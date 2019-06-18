Stories
Pentagon Confirms Halt of War Games With South Korea

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday June 20, @11:14AM
realDonaldTrump writes:

The Pentagon confirmed Monday that major U.S. military exercises this summer in South Korea would be suspended, following President Trump's decision.

'We will be stopping the war games, which will save us a tremendous amount of money, unless and until we see the future negotiation is not going along like it should,' Trump told reporters after his meeting last Tuesday with Kim in Singapore. 'But we'll be saving a tremendous amount of money. Plus, I think it's very provocative.'

foxnews.com/politics/2018/06/18/pentagon-confirms-halt-august-war-games-with-south-korea.html

Original Submission


