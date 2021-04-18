from the make-the-punishment-fit-the-crime dept.
After a number of high-profile crimes that sparked outrage and protests, India will allow the death penalty for those convicted of raping girls under the age of 12:
The executive order was cleared at a special cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It allows capital punishment for anyone convicted of raping children under the age of 12. Minimum prison sentences for rape against girls under the age of 16 and women have also been raised.
According to Reuters, which has seen a copy of the order, there was no mention of boys or men.
Two recent rape cases have shocked the nation. Protests erupted earlier this month after police released horrific details of the rape of an eight-year-old Muslim girl by Hindu men in Kathua, in Indian-administered Kashmir in January. Anger has also been mounting after a member of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was accused last week over the rape of a 16-year-old girl in northern Uttar Pradesh state.
India's poor record of dealing with sexual violence came to the fore after the 2012 gang rape and murder of a student on a Delhi bus. This led to huge protests and changes to the country's rape laws. But sexual attacks against women and children have since continued to be reported across the country.
Some activists have criticized the application of the death penalty, saying it will deter reporting, especially given that almost all perpetrators are family members or acquaintances.
Also at Reuters and Bloomberg. Editorial at The Indian Express.
Related: Indian Government Attempts to Suppress Rape Documentary
Related Stories
India's Daughter is a BBC documentary which details the shocking gang rape and murder of Jyoti Singh, a young medical student from Delhi. In the days leading up to and following its broadcast, the Indian government have furiously protested its showing, and have enacted a ban to this effect. The film shows a remorseless testimony of victim blaming from one of the perpetrators speaking from death row. Jyoti's family meanwhile have praised the documentary makers, with her father stating that "everyone should watch the film". News of the ban has apparently spurred a backlash: as of yesterday, the film is available in full on a number of popular streaming websites such as Vimeo.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 22, @05:52AM (2 children)
Because if someone 12 or older is raped, then it just doesn't matter as much.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 22, @05:58AM (1 child)
There are different levels of horrible.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Sunday April 22, @06:33AM
However:
So raping a young boy is not as bad as raping a young girl?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday April 22, @06:02AM
When India was under British colonial rule, the Brits often derided Ghandi's independence movement by claiming that a self-ruled India wouldn't be able to govern itself.
It was widely recognized that the Hindus and Muslims would be unable to live in peace. When self-rule was achieve, India was partitioned into a mostly-Muslim Pakistan in the North with a mostly-Hindu (somewhat smaller) India in the South.
Pakistan was non-contiguous, that is there were two unconnected parts of what at first was just Pakistan. The Eastern part of Pakistan won its independence during the '60s and became Bangladesh.
Pakistan and India never agreed over which country Kashmir was part of, and IIRC they have fought three wars over it. Both India and Pakistan have successfully tested nuclear weapons. India once tested a hydrogen bomb as well as "an ICBM that could hit Beijing" because India and China have some disputes of their own.
In India it is unlawful to print a map that suggests that Kashmir is not truly part of India.
For quite some time now there has been violence between those Muslims and Hindus that still live among each other.
Ghandi is revered as a Heaven-sent prophet but it seems his nonviolent civil disobedience is rarely practiced.
"You, Michael David Crawford, you are helping to destroy America."
-- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 2) by mendax on Sunday April 22, @06:02AM
The death penalty is just plain bad no matter how horrible the crime. The criminal justice system is flawed no matter what country conducts the trial and it's too easy to execute the innocent. The rape of a child is a horrible crime, but putting to death the innocent is just as horrible.
It's really quite a simple choice: Life, Death, or Los Angeles.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 22, @06:09AM (1 child)
This is just another bit of Islamophobia from India.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Sunday April 22, @06:39AM
How is an anti rape law Islamophobia? Especially when one of the cases that triggered it had a Muslim victim while the perpetrators in all mentioned cases were Hindu?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.