from the I-don't-agree-with-it,-but-I-will-defend-your-right-to-say-it dept.
[janrinok] For those of you who do not want to read about the 'extremes' of US politics (alt-right or left-wing) I suggest that you skip this story and wait for the next one. If you feel that we shouldn't publish any story that does not accord with your own, probably less extreme, views then perhaps you should remind yourself that we try to give everyone in our community the benefit of free speech and we do not intentionally censor or promote any particular view or political leaning. Of course, you are welcome to contribute your own comments in the subsequent discussion that will follow.
This MSNBC Guest Just Showed Why The Intellectual Dark Web Exists
On Tuesday, The New York Times’ Bari Weiss appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to discuss her new in-depth piece on the so-called Intellectual Dark Web – an agglomeration of thinkers from all sides of the political aisle who have been cast out by political correctness and now converse with one another regularly and publicly (full disclosure: I’m a charter member, along with friends including Sam Harris, Eric Weinstein, Joe Rogan, Jordan Peterson, and others). The entire premise of the IDW is that many on the Left refuse to acknowledge good-natured disagreement; instead, all disagreement must be due to nefarious evil on the part of those who disagree.
Proving the point on MSNBC was guest Eddie Glaude Jr., chair at the Center for African-American Studies at Princeton. When Weiss cited the discussions between me and Sam as evidence for the diversity of the movement, Glaude responded, “What allows you to describe these folks as intellectuals of sort? Let me say it differently. They’re connected intellectually by what common commitments? So you might have different ideological spaces, but when you talk about Sam Harris and Ben Shapiro in one sentence, I can see the connection between those two.” Weiss responded, logically enough, “Which is?” And Glaude explained:
Having something to do with how they think about race, having something to do with how they think about diversity in the country and the ways in which diversity is talked about, right? The way in which they think about political correctness. Weiss responded, “Yeah, they’re anti-identity politics, for sure.”
To which Glaude launched into a full defense of identity politics: “Identity politics is a phrase that kind of is a red herring. Identity politics is just simply questions of justice, right?”
At this point, Joe Scarborough jumped in and hit the nail directly on the head:
Eddie, you have just made Bari Weiss's point, that you disagree with the way Bari Weiss views the world, so you're going to help her view the world more the way you view the world. The entire purpose of the exercise is to have honest conversations with people, and to not question their morality, or their wisdom just because they don't view the world exactly the same way that you do.
The "Intellectual Dark Web," Explained: What Jordan Peterson has in Common with the Alt-Right
Bari Weiss, an opinion writer and editor at the New York Times, created a stir this week with a long article on a group that calls itself the "Intellectual Dark Web." The coinage referred to a loose collective of intellectuals and media personalities who believe they are "locked out" of mainstream media, in Weiss's words, and who are building their own ways to communicate with readers.
The thinkers profiled included the neuroscientist and prominent atheist writer Sam Harris, the podcaster Dave Rubin, and University of Toronto psychologist and Chaos Dragon maven Jordan Peterson.
Some assertions in the piece deserved the ridicule. But Weiss accurately captured a genuine perception among the people she is writing about (and, perhaps, for). They do feel isolated and marginalized, and with some justification. However, the reasons are quite different from those suggested by Weiss. She asserts that they have been marginalized because of their willingness to take on all topics and their determination not to "[parrot] what's politically convenient."
The truth is rather that dark web intellectuals, like Donald Trump supporters and the online alt-right, have experienced a sharp decline in their relative status over time. This is leading them to frustration and resentment.
[janrinok] And another contribution from Ari reviews Amanda Marcotte's new book:
Birth of a "Troll Nation": Amanda Marcotte on How and Why Conservatives Embraced the Dark Side
Interview at Salon with author Amanda Marcotte:
I had no role in editing Amanda Marcotte's new book, which bears the amusing and highly appropriate title, "Troll Nation: How the Right Became Trump-Worshipping Monsters Set on Rat-F*cking Liberals, America, and Truth Itself." None of it previously appeared in Salon, to be clear;
But "Troll Nation" is not about the election of Donald Trump. Amanda and I have certain areas of cheerfully-expressed political disagreement, but I think we share the view that Trump was the culmination of a long process, or is the most visible symptom of a widespread infection. Amanda's analysis is, as always, calm, sharp-witted and clearly focused on available evidence. American conservatives, she says, used to make rational arguments and used to present a positive social vision. Did those arguments make sense, in the end? Did that "Morning in America" vision of the Reagan years conceal a vibrant undercurrent of bigotry?
[...] How we got from the supercilious, upper-crust conservatism of William F. Buckley Jr., the dictionary definition of an elitist -- the dude could read and write Latin, for God's sake -- to the delusional ignorance of Alex Jones and #Pizzagate, the small-minded hatred of Charlottesville and the unquenchable thirst for "liberal tears" is one of the darkest mysteries of our time. It's also the story of "Troll Nation."
Original Submission #1 Original Submission #2 Original Submission #3
(Score: 3, Interesting) by idiot_king on Sunday May 13, @03:50AM (1 child)
This thread is going to get really bad really quick.
I just want to point out a few things first:
1. The "Intellectual Dark Web" was a joke term coined by Eric Weinstein, one of the head cronies of Thiel Capital to distinguish between his loose-knit cabal of "intellectuals" that were essentially anti-PC, i.e., anti-progressivism.
2. It is often times, and probably rightfully so, conflated with Alt-Right thinkers and the now-forgotten "Dark Enlightenment" thinkers of yore, and for good reason as most of them belong together for pretending to be provocative thinkers but really just being provocative.
3. They are not really breaking any new ground as much as repackaging ideas and serving them via a capitalist-force-fed tube via high publicity talks a la Jordan Peterson/Dave Rubin and various YouTube/Patreon moneygrabs.
4. They say they champion free speech but they are constantly playing the victim when it suits them. This is the most frustrating part as they can take a clip of an event where people are ACTUALLY fighting for equality and tar and feather them as caricatures and walking, breathing strawmen/ad hom arguments.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 13, @04:09AM
Everyone who disagrees with Me can just DIE.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 13, @03:53AM (1 child)
Don't believe me ?
Just TRY to have a reasoned discussion with a leftist SJW. You will discover they are less rational than the average house cat.
*
*
Anyone who would attempt to claim that only "alt-right" people stifle intelligent discussion has an agenda, and if you don't recognize that agenda, you are ripe for being victimized by their bullshit propaganda.
*
*
To everyone, I suggest a wholly different strategy :
Accept only that which you can verify, and think for yourself rather than mindlessly gobbling up bullshit from some third party. Few if any "news" sources are unbiased, and as such they should be viewed accordingly.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday May 13, @04:10AM
So, instead of being part of the blame game, you're going to help her view the world more the way you view the world. The entire purpose of the exercise is to have honest conversations with people, and to not question their morality, or their wisdom just because they don't view the world exactly the same way that you do.
I didn't edit this piece while pointing the finger at any one side - you did that. Only 2 posts in and we are already choosing sides and building the barriers. How about you construct a sensible, logical argument countering what has been written and then present it here, so that others can judge your opinions on their merits?
It's always my fault...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 13, @04:10AM
Plugging into the Dark Web.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 13, @04:13AM
Total genocide is the only final solution to the human problem.