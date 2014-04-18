from the Smells-like-censorship-or-teen-spirit dept.
On the Daily Dot:
The Facebook pages of Richard Spencer, the alt-right leader who was famously punched in the face last year, have been suspended.
The pages for the National Policy Institute, a lobbying group of sorts for white nationalists, and Spencer's online magazine "altright.com," vanished on Friday after Vice sent the social network an inquiry about hate groups. They had a combined following of almost 15,000 followers.
The action was taken just days after Mark Zuckerberg emphasized during his testimony before Congress that Facebook does not allow hate speech. But it wasn't until Vice flagged the accounts that Facebook suspended them. The social network said in a statement that it identifies violating pages using human monitors, algorithms, and partnerships with organizations.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Saturday April 14, @06:00PM
How is he so lucky?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 14, @06:01PM (4 children)
But I am sad to see censorship being used as a PR tool, I mean why now immediately after the congressional hearing? This the new "think of the children"?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 14, @06:05PM (1 child)
What is a hate group again?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 14, @06:13PM
Something that hasn't truly existed in the U.S. in a long time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 14, @06:30PM (1 child)
I think we should be more saddened that Facebook exists in any way, shape, or form. Not having an account is not enough to stop them entirely from violating your privacy, since other people can upload pictures of you without permission and tag your name. I wish Facebook would delete itself. Or, perhaps even less likely, maybe we could get some real privacy laws in this country and then Facebook's business model would be destroyed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 14, @06:35PM
Facebook just happens to be the most public example of that at this time.
It used to be librarians and postmen had a solemn duty to keep the confidentiality of your choice of literature and the contents of your mail. Then the phone company started listening in on unwarranted calls, collecting metadata, and slowly we morphed from a culture of privacy conscious folk differentiating ourselves from the communists by our pride in our privacy and anonymity into another proto-fascist communist-like regime.
Right or Left, you're now Redder than the Russians. I hope you're proud, because your Homeland demands your acquiescence.