French president challenges 'inward-looking nationalist selfishness' in Europe:
Emmanuel Macron has outlined his vision for the future of the European Union in Strasbourg. The 40-year-old, who secured the French Presidency in May on a pro-EU platform amid a populist surge in the bloc, delivered his highly anticipated speech to over 700 MEPs in the European Parliament on Tuesday.
Macron challenged "inward-looking nationalist selfishness" amid populist sentiment in the bloc and pushed for a more united and reinvigorated Europe. "Nationalism will lead Europe into the abyss. We see authoritarianism rising all around us," he said. "The response should not be authoritarian democracy but the authority of democracy."
Macron also sought to tackle the "poisoned debate" on migration, proposing the creation of a European programme that could subsidise local authorities which host and integrate refugees.
In a speech which touched on a range of issues, Macron recommended that copyright law be tightened to protect artists' "genius" and reiterated his support for tougher environmental legislation.
Meanwhile, Macron wants to "reform" Islam:
Speaking alongside the flag-draped coffin of a police officer killed in a terrorist attack in southern France, President Emmanuel Macron last month lay blame on "underground Islamism" and those who "indoctrinate on our soil and corrupt daily." The attack added further urgency to a project already in the works: Macron has embarked on a controversial quest to change Islam in France — with the goal of integration but also preventing radicalization.
He has said that in the coming months he will announce "a blueprint for the whole organization" of Islam. And those trying to anticipate what that will look like are turning their attention to Hakim El Karoui, a leading voice on how Islamic traditions fit within French culture.
It's hard to miss that the man who appears to have Macron's ear on this most sensitive of subjects cuts a similar figure. Like the president, El Karoui is an ex-Rothschild investment banker with an elite social pedigree who favors well-tailored suits, crisp white shirts and the lofty province of big ideas. The latest of those ideas is this: that the best way to integrate Islam within French society is to promote a version of the religion "practiced in peace byievers who will not have the need to loudly proclaim their faith."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday April 19, @12:48AM
I guess he must think he needs the money more than the votes if he's pushing stronger copyright enforcement as a core issue.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday April 19, @12:49AM
What's his take on software patents?
VLC Media Player contains oodles of patented algorithms. But that's OK because its developed in and distributed from France which strongly believes in software communism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 19, @12:54AM (3 children)
You can leave any other major religion. You can argue over fundamental tenets of the religion. You can fork off your own sect. If you do any of that, you can tell others to come with you and they can do so.
Try any of that with Islam, and you die. Islam has a built-in immune system that will stop you, namely an instruction for all moslems to kill you.
Thus the less violent people keep their mouths shut. They go along with the violence.
This is not to say that wanting the violence is at all uncommon. Those sorts of beliefs are, depending on how exactly you ask the question, found in about a quarter of the moslems found in western society. That meme about picking candy from a bowl with a single poisoned one is way off. It isn't just 1. It's a quarter of them. The only reason we don't see all those people fighting is that moslems are not unusually industrious; like the rest of us most would rather relax and have fun. Given an easy way to kill us, a quarter of them absolutely would do it.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday April 19, @01:07AM (1 child)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_wars_of_religion [wikipedia.org]
The Thirty Years' War wrapped up in 1648. If Islam is about 600 years newer than Christianity, we could predict an end to Islamic religious turmoil by about the year 2250. That seems reasonable.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday April 19, @01:31AM
Seems reasonable? And, tell us - what does reason have to do with religion? Your basic presumption, that Islam is comparable to Christianity, is flawed, and flawed badly. Christians kill people DESPITE the basic tenets of Christianity. Islam kills people BECAUSE it is a basic tenet of Islam.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday April 19, @01:36AM
Here's the thing: There's actually a precedent for Islam as one of the most progressive forces on Earth. The Abbasid Caliphate, at least nominally in charge of the Muslim world for 5 centuries, established and kept funded the House of Wisdom in its capital city of Baghdad, which was the site many key scientific advances that we still rely on today (e.g. "al jabr", which you probably learned in grade school). They were also a fairly lenient government at the time, and it was legal to be Christian or Jewish within the territory they controlled. And the fact is, most Muslims would love to see that kind of thing be the reality again: It would mean good jobs.
It's a relatively small percentage, the Wahabi sect based in Saudi Arabia, that is causing all the trouble. As much as you hate Islamic terrorist groups, most Muslims really really hate the Islamic terrorist groups, and the reason is that the Islamic terrorist groups target other Muslims at least as much as they do Christians and other Westerners. As a simple example, the overwhelming majority of the people who've taken up arms against ISIS are Muslims.
Also worth mentioning: The instructions for Muslims from various leaders only have as much authority as Muslims give those instructions. It's sort of like how the Catholic Church says "Don't use condoms or any other kind of birth control, ever." but Catholics around the world do anyways.
