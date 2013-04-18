from the stand-by-your-man dept.
Update: President Trump has pardoned I. Lewis Libby Jr., former Vice President Dick Cheney's chief of staff. He is better known as "Scooter Libby":
"I don't know Mr. Libby," Trump said in a statement, "but for years I have heard that he has been treated unfairly. Hopefully, this full pardon will help rectify a very sad portion of his life."
President Trump plans to pardon I. Lewis Libby Jr., who as chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney was convicted of perjury in connection with the leak of a C.I.A. officer's identity, a person familiar with the decision said on Thursday.
Mr. Libby's case has long been a cause for conservatives who maintained that he was a victim of a special prosecutor run amok, an argument that may have resonated with the president. Mr. Trump has repeatedly complained that the special counsel investigation into possible cooperation between his campaign and Russia in 2016 has gone too far and amounts to an unfair "witch hunt."
Mr. Libby, who goes by Scooter, was convicted of four felonies in 2007 for perjury before a grand jury, lying to F.B.I. investigators and obstruction of justice during an investigation into the disclosure of the work of Valerie Plame Wilson, a C.I.A. officer. President George W. Bush commuted Mr. Libby's 30-month prison sentence but refused to grant him a full pardon despite the strenuous requests of Mr. Cheney, a decision that soured the relationship between the two men.
A pardon of Mr. Libby would paradoxically put Mr. Trump in the position of absolving one of the chief architects of the Iraq war, which Mr. Trump has denounced as a catastrophic miscalculation. It would also mean he was forgiving a former official who was convicted in a case involving leaks despite Mr. Trump's repeated inveighing against those who disclose information to reporters.
Critics of Mr. Trump quickly interpreted the prospective pardon as a signal by the president that he would protect those who refuse to turn on their bosses, as Mr. Libby was presumed not to have betrayed Mr. Cheney. Mr. Trump has not ruled out pardons in the Russia investigation.
Is this President Trump's "Chelsea Manning moment"?
In one of his last moves in office, President Obama has commuted the 35-year prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, the Army private who leaked a massive trove of military secrets to WikiLeaks.
The former intelligence analyst's prison sentence has been shortened to expire on May 17, 2017, according to a statement from the White House.
Her lawyers at the ACLU expressed relief after the decision, saying that Manning has already served more time behind bars than any other whistleblower in U.S. history, and under difficult conditions.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday April 13, @08:59PM (1 child)
like Pete Rose, his pardon should come with an asterisk beside his name: yup, convicted but his friends are nice to him.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 13, @09:14PM
Nearly every pardon amounts to "yup, convicted but his friends are nice to him".
Pardons without conviction are rare, Nixon's being the famous example. NIXON DID NOTHING WRONG. Well, at least Nixon didn't order anything like a FISA warrant against political opponents.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Friday April 13, @09:14PM (2 children)
Maybe, if Trump ends up pardoning anyone involved in shady stuff in his administration (and family), we could get ammunition to abolish that stupid presidential power, which is an abomination given the alleged separation of the branches of government.
It exists in other presidential regimes too. I can't fathom why constitution writers think it's a good idea.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 13, @09:20PM
The shady pardons come right before a president leaves office.
Assuming 8 years:
1. stuff before the reelection is not too shady -- there are consequences to be had
2. stuff between then and the election of the next president is borderline (the president still seeks to influence that election)
3. stuff after that, in the last few months of a presidency, is really shady
(Score: 2) by SpockLogic on Friday April 13, @09:25PM
President Bone Spurs is sending a message to Manafort, Cohen et al that they should follow the omerta rule and he will pardon them for their silence even if they are convicted.