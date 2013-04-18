from the divide-et-impera dept.
A California technology billionaire said on Thursday that his longtime and perhaps quixotic effort to partition the Golden State into multiple new states could soon be put before voters.
Venture capitalist Tim Draper said he had gathered about 600,000 signatures on a petition to put his proposal to divide California on the November ballot, more than the 366,000 needed to qualify. It is his third attempt to get voters to weigh in on his call to break up the most populous U.S. state.
Draper, who in 2014 and 2016 failed in his efforts to win approval for a ballot initiative to divide the state into six parts, said in a news release Thursday that he planned to file the signatures with election officials next week.
[...] To go into effect, California would first have to certify the signatures that Draper has gathered, and then voters in November would need to pass the measure. After that, the U.S. Congress would have to approve it.
Supporters of a plan for California to secede from the union took their first formal step Monday morning, submitting a proposed ballot measure to the state attorney general's office in the hopes of a statewide vote as soon as 2018.
Marcus Ruiz Evans, the vice president and co-founder of Yes California, said his group had been planning to wait for a later election, but the presidential election of Donald Trump sped up the timeline.
"We're doing it now because of all of the overwhelming attention," Evans said.
The Yes California group has been around for more than two years, Evans said. It is based around California taxpayers paying more money to the federal government than the state receives in spending, that Californians are culturally different from the rest of the country, and that national media and organizations routinely criticize Californians for being out of step with the rest of the U.S.
Could California go it alone?
From channel 7 in San Francisco:
It would be easy to dismiss this as some fringe group trying to make California into its own country, but former intelligence officials tell the ABC7 News I-Team the ballot initiative leader's ties to Russia raise serious questions.
Louis Marinelli has received support in Russia from a far-right nationalist group that wants to break up the United States. Former intelligence officials say that association raises serious questions about his intent.
"You don't need this to be involved in California's campaign for independence," Marinelli said holding up an American flag.
He's the leader of the Yes California campaign, also dubbed Calexit. Marinelli is an American who lives in Russia, but his movement is getting a lot of attention stateside.
A recent Reuters poll found one in three Californians support the idea of withdrawing from the United States.
This weekend comes word that two of the masterminds behind the United Kingdom’s ongoing divorce from the European Union, Nigel Farage and Arron Banks. The duo just returned from the United States, where they reportedly helped raise a million bucks for one of the Calexit campaigns floating around — a scheme that would split the state into two eastern and western regions.
Farage and Banks are known as the Bad Boys of Brexit, and for good reason. As the controversial leader of the UK Independence Party, or Ukip for short, the one-time broadcaster Farage stirred up the anti-immigration pot in England among the white British working class. Banks, who co-founded the Leave.EU group, angered many when he claimed that Britain’s UK membership is “like having a first class ticket on the Titanic.’’ He also got into hot water with his controversial move to commission a poll after the murder of British politician Jo Cox, asking respondents whether the crime would have an impact on public opinion.
Now the Bad Boys have brought their shtick to California, according to a report in the Daily Mail which says the pair are helping exit backers trying to pit the eastern, more rural side of California against the western ‘coastal elite’ liberals in Los Angeles and San Francisco. The plan would be to create a Republican stronghold in the new state cleaved off California’s eastern flank, thus giving the GOP two more senators and electoral college votes for a 2020 presidential election.
Mercury News continues:
Meanwhile, a second Calexit campaign is underway. It’s called Yes California and it would see the state seceding from America entirely. If that initiative successfully finds a place on the ballot, a Yes vote would repeal clauses in the California Constitution stating “California is an inseparable part of the United States and that the United States Constitution is the supreme law of the land, ‘’ according to a statement from California’s Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s office said.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday April 13, @11:51PM (4 children)
This is not gonna happen. It's probably never gonna happen.
The three-state solution isn't even the optimal solution from a Balkanization perspective -- the optimal solution is a 2-state solution with a narrow coastal strip from South L.A. up to Oregon serving as the liberal paradise where all the bums and illegal aliens will be shipped-to and cared-for.
The three-state solution is a compromise to benefit Democratic voters, from a representation perspective, a lot more than my proposed two-state solution does but is decent enough if you're from South California. If you're from Redding or Alturas, tough shit, you might as well be the Bay Area. Your nice forests and big trucks would see even more hipster faggot tourist scum.
(Score: 3, Informative) by bob_super on Friday April 13, @11:56PM (1 child)
> where all the bums and illegal aliens will be shipped-to and cared-for.
The illegal aliens are mostly employed in the deep-red agricultural counties inland. They can't afford the coast (except Oxnard)
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday April 14, @12:27AM
Silicon valley seems to have a culture of indentured servitude all its own. Californian blues don't get a free pass on this one, especially since at least aggie scum at least try to arrange some kind of housing for their "seasonal" workers.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday April 13, @11:57PM
As a Sandy Eggin I applaud anything that gets me away from the Frisco/LA braintrust.
Then again, when I add up the pluses and minuses of both parties, both parties get a No Vote. They both suck 90% of the time, I'm stuck with figuring which 10% I'm willing to hold my nose for.
(Score: 2) by SpockLogic on Saturday April 14, @12:02AM
This is gonna happen. If not three new states then six or more. The 38 million people of California have the same two senators as 600,000 or 700,000 people in Wyoming and North Dakota. Time for "Fair and Balanced"
Howdya like those apples.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 13, @11:57PM (3 children)
There is no way this is possible. California overall trends substantially democratic, so the outcome would be something like "create 2 Democratic leaning states, and 1 Republican leaning state." Would any Republican in the US Senate let that happen?
Alternatively, the outcome would be something like "create 2 Republican leaning states, and 1 Democratic leaning state." Would any Democrat in the US Senate let that happen?
This sounds like a "Texas Independence" type thing... a very Quixotic quest which defies even a superficial reality check. (On the other hand, the same could have been said for a certain recent presidential election.)
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday April 14, @12:13AM
Actually what Ethanol-Fueled suggested does make the most likely solution to avoid the deadlock you suggest.
Take a look at this: http://abc30.com/politics/red-vs-blue-california-election/398766/ [abc30.com] The people are already split that way.
Both parts would scream gerrymandering, but they would balance each other out, and nullify that argument.
There is no north vs south split that makes sense, either into two states or three, because of San Francisco and LA would dominate what ever half they were in.
Better to leave those two together (they deserve each other).
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday April 14, @12:23AM
I don't know, maybe because they don't have a majority after the next senate election?
(Score: 2) by wisnoskij on Saturday April 14, @12:30AM
Not that I disagree with any of your points, but how can it not happen? 90% of California voted Trump. Mile after mile, basically every single country in california feels neglected by their state leadership. How is any government, or political party going to prevent millions of people over hundreds of thousands of square miles from seeking representation?
Politics and political parties are powerful in the States, but are they really more powerful than all the people combined?
(Score: 2) by ilPapa on Saturday April 14, @12:30AM
This Draper guy who's been pushing this for the past 15 years is just another right-wing huckster. He raises money and pushes this nonsense every election season. There is no appetite for dividing California.
If you go to the guy's website, it reads like one of those Microsoft sample websites with Latin place-holder text. Draper has his little grift going and he knows it won't happen, but grifters gotta grift.
