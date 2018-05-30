from the reports-of-my-death-are-greatly-exagerated dept.
'Murdered' Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko turns up alive
A Russian journalist and critic of the Kremlin, reported to have been shot dead in Ukraine, showed up alive at a press conference on Wednesday to declare that his murder was faked by Ukrainian security services in an effort to foil an assassination plot against him.
In a stunning development, Arkady Babchenko, 41, walked into a room of journalists in Kiev who had been expecting to get an update on his murder.
He apologized to his wife Olechka -- who on Tuesday was reported to have found him bleeding to death at his apartment -- for the "hell" she had gone through. Ukrainian officials offered a jaw-dropping explanation for his so-called death -- to expose a Russian plot against him.
Script flipped.
Also at BBC.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday May 31, @12:43PM
The interesting part here was how the media outrage just died, I guess along with the story. Going from OMG! the evil government murdered a journalist to actually saving his life to foil a murder plot against hem. All of a sudden they had nothing to say any more ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 31, @12:56PM
How did this save him?
Had they put him in hiding for the rest of his life, with the story left at "he's dead", it would have saved him.
But now he's known to be alive, plus a big stink has been made around him (in particular, there are similarities to the boy who cried wolf, since the ukrainian government said "russia did it", and then they said "well actually we faked it").
They are promising to give him protection, but they could have done this without the circus.
And they arrested one person, who could have been arrested without the circus.
So... really. What exactly was he saved from?!