 08, @07:12PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 08, @07:12PM (#664031)

    Trump will successfully make peace between N and S Korea, a plan they themselves desperately want, and we will be sold the lie that Trump is a peace making wonder boy. It'll be Obama's Nobel Peace Prize all over again!

(1)