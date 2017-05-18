from the no-punches-pulled dept.
At theGrio, Spike Lee blasted Trump for not condemning the Klan and Alt-Right:
Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman was well received at the Cannes Film Festival, and the prolific director did not hold back giving his take on how President Donald Trump has contributed to a hateful, divisive culture.
In the movie, about a black man (John David Washington) who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan, Lee inserted a moving documentary montage at the end of the film about the conflict in Charlottesville, reports Vulture. The movie included a powerful ending messaging about Heather Heyer, the young woman [who] was killed when a white nationalist ran her over with a car during the protests.
“It’s an ugly, ugly, ugly blemish on the United States of America,” Lee said at the press conference for the film.
The story contains a link to a YouTube video of Spike Lee's comments at Cannes, as well as a transcript of that video.
[Note: Emphasis was in the source. -Ed]
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by jmorris on Friday May 18, @04:34AM (2 children)
So when has he condemned the cop killers of BLM? Oh, he wants cop killers in prison turned loose? Ah. Sorry, premise rejected. This putz is just another bigot without the balls to admit it.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday May 18, @04:46AM
Implicit assertion: the so called "cop killers of BLM" actually exist. As I'm not familiar with BLM, I'd like a citation proving their existence.
Without it, I'm going to treat it very much like as "When did he apologize for the Bowling Green Massacre [wikipedia.org]?"
(Score: 2) by TheReaperD on Friday May 18, @04:51AM
Wow, I barely know where to begin but, I'll try. Though I admit that the name "Black Lives Matter" was poorly chosen, none but the most unhinged would advocate for killing cops and the fact that you would suggest they do says that you're either a troll or unhinged yourself (not mutually exclusive). Now, prosecuted for killing unarmed black men and actually being put in prison for their crimes? Absolutely. Though the videos that have come out don't tell the whole story, there have been several that there is no way that the acts committed were justifiable homicide and the fact that the cops in questioned walked away scott free shows overt racism and "blue bias," and people have a right to be pissed off that they're getting away with murder because it was a black man.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday May 18, @04:45AM
So, I don’t know. I have to look at the group. I mean, I don’t know what group you’re talking about. You wouldn’t want me to condemn a group that I know nothing about. I would have to look. If you would send me a list of the groups, I will do research on them. And, certainly, I would disavow if I thought there was something wrong. But you may have groups in there that are totally fine, and it would be very unfair. So, give me a list of the groups, and I will let you know.
