Veteran spy Gina Haspel will become the first female director of the CIA after six Democrats joined Republicans in a Senate confirmation vote that overrode concerns about her role in the spy agency's harsh interrogation program after 9/11.
Thursday's 54-45 vote split both parties, and the margin was the closest for a CIA nominee in the nearly seven decades that a nod from the Senate has been required. Haspel, who has spent nearly all of her 33-year CIA career in undercover positions, is the first career operations officer to be confirmed since William Colby in 1973.
Haspel, 61, is a native of Kentucky but grew up around the world as the daughter of an Air Force serviceman. She worked in Africa, Europe and classified locations around the globe and was tapped as deputy director of the CIA last year.
Source: Fox News
Also at the New York Times, CNN[warning: autoplay video], and Vox among others.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 19, @06:29PM
After all, without those Democratic votes she wouldn't have been confirmed. The last thing we need right now is to have a CIA head that's OK with torture.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday May 19, @06:43PM
Just putting that out there. "Woman in position of power" != feminism or womens' lib or anything necessarily good. This person is evil beyond redemption in this world and the Democrats who voted for her are traitors both to the US and to humanity as a whole.
