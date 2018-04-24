from the the-internet-is-forever dept.
Joy Reid, an MSNBC host, apologized in December for "homophobic content" on a "now-defunct blog". This month, a Twitter user found similar material by using Internet Archive's Wayback Machine, although robots.txt is now in effect. This time around, Reid blamed hackers (archive) for inserting these posts into the blog, before admitting that it could not be proven (archive) that the blog had been hacked/manipulated:
Joy Reid, the MSNBC host who accused hackers of inserting homophobic posts into her now-defunct blog, said on Saturday that while she continued to deny having written the offensive language, security experts could not conclusively say her blog was breached. "I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things, because they are completely alien to me," she said on her morning show, "AM Joy." "But I can definitely understand, based on things I have tweeted and have written in the past, why some people don't believe me." She hired a cybersecurity expert to see if her former blog had been manipulated, she said, but "the reality is, they have not been able to prove it."
The posts containing the offensive language, which Mediaite wrote about on Monday, said that "most straight people cringe at the sight of two men kissing" and that "a lot of heterosexuals, especially men, find the idea of homosexual sex to be ... well ... gross." They also allegedly showed Ms. Reid arguing against legalized gay marriage and criticizing commentators who supported it, including Rachel Maddow, who is now one of Ms. Reid's colleagues at MSNBC.
The Internet Archive responded to claims that its database might have been manipulated:
This past December, Reid's lawyers contacted us, asking to have archives of the blog (blog.reidreport.com) taken down, stating that "fraudulent" posts were "inserted into legitimate content" in our archives of the blog. Her attorneys stated that they didn't know if the alleged insertion happened on the original site or with our archives (the point at which the manipulation is to have occurred, according to Reid, is still unclear to us).
When we reviewed the archives, we found nothing to indicate tampering or hacking of the Wayback Machine versions. At least some of the examples of allegedly fraudulent posts provided to us had been archived at different dates and by different entities.
We let Reid's lawyers know that the information provided was not sufficient for us to verify claims of manipulation. Consequently, and due to Reid's being a journalist (a very high-profile one, at that) and the journalistic nature of the blog archives, we declined to take down the archives. We were clear that we would welcome and consider any further information that they could provide us to support their claims.
Also at CNN.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday April 30, @10:52AM (2 children)
Dunno about the rest because I can't be arsed to click links until I get some more coffee in me but the above is not homophobic, it's scientifically proven fact [tandfonline.com].
My preferred pronouns are wetback/faggot/cunt. Your move.
(Score: 2) by qzm on Monday April 30, @11:10AM
Yes, sadly I do have to agree, it seems more of an opinion than homophobia (which would be a poorly chosen word anyway, personally I now use the term 'sexist' for any discrimination of any
attack targeting someone based on gender and/or sexual preference, because that is far more correct).
But this is the world we live in, where some forms of expression are protected and others are attacked.
At worst the use of the words 'most' and 'a lot of' could be challenged (although as you say, there is evidence that it is true).
If it had said two men kissing was *wrong* or *bad* it would be somewhat different, however it did not.
The saddest part is that media personalities now feel they cannot even express/defend such a statement, and instead have to run and hide.
IMHO the need to hide from the statements is more damning than the statements themselves.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday April 30, @11:12AM
From the linked with my emphasis
I don't know, man, those Mormons are a weird bunch.
And that's a single article.
And is in the 'psychology science' area.
And those Sicilians [wikipedia.org] are a murderous kind - what if the study included only Italian Mormons and the detected reaction was fear?
And you haven't had enough coffee. (grin)
(Score: 3, Funny) by MostCynical on Monday April 30, @10:58AM
"My dog *rewote* my homework"
in this case, the truth is:
"My dogwhistle ate my credibility"
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by cubancigar11 on Monday April 30, @11:20AM (2 children)
Don't know about most but both of those statements apply to me - I cringe at the sight of two men kissing and find it gross. In fact, even in lesbian porn, rubbing of vaginas bores me. I don't care if that's homophobic or phillic - I was born this way!
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday April 30, @11:32AM (1 child)
I don't even like watching hetero couples kiss. Am I "anti-hetero"?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 30, @11:36AM
Yes.