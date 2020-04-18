from the when-politics-runs-science dept.
Oklahoma Representative James Bridenstine, a Navy Reserve pilot, was confirmed as NASA's 13th administrator on Thursday.
In a 50-49 vote Thursday, Oklahoma Representative James Bridenstine, a Navy Reserve pilot, was confirmed as NASA's 13th administrator, an agency that usually is kept away from partisanship. His three predecessors — two nominated by Republicans — were all approved unanimously. Before that, one NASA chief served under three presidents, two Republicans and a Democrat.
The two days of voting were as tense as a launch countdown.
A procedural vote Wednesday initially ended in a 49-49 tie — Vice President Mike Pence, who normally breaks a tie, was at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida — before Arizona Republican Jeff Flake switched from opposition to support, using his vote as leverage to address an unrelated issue.
Thursday's vote included the drama of another delayed but approving vote by Flake, a last-minute no vote by Illinois Democrat Tammy Duckworth — who wheeled onto the floor with her 10-day-old baby in tow — and the possibility of a tie-breaker by Pence, who was back in town.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 20, @08:07PM (3 children)
At the current rate of voting, Trump will need 9 years to get his nominations confirmed. That seems like a good reason to amend our constitution to let Trump serve as long as FDR. Trump's presidency doesn't fully start until his nominations are confirmed.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 20, @08:38PM
The big holdup hasn't been partisianship. It has been Trump. There are many positions where the White House hasn't even submitted a nominee. The entire last year was marred by the potential nominees not even filling out their paperwork.
The partiseanship is from dillweeds like you who believe the crap spewed by Hannity and Trump, which is basically the opposite of what is going on.
You would think Trump would be very motivated to get his people in place before he's impeached.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday April 20, @08:47PM
Thank you, that's so true. Our folks in Congress have one job, voting. And they're doing it VERY SLOWLY. Delay, delay, delay! Disgraceful. Need more LOYAL Republicans -- this one (congrats James) only went through because of Jeff Flakey. Red Tide (wave/landslide) coming soon. President very weak & inexperienced because of UNFAIR term limits. Need Constitutional Convention! #RepealThe22nd [twitter.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by edIII on Friday April 20, @08:08PM (4 children)
Instead of draining the swamp, Trump has drained all of the intelligence and skill out the State Department, EPA, and now NASA.
One of our greatest agencies, in terms of ROI, is now lead by an anti-science dipshit that thinks we started out 6,000 years ago and that God will come clean up the mess as if we were wayward 4 year olds in our rooms.
I already know America is doomed. Well, here's hoping for success in China's space program..... cuz America is no longer leading the world in anything.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 20, @08:17PM
Making the US space program work involves actually developing and implementing technology for launching craft. NASA doesnt belong in climate change, climate change is all political, plots to globally redistribute wealth, its utilized based on Liberals ideas that the US is a faulty country, and reparations need to be made to other countries. The idea getting NASA out of climate change claptrap, ultimately intended to turn the US into a third world country, will put his behind China is the opposite of the truth. Growing the tax base in the US with economic growth means more money to put toward NASA and the cool stuff that the Chinese are doing
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday April 20, @08:30PM (1 child)
My expectation as to his plan, which is pretty standard for the Republicans:
1. Make government agencies not work properly.
2. Balloon the deficit.
3. Go to the public and say "These agencies suck, and we have a money problem, so we're going to eliminate them."
Or, the shorter version of this: The Republican Party believes government doesn't work, and whenever they're in office do everything in their power to prove their point.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 20, @08:41PM
4. To fix our money problem, we need to cut taxes to get the economy going, and oh, that money problem, it's them damn tax and spend Liberals fault (who are coming for your guns!).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 20, @08:31PM
Impressive guy: majors in Economics, Psychology, and Business, and has an MBA.
Real hardcore science-y material. NOT
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 20, @08:28PM
It should be illegal to base a vote on anything except what's in the bill being voted on.