from the not-sure-that-threats-will-work dept.
President Rouhani warns that White House failure to uphold Iran nuclear deal would prompt firm reaction from Tehran.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called on US President Donald Trump to uphold the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, or "face severe consequences".
In a televised speech, Rouhani said the "Iranian government will react firmly" if the White House fails to "live up to their commitments" under the agreement.
The warning comes weeks in advance of a May 12 deadline for Trump to renew the deal.
The US president has previously said he would scrap the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which he has called the "worst deal in history", unless "a better option" is presented to him.
[...] The landmark deal reached in Lausanne, Switzerland in April 2015 with China, Russia, France, Great Britain, Germany and the US offered Iran more than $110bn a year in sanctions relief and a return to the global economy in exchange for halting its drive for a nuclear weapon.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, @08:03PM (6 children)
After destabilizing the entire region for decades I think providing financial support to limit nuclear weapons development is FUCKING CHEAP!
But Trump is a bigot who doesn't think the US should do anything for anyone else because we're the biggest dog so fuck you! Instead we should promote WW3 so we can sell weapons to everyone and ship more kids off to die. Additional bonus for psychopaths, many of those kids will be minorities.
Hypocrisy and narcissism taken to 110%
(Score: 3, Touché) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday April 24, @08:17PM
If Trump starts WW3 all his supporters will just claim that Clinton would have started WW4!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, @08:19PM (4 children)
("Not counting partial European descent", according to Wikipedia)
So, I don't know what you mean by "minorities". I also don't know why the US government owes anybody anything.
What does the deal say?
If the deal were actually worth anything, then it should specify well-defined outcomes for whatever the U.S. plans to do. If those outcomes are not well-defined, then it's a pretty shitty deal, and it should be re-negotiated by people who are not idiots.
Every dispute is the lack of a well-defined contract. EVERY. DISPUTE.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, @08:23PM (3 children)
Jackass, willfully having shitty reading comprehension doesn't make you smart. Listing world-wide demographics when it is clear the US is being referenced, more stupidity
Why does the US owe anyone anything? Probably the widespread imperialism where the US destroyed governments and extracted trillions from natural resources in other countries along with near-slave labor.
You must be the "series of contracts" dumbass. I have zero problem with renegotiating a contract, but evading responsibility for the shitty situation in the Middle East and having a sense of entitlement with "we don't owe you shit!" is pretty fucking horrible for international relations.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, @08:27PM (1 child)
Why do we need international relations when we can simply obliterate their entire nation instantly?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, @08:39PM
If you want to be an immoral piece of shit that is your prerogative, thankfully the majority isn't quite so batshit crazy. Act on your crazy and prepare to be put in a small box for a long time, if you're lucky it'll be above ground.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, @08:34PM
Also, one is owed only what one negotiates.
Learn it. Live by it. Love it.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday April 24, @08:14PM (1 child)
I'm sure proving that the US has no problem reneging on a deal is going to help those NK discussion!
And on top of that, John Bolton, Trump's National Security Adviser wants to overthrow Iran again. [theintercept.com]
'Cause that worked out so freaking well last time!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, @08:18PM
Just nuke them and let what little remains of their society attempt to rebuild on the ashes and ruins of their fallen dictatorship.
Perhaps in 200 years they will again be capable of communicating with the developed world.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, @08:18PM (2 children)
Before he took office as POTUS, Trump had zero experience in foreign policy.
As Trump biographer David Cay Johnston says [alternet.org]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, @08:27PM
woah woah woah, you can't be throwing such BASELESS accusations around. Trump is the best! He knows the best people, the best words, and he is an unparalleled genious.
What bug crawled up your butt today originalowner?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, @08:30PM
That's what libertarians have been trying to tell you guys for decades (if not centuries, going back to Bastiat, or to the Founders of the U.S., or even to the philosophers who inspired them).
Society is intractable to central planning, no matter how elite your group of would-be central planners. The only guiding philosophy that works is capitalism, whereby society evolves through variation and selection, resulting in designs for society that emerge as though constructed by some omniscient, omnipotent, god-like "Invisible Hand".
Give up your religion; stop worshiping the State. Men are not Angels, and they never will be.