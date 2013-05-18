18/05/13/1725241 story
posted by Fnord666 on Monday May 14, @04:17PM
from the no-data-equals-no-evidence dept.
from the no-data-equals-no-evidence dept.
In recent years [...] satellite and aircraft instruments have begun monitoring carbon dioxide and methane remotely, and NASA's Carbon Monitoring System (CMS), a $10-million-a-year research line, has helped stitch together observations of sources and sinks into high-resolution models of the planet's flows of carbon. Now, President Donald Trump's administration has quietly killed the CMS, Science has learned.
Source: sciencemag.org)
Trump White House Quietly Cancels NASA Research Verifying Greenhouse Gas Cuts | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Monday May 14, @04:37PM
President Trump is not only our CEO, remember, but also our CFO (hampered by his board over on Capitol hill).
Now, anyone who is 100% right about carbon is not afraid of what the data will show, so that isn't why this was cancelled. Pres. Trump is 100% right, and anyone who doubts this can simply ask him--he'll go on at length (well, length for him) about how smart and right* he is, and reassure the doubter.
Here is the problem right here:
See, as CFO if he cancels things and stops paying for things, that's just as good as collecting additional taxes as far as the bottom line goes.
Except for the jobs provided by the program, which are a totally separate issue. Search twitter for "#jobs" for things pertaining to that specifically.
-----
* not how "intelligent, besides additionally correct" he is, because all those words cost more syllables than "smart and right" and so are poor verbal values, and take more tweeter space as well.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 14, @04:43PM
Better for NOAA to run such projects and contract any spacecraft from nasa. Not every agency needs to be studying every single thing and most people want nasa to be sending stuff to the moon etc. The original mission statement does include atmospheric phenomena but only as one small part: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Aeronautics_and_Space_Act [wikipedia.org]
So have there been similar cuts to NOAA projects? Looks like no, NOAA funding has increased:
https://research.noaa.gov/External-Affairs/budget [noaa.gov]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 14, @04:51PM (1 child)
China could do this research. The EU could do this research. Russia could do this research. India could do this research.
If nobody else wants to bother, it can't be all that important. We'll spend our money elsewhere.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 14, @05:00PM
What makes you think other countries are not doing similar studies? The US happens to have a lot more air/space craft than most other countries so don't be surprised that the US leads in most such science.
Also, "a $10-million-a-year research line, has helped stitch together observations of sources and sinks into high-resolution models of the planet's flows of carbon". So it relies on data from multiple sources, likely including private entities who would be much more likely to share their data with a US gov institution. I met some guys who did aerial surveys for methane emissions, the tech is really expensive and pretty cutting edge supposedly.
All that aside, the US's responsibility is like the charity donations of the filthy rich. Getting the lion's share of the world's resources / economy comes with a certain obligation to use them for the common good. Not surprising to see your statement on this forum filled with "fucka yous I gotsa miiiine!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 14, @04:52PM
Obviously this is about the science and not the money. $10 mil? That is chump change in the gov spreadsheet. At the very least I get some Schadenfreude type pleasure watching the US destroy itself.