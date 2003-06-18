from the naughty-naughty dept.
The Center for American Progress reports
Last month, the NFL announced a new policy for its players during the national anthem: Players are permitted to stay in the locker room during the anthem, but if they go out onto the field during it, they must stand. If any of the players takes a knee, the team will be fined.
Soon afterwards, a Wall Street Journal report confirmed what most have long suspected: That President Donald Trump's public outrage about NFL players protesting police brutality and systemic racism during the national anthem at football games heavily influenced NFL owners to change the rule, and discouraged them from signing players who would protest.
It's all terrible news for those in favor of free speech and peaceful protest, and for those against white nationalism and police brutality.
However, Mark Geragos, the lawyer representing Kaepernick in his collusion lawsuit against the NFL, [...] believes [...] that Trump's direct influence over NFL owners on this issue violates federal law. U.S. Code 227 [which] says that members of Congress or the executive branch cannot "wrongfully influence a private entity's employment decision ... solely on the basis of partisan political affiliation".
A few revelations from the last couple of weeks strongly support Geragos' case here, and it's important to remember that Geragos knows much more about the case than we do--he has taken the depositions of more than a dozen NFL owners, while the public only knows about the depositions that have leaked.
[...] Of course, influencing the private hiring decisions of a company isn't the only part of U.S. Code [227] that needs to be proved; it would also have to be shown that Trump did it for partisan political purposes.
That sounds trickier to prove, but in this case, that's not necessarily true. First of all, Trump's comments were made at a political rally supporting an Alabama Republican candidate for US Senate--an expressly partisan environment. And according to the WSJ, Trump told Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in private conversations that the issue was a "winning" one for him.
Al Jazeera reports
The National Football League (NFL) announced a new policy that will fine teams an undetermined amount if players on the field fail to stand during the national anthem.
[...] The new policy does not require players be present during the anthem, allowing those who wish to protest and not attend the ceremonial act to remain in the locker room.
Players said they were not consulted and threatened to challenge the policy in the courts. A statement by the NFL Players Association said its athletes had shown ample patriotism by way of their social activism and community support initiatives.
[...] New York Jets chairman Christopher Johnson said he supported the measure out of obligation to the membership, but said players can take a knee or perform another type of protest without fear of repercussion from the team. He will pay their fines.
"If somebody [on the Jets] takes a knee, that fine will be borne by the organisation, by me, not the players. I never want to put restrictions on the speech of our players," Johnson said.
New York Magazine notes
The monetary risk to Johnson isn't huge, since no Jets players took a knee last season. [...] Johnson is currently acting as owner of the team while his brother, Woody Johnson, serves as Trump's ambassador to Britain.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Bilb Ono on Sunday June 03, @11:08PM (1 child)
Our flag is okay at best.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @11:16PM
Let's switch out the stars for christian crosses, and switch out the stripes for mushroom clouds.
We can keep the same colors if we go with a blue sky, white crosses in the sky, red soil, and white mushroom clouds.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @11:14PM
Fuck you and fuck the flag. [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @11:18PM
> First, "wrongfully" is nonsense. Americans -- all of them, not just Trump -- have a duty to oppose unpatriotic shit. He's in the right.
Bullshit. They have a duty to uphold the Constitution. Try reading it once, it's quite a fine document.
(Score: 1) by Captival on Sunday June 03, @11:30PM
Nobody fired Kaepernick. Ever. He was offered a contract and turned it down. He had a shit year and was offered less than what he wanted. The same thing happens to countless players. Notice how he wasn't a Justice Warrior his entire career until he knew the end was near.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @11:28PM (1 child)
> This is NOT news for nerds.
And this is not Slashdot. Our tagline is "SoylentNews is people". This is people. Checks out just fine.
> Crap like this story makes me glad I run adblocking software.
> I would not want you people to make money publishing such "articles".
Joke's on you. There are no ads here anyway!
> Life isn't fair, and it never will be fair. Fucking DEAL WITH IT, you pathetic bunch of pussies.
Hmm, let's do a historical reenactment.
Declaration of Independence: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security. — Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States."
AC: "Life isn't fair, and it never will be fair. Fucking DEAL WITH IT, you pathetic bunch of pussies."
