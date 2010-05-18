from the what-a-difference-a-few-weeks-make dept.
Two bits of news from Asia, widely covered elsewhere. However, are we beginning to see a peace dividend as a result of the thawing in relationships between North and South Korea?
American prisoners held in North Korea on their way home after Pompeo visit, Trump says
"Three American prisoners held in North Korea have been released and are en route to the U.S. after a surprise diplomatic mission by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, President Trump announced Wednesday. " foxnews.com/politics/2018/05/09/american-prisoners-held-in-north-korea-on-their-way-home-after-pompeo-visit-trump-says.html
[Ed Note: They should be back in the US by now although I have not seen any direct reporting of this at the time of editing this story. Anyway, welcome back guys!]
Update: North Korea summit: Trump greets freed US detainees
China, Japan, South Korea open three-way summit
"China, South Korea and Japan have begun their first trilateral summit in more than two years.
[...] They are expected to take up the recent flurry of developments on the Korean peninsula. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Moon on April 27 and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this week.
Abe said he hopes North Korea will give up its nuclear weapons in a complete and irreversible way.
Li said China is willing to work with Japan and South Korea to maintain regional stability.
The three-way summit is supposed to happen annually, but hasn't been held since November 2015 because of tense relations between Japan and China." foxnews.com/world/2018/05/08/latest-china-japan-south-korea-open-three-way-summit.html
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @01:34PM (6 children)
Don't be mentioning that Trump might have pushed North Korea towards peace with his bellicose rhetoric. That will make our snowflake millennials' heads explode. They need to keep their righteous indignation anger peaked. After all, our Nobel Peace Prize president only managed to get Jack Shit from North Korea.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Gaaark on Thursday May 10, @01:42PM
My thoughts exactly: Obama won because.......
Trump should win as much as Obama.
And THAT isn't really saying much.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @01:49PM
What have you got against righteous indignation?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Righteous_indignation [wikipedia.org]
"In some Christian doctrines, righteous anger is considered the only form of anger which is not sinful, e.g., when Jesus drove the money lenders out of the temple (Gospel of Matthew 21)."
My prediction? Trump will grandstand, but after a few years (possibly after the next US presidential election) it will become clear that nothing really changed except that the USA wasted some more money in Asia. Little Kim has all his skin in this game--for the long haul. Trump not so much.
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Thursday May 10, @01:52PM
So your argument is that Trump played a game of chicken, and that forced China to step in and push for a return to more cordial relations not seen since 2010ish?
(Score: 2) by quietus on Thursday May 10, @01:56PM
Let's see which lessons we can take away here.
Congrats, you are now a valid member of the nuclear anti-proliferation community!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday May 10, @01:57PM (1 child)
Trump is a liar [bloomberg.com], and so is Rocket Man.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/991843153953964033 [twitter.com]
This is not the first time North Korea has released hostages. They sent Otto Warmbier [wikipedia.org] back to Trump in a coma. Bill Clinton got Euna Lee and Laura Ling released intact back in 2009. Kim may just be sacrificing a couple of pawns in order to stall longer and make the peace talks look genuine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @02:13PM
From the Bloomberg link -- Trump tweeted:
> As everybody is aware, the past Administration has long been asking for three hostages to be released from a North Korean Labor camp, but to no avail. Stay tuned!
8:53 PM - May 2, 2018
Bloomberg > The problem? “Of the three prisoners only one, Kim Dong-cheol, a South Korean-born American pastor, was detained during the previous Obama administration.” The other two were detained last spring when Donald Trump was in the White House.
Trump lies all the time. This one strikes me as unusually insidious, however. To begin with, there’s something concrete and specific about it. It’s one thing to say that the economy sprung to life after Trump took office, even if statistics say that there’s not much change since the late Barack Obama years; one can certainly make a case for it, even if it requires a little cherry-picking of the right indicators. It’s a little different and worse to say that Obama failed to win the release of “three hostages” when two of them weren’t detained until he left office.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Thursday May 10, @01:50PM
So, these guys have been in captivity for awhile. They don't get newspapers delivered. No interwebs. No radio or television. Nada.
Official, "Welcome aboard, guys, we'll be back in the States in a few hours. Some things you need to know. The President will be there to greet you."
Former Prisoner, "OHH, just who IS the president?"
Off, "Donald Trump is the president now. . . .
FP, "Huh-uh! You're pulling our legs! Who is really the president?"
Off, "I told you, Donald Trump is president."
FP, "You mean, 'The Apprentice' Donald Trump? Or is this someone we've never heard of?"
Off, "That's the guy, 'You're Fired', with the orange head and the skin condition."
FP, "So, there was some kind of catastrophe, and every single person in the United States who might have been qualified to hold the office has died?"
Off, "Oh, no, Trump beat out a dozen or so Republicans for the nomination, then beat Hillary Clinton in the election."
The former prisoners look at each other. "There had to be a catastrophe if the two biggest ass-clowns in the world were competing for the office of president. We might want to turn around, and go back to North Korea."
