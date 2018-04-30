from the it's-all-gone-quiet dept.
"Seoul's Defense Ministry said Monday it will pull back dozens of its frontline loudspeakers on Tuesday.
It says Seoul expects Pyongyang to do the same.
South Korea had turned off its loudspeakers ahead of Friday's summit talks, and North Korea responded by halting its own broadcasts." foxnews.com/world/2018/04/30/latest-s-korea-to-remove-loudspeakers-at-border.html
Seoul had blasted propaganda messages and K-pop songs from border loudspeakers since the North's fourth nuclear test in early 2016. The North quickly matched the South's action with its own border broadcasts.
"South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that President Trump deserves to win a Nobel Peace Prize for his role in talks to denuclearize the Korean peninsula and end the decades-long war between the North and South.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday April 30, @07:28PM (2 children)
...crickets...
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday April 30, @08:05PM (1 child)
They gave one to Obama for winning an election, it's not like the Nobel peace prize has any credibility left.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday April 30, @08:10PM
Really? I thought it was for his drone-strikes.
Peace, through superior firepower.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Monday April 30, @07:39PM (3 children)
We don't actually know if Trump had anything to do with it whatsoever. If he gets it, the Nobel really doesn't mean shit. Truthfully, since they gave it to Obama it hasn't meant much either as he didn't deserve it.
How the fuck do you get a Nobel Peace prize, when you're a bombastic shithead that specializes in attacking people and holding leverage over them? Which brings me to another point, Orange Anus claims to have damaging information on this Tester guy in Congress. Why doesn't he tell us, the public, what he knows? Is it really presidential to be holding that info back as leverage in politics?
It's fucking disgusting is what it is, and I don't really feel that any of those shitheads in politics deserve a prize for encouraging peace. Encouraging globalization and increased profits for the Elites yes, but actual peace? Fuck no. What the hell is still going on in Myanmar with the Rohinyga? Syria? Genocide in Africa? Fuck, what about the water in Flint, Michigan? Uh huh, let's just give them all peace prizes for such an excellent job.
My bet on why little Kimmie is acting all nice is because they destroyed their own nuclear test facilities in an accident [scmp.com].
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday April 30, @08:04PM
My bet on why little Kimmie is acting all nice is because they destroyed their own nuclear test facilities in an accident [scmp.com].
Yep, he's trying to convert a mountain collapsing into sanctions relief. It's a pretty sad state of affairs when the leader of North Korea seems far more competent than our own president.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 30, @08:08PM
More likely that the Norks just no longer need the facilities for a while and can pretend to stop using them for diplomacy points. Around the time they suckered Der Apfelsine into scheduling a meeting their plutonium facilities went into overdrive. So fools are just being played for the fools they are and NK is just pursuing business as usual.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 30, @08:10PM
Flint mayor asks EPA to intervene, re-start water meetings cancelled by state [mlive.com]: "The Governor's Office announced April 17 that a meeting of the Flint Water Interagency Coordinating Committee had been canceled because [Mayor] Weaver threatened to sue the state over issues including an end to state-funded bottled water in the city."
(Score: 2) by mendax on Monday April 30, @07:48PM
If it happens it will be the first time a war monger wannabe gets the prize. Who knows? The prize money might double Trump's net worth. Who knows what he is really worth?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 30, @08:10PM
That shit is da bomb. Nukes got nothing on this.