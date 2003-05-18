from the how-many-women-voted? dept.
Iowa approves one of strictest abortion bills in US
The US state of Iowa has approved one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, banning most abortions once a foetal heartbeat is detected. Republican lawmakers, who control both chambers, passed the bill in back-to-back votes, sending it to the governor's desk to sign into law.
If [signed], the bill would ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Critics argue the bill makes having an abortion illegal before most women even realise they are pregnant.
[...] If [Governor Kim] Reynolds signs the bill into law, it will likely be challenged in court for possibly violating Roe v Wade, the US Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion in 1973. [...] Some Republican lawmakers welcomed the challenge. "I would love for the United States Supreme Court to look at this bill and have this as a vehicle to overturn Roe v. Wade," Republican Senator Jake Chapman said.
Nineteen states adopted a total of 63 restrictions to the procedure in 2017, which is the highest number of state laws on the issue since 2013, according to the Guttmacher Institute. State legislatures have proposed 15 bills that would ban abortions after 20 weeks and 11 bills that would ban abortions if the sole reason is a genetic anomaly like Down syndrome.
an Ohio bill [would] ban abortions in cases where a pregnant woman has had a positive test result or prenatal diagnosis indicating Down syndrome. Physicians convicted of performing an abortion under such circumstances could be charged with a fourth-degree felony, stripped of their medical license and held liable for legal damages. The pregnant woman would face no criminal liability.
Several other states have considered similar measures, triggering emotional debate over women's rights, parental love, and the trust between doctor and patient.
The Ohio bill's chief Senate sponsor, Republican Sen. Frank LaRose, said Republican lawmakers accelerated the measure after hearing a mid-August CBS News report on Iceland's high rate of abortions in cases involving Down syndrome. The report asserted Iceland had come close to "eradicating" such births.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 03, @06:50PM (1 child)
Before you reply, go read the actual Roe v. Wade decision. This remains among the best SCOTUS rulings, it's very clear. Here is the primary holding, in full:
"A person may choose to have an abortion until a fetus becomes viable, based on the right to privacy contained in the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Viability means the ability to live outside the womb, which usually happens between 24 and 28 weeks after conception."
Put differently, the mother's will overrules the fetus until the time when the fetus could survive without the mother. As medical technology advances that threshold has moved up a bit, probably 22-26 weeks for most centers.
It baffles me that conservatives line up against abortion, then can turn right around and with a straight face utter lines like "The right to swing my fist ends where the other man's nose begins." How does the mother's right to host or not host this life-changing ball of cells not lie solely in her court, until said ball of cells could make it on its own? It's so obvious that this should - indeed must - be the correct line in the sand. Any other position requires severe cognitive dissonance.
A fetus, before it is viable without the mother's support, is not a person. Full stop.
This bill tries to introduce a completely ridiculous new standard based on heart rate, spitting in the face of medical science and all existing case law. All the legislators of Iowa have done is cost the state a bunch of legal fees. Consider that the next time your representatives are up for election, Iowans.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 03, @06:52PM
By that logic, anybody who would die without help (somebody drowning in the pool, somebody on oxygen, you name it) is a non-person.
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Thursday May 03, @06:52PM
"Some Republican lawmakers" may think it's a good thing for the anti-abortion movement if a law like this goes to court. They are idiots. The Iowa Catholic Conference, which is very anti-abortion, does not support this bill [iowacatholicconference.org] specifically because of what is likely to happen in court:
(Score: 2) by SpockLogic on Thursday May 03, @06:52PM
The GOP's war on women's right to choose on full display.
They want to keep them barefoot, pregnant and in the kitchen.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday May 03, @06:54PM
How many millions are being spent, because the US constitutions lack a way to review and toss out laws that are blatantly either unconstitutional or inconsistent with current SCOTUS rulings?
Since the official goal of those morons is to have a conservative SCOTUS revisit Roe v Wade, they need better ways than to pass laws that directly contradict the precedent. The court has been tossing quite a few of those recently, because precedence is a conservative value, in the absence of new facts to motivate a change of opinion (and 3 women on the court makes a pretty good block against that particular change).