US leaving UN Human Rights Council -- 'a cesspool of political bias'
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced the United States is withdrawing from the UN Human Rights Council Tuesday, accusing the body of bias against US ally Israel and a failure to hold human rights abusers accountable. The move, which the Trump administration has threatened for months, came down one day after the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights slammed the separation of children from their parents at the US-Mexico border as "unconscionable."
Speaking from the State Department, where she was joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Haley defended the move to withdraw from the council, saying US calls for reform were not heeded. "Human rights abusers continue to serve on, and be elected to, the council," said Haley, listing US grievances with the body. "The world's most inhumane regimes continue to escape its scrutiny, and the council continues politicizing scapegoating of countries with positive human rights records in an attempt to distract from the abusers in its ranks."
Well, the US system is /not/ a "cesspool of political bias"? Maybe it is time to leave the UN too?
It seems that collaboration is overrated in the US. It looks like the Not-Invented-Here-syndrome is taking over.
Accusations of bias tend to say a lot more about the person making the accusation than they do about the person being accused. That's why, when parodying the ridiculousness of those sorts of claims, Stephen Colbert argued "Reality has a well-known liberal bias".
The US has not been in any kind of position to lecture anybody on human rights for a very very long time (if ever). For a long time, the US government has:
- imprisoned the largest number of people on Earth, both per capita and in total numbers
- executed more people than all countries other than China, Iran, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia
- ran a torture training facility for allied Latin American countries
- organized a network of internationally-based torture facilities in nations such as Egypt, Jordan, Afghanistan, and Iraq
- tortured people at Gitmo, Abu Ghraib, and several other facilities
- regularly hit civilians in dozens of countries with drone strikes and other military attacks
- bombed at least 1 hospital, and never even apologized
And that's just the stuff the US does itself. When you look at who the US government allies itself with, and who it protects diplomatically, the record gets even worse.
More evidence from the original gewg_: UN Report: USA is a "Shithole Country" [soylentnews.org] sourcing Common Dreams and Counterpunch.
wswswswsws ran an article today about wealth stratification [wsws.org]. It concludes (in usual wswswswswsws style):
And to take it a step further, we now have a president who's totally enamored with (even jealous of) the worst dictators and tyrants in the world...Putin, Kim Jung Un, Duterte, Xi Jinping and his now-infinite term etc, etc. I wish that was just some liberal spin, but he keeps telling us directly [thehill.com] in increasing unambiguous terms. How are there Americans who aren't bothered by this?
Those Americans are idiots fueled by hatred against elitist liberals. It is insane how their hatred has blinded them to the trumpster fire burning right in front of them.
Seeing how the US is operating concentration camps and forcibly separating children from parents along the US-Mexican border right now... it sounds appropriate that they would withdraw themselves from any pretense of evaluating or passing judgement on human rights.
So where exactly ARE they keeping the parents? I'm guessing in some facility that is likely worse? And I'm guessing they separate males and females so if both parents happen to be present, they will be split up. And I think it is a good guess that the USA does not have documentation on every single Mexican... so you might just be putting a child in a pen with some random pedo. Is that a good idea?
The US is enforcing its laws. US citizens entering at a non-lawful point of entry would be arrested too!
The US created those laws. That is no excuse.
It's absolutely despicable. All of America should be ashamed. American 'Christians' that bindly look the other way when it's inconvienient to accept reality are terrible people. I hope there is a hell so they can rot in it.
America used to be a moral leader. The entire world would look to America for guidance. In a year and a half, one child has changed all that. The people of America need to look deep and figure out what type of country they want to be a part of. The current path is bleak.
Liberal society depends on the rule of law, it is the job of border agents to enforce that law. The only change here is that border agents were told to do their jobs.
I don't blame the border agents. I actually feel sorry for them too.
I place the blame squarely on Trump and his administration as well as the spineless scumbags you call Congress.
The Great Deporter In Chief Obama set new records for kicking illegals out, without getting all our Friends -and the Pope- to scream about his methods.
Looks like instead of predicting FEMA concentration camps, we should have been predicting ICE concentration camps.
From wswswswsws today 6/20 The United States of America: Land of internment camps [wsws.org]:
Where is #metoo?
It gets worse. wswswswsws continues:
Should due process be abolished for immigrants, especially given the military-style CBP raids in Ohio [wsws.org], I believe we may no longer be able to consider "American Gestapo" merely wswswswsws hyperbole.
The irony. So human right abusing Israel gets butthurt over being accused, whines to it's partner in crime, the US government who in turn takes their toys and stomps home like a child. The complete lack of professional behavior from this administration is staggering.
yet not surprising.
Terrible is the new normal, thanks stupid clickbait media fuckers!
The HRC [ifex.org] is a sick joke. Revisit the Rwandan genocide or observe the current situation in the Yemen, I'm sure we'll get an apology for the latter some day too. The UN is a Fabian project and should be disbanded.
The UN has largely succeeded at what it was really set up to do in the late 1940's, namely stop a humanity-ending World War III by at least keeping diplomatic channels open between the US, USSR (now Russia), and China. The members of the Security Council with veto power have veto power because any one of them could kill all of us.
Everything else largely amounts to window dressing, but that diplomatic role in the middle of the Cold War is at least a part of why we didn't all die in a firestorm 50-60 years ago.
In other news, Donald Trump deports the Statue of Liberty back to France. Say's we don't need her anymore.
LOL [dailycaller.com]
Ohh....scary liberals "weaponized" one of the great symbols of Liberty in our nation. By pointing out that Republicans are now opposed to it....
Scared person just so afraid of brown people taking der jerrrbs they forget where they came from. This black/white method of viewing reality is stupid. No one is saying we need completely open borders to let anyone and everyone in, but what Trump is doing now is just downright evil. First they came for the immigrants and you did not mind because you are a "fuck you got mine" type of person. Then they came for the liberals and you cheered. Just wait till your job gets outsourced / replaced with legal H1Bs and maybe you'll start to understand more about the free in freedom.
Nationalism and populism are a nasty pair.