Al Jazeera reports
The National Football League (NFL) announced a new policy that will fine teams an undetermined amount if players on the field fail to stand during the national anthem.
[...] The new policy does not require players be present during the anthem, allowing those who wish to protest and not attend the ceremonial act to remain in the locker room.
Players said they were not consulted and threatened to challenge the policy in the courts. A statement by the NFL Players Association said its athletes had shown ample patriotism by way of their social activism and community support initiatives.
[...] New York Jets chairman Christopher Johnson said he supported the measure out of obligation to the membership, but said players can take a knee or perform another type of protest without fear of repercussion from the team. He will pay their fines.
"If somebody [on the Jets] takes a knee, that fine will be borne by the organisation, by me, not the players. I never want to put restrictions on the speech of our players," Johnson said.
New York Magazine notes
The monetary risk to Johnson isn't huge, since no Jets players took a knee last season. [...] Johnson is currently acting as owner of the team while his brother, Woody Johnson, serves as Trump's ambassador to Britain.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Saturday May 26, @10:52AM
Playing the anthem at football games is strange. I get it with baseball. Our American Football is a bit of an embarrassment in my opinion and I'd rather not have it associated with our country and our flag. Given what I've heard about the history of the inclusion of the anthem with the sport, it makes me even more uncomfortable.
Hopefully this head trauma thing leads to them taking off the helmets and the pads and playing a real sport. Even better though if it tanks it all along the way.
(Score: 2) by SparkyGSX on Saturday May 26, @10:54AM
The players can just find another way to protest while standing up. They could stand at the edge of the field instead of the middle, they could make a peace sign with the hand on their chest, or something similar, while still standing upright and thus confirming to this rule.
