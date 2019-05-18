from the dishonor-on-you,-dishonor-on-your-cow dept.
Update 5/17/2018: The FDA has now launched the website listing the names of brand name drugs and their makers who have stood in the way of generic drug companies trying to make more affordable alternatives. You can view the list here. It includes notable medications, such as Accutane (for acne), Methadone (used for opioid dependency), and Tracleer (to treat high blood pressure in the lungs). The brand name drug makers to be shamed includes big hitters such as Celgene Corp, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Gilead Sciences Inc, and Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, now a Johnson & Johnson company. Our original story, published May 16, is unedited below.
The Food and Drug Administration plans this week to effectively begin publicly shaming brand-name drug companies that stand in the way of competitors trying to develop cheaper generic drugs.
FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told reporters on Monday and Tuesday that the agency will unveil a website on Thursday, May 17 that names names of such companies. More specifically, the website will publicly reveal the identity of 50 branded drugs and their makers that have blocked generic development. The website will also be updated "on a continuous basis" to list additional names.
In fielding questions from reporters, Gottlieb denied that the effort was a form of public shaming. "I don't think this is publicly shaming," Gottlieb said, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. "I think this is providing transparency in situations where we see certain obstacles to timely generic entry."
Source: https://arstechnica.com/science/2018/05/fda-to-start-naming-names-of-pharma-companies-blocking-cheaper-generics/
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday May 20, @01:33AM
Unfortunately, transparency often has the effect of publicly shaming entities with lots of focused power (money) that are taking advantage of less focused less powerful entities (usually ordinary people)... so why would the powerful encourage, or even allow it?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday May 20, @01:45AM
My pdoc gave me the fantastically expensive Latuda for depression. It didn't do squat
But amitryptiline has been generic for generations yet works really well
But no one promotes it to doctors
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 20, @01:48AM
As someone with an incurable medical condition, I hope the pharma companies make lots of money. They are sure to invest some of it in research, which is the only hope that some of us have. Don't want to pay so much for acne medicine? So don't. It won't kill you.