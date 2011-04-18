from the they're-all-ryan-through-their-smiles dept.
Many media outlets are saying "Paul Ryan Retires" (For example, Vox's original headline.) This doesn't mean he won't still be there until the new Congress is seated in January 2019.
Vox reports:
More and more Republicans are looking at how the 2018 elections are shaping up and deciding they want no part of them--with Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Rep. Dennis Ross (R-FL) just the latest to announce they won't run for reelection this year.
This makes 25 House Republicans and three GOP senators who are calling it quits, not counting several more who are stepping down to run for another political office (or who have already resigned). That's the highest such number[1] for just one party in decades.
Revealingly, only nine House Democrats and zero Democratic senators have so far made the same choice. (Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota resigned due to scandal, but his seat has already been filled by Tina Smith, who will run this fall.) That's a dramatic discrepancy.
Though the explanations offered for these decisions differ, and though many of these GOP-held seats are in no real danger of flipping to Democrats, these retirements are revealing how members of Congress currently view the national political environment. That is: they think there's a real possibility of a Democratic wave.
But the trend is more meaningful even than that. These very retirements could help make such a wave even bigger, because it's generally easier for the opposition party to flip open seats than it is to knock off incumbents.
[...] According to FiveThirtyEight's numbers,[2] the only time in the past 40 years there's been a bigger partisan discrepancy in [the who's not running for reelection stats] was 2008, which turned out to be a Democratic wave year.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday April 12, @09:07AM (4 children)
Is this the beginning of the swamp cleaning?
When will democrats start to do the same?
(trollish grin)
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday April 12, @09:21AM (3 children)
Believe me, A LOT of Dems will be retiring in January. Whether they want to or not. RED WAVE!!!!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 1) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday April 12, @09:24AM
(RED TIDE)
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 12, @09:44AM (1 child)
So we're going full-on Soviet? *grin*
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday April 12, @09:55AM
Believe me, I thought about it. They wanted me to build 2 hotels. Or remodel. People don't know this, in the Soviet Union, you couldn't own anything. It's hard to conjure up spending hundreds of millions of dollars on something and not own it. And Mikhail & Raisa flaked on me. So I told them NO HOTELS. Their loss!!!!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday April 12, @09:10AM (2 children)
Speaker Paul Ryan is a truly good man, and very good looking. While he will not be seeking re-election, he will leave a legacy of achievement that NOBODY can question. We are with you Paul!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday April 12, @09:12AM (1 child)
Make sure you help him find another job, though, because otherwise he can't collect welfare.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 12, @09:43AM
>implying he didn't line his pockets already
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 12, @09:21AM (3 children)
The democratic party seems clueless. People I know who are politically involved are only still associated with them because they feel trapped. Just check out who they had give the state of the union address response. It was basically a guy version of hillary clinton, they are even continuing to push an aristocratic dynasty.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 12, @09:50AM (2 children)
>The democratic party seems clueless.
Assertion without argument. Auto-rejected.
>People I know who are politically involved are only still associated with them because they feel trapped.
Assertion without argument. Trapped how? why? by whom ?
>Just check out who they had give the state of the union address response.
I'm sure that grammar works better in it's native Russian.
>It was basically a guy version of hillary clinton, they are even continuing to push an aristocratic dynasty.
No. just, no. Go back to school, kid, the words you use do not mean what you think they do.
Your trolling is terribly weak. I guess you get what you pay for .... in Rubels.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 12, @09:56AM (1 child)
Assertion without argument? You have to continue reading. They are still pushing reptile-like corporatist dynasty types. The rest of your post goes downhill from there (not knowing what the state of the union address response is, etc). Anyway, Trump is orange.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 12, @10:08AM
Responding to myself.
I started thinking maybe I need to spell it out since some people may not actually consider anything wrong with it:
They are still pushing reptile-like corporatist dynasty types, and their "base" (the people who do organizing and campaigning) does not like this and as a result are looking for any alternative to the dnc.