BBC,
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was kicked out of a restaurant on Friday night because she works for President Donald Trump. A co-owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, asked Ms Sanders and her family to leave as a protest against the Trump administration.
She told the Washington Post that she decided to ask the Trump spokeswoman to leave the 26-seat, "farm-to-table" restaurant after talking to her staff. "Tell me what you want me to do. I can ask her to leave," she said she told them. "They said yes."
The incident comes days after Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was booed at a Mexican restaurant in Washington DC. Critics of the Red Hen's decision said that it was discriminatory. However, others compared the restaurant's decision to a recent Supreme Court ruling in favour of a baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple, in a case seen by many conservatives as a test for religious freedom.
WaPo - the owner of the Red Hen explains
[...] She [Ms Wilkinson (the proprietor)] knew Lexington, population 7,000, had voted overwhelmingly against Trump in a county that voted overwhelmingly for him. She knew the community was deeply divided over such issues as Confederate flags. She knew, she said, that her restaurant and its half-dozen servers and cooks had managed to stay in business for 10 years by keeping politics off the menu.
[...] It was important to Wilkinson, she said, that Sanders had already been served — that her staff had not simply refused her on sight. And it was important to her that Sanders was a public official, not just a customer with whom she disagreed, many of whom were included in her regular clientele.
"They offered to pay," Wilkinson said. "I said, 'No. It's on the house.' "
See also: A(ustralian)BC news
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 25, @06:41PM (2 children)
to appreciate Maxine Waters extraordinarily low IQ? [cnn.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 25, @07:03PM
Both You and Trump can empathize with low-IQ. I don't understand Trump slandering the "Red Hen". I thougt he loved everything "Red"?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 25, @07:03PM
I don't think the regular IQ scale applies here. She needs an IQ scale that goes from 0 (brain dead) to 1 (a rock). She'd probably be closer to 0.00000000000000000000001 on that scale along with all other SJW's.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 25, @06:43PM (1 child)
So they're admitting that their opposition to Trump is based on religious grounds?
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 25, @07:11PM
It shouldn't have to be part of your religion to not want to cause unneeded harm to other human beings. I can not fathom why you want an excuse, any excuse, to drag someone through the muck like the repugnikkkants seems to be looking for. It's as if you have to shit on those you deem lesser than you to make yourselves feel better about yourselves. Sick and disgusting. Each and every sycophant is complicit in this shame on American history.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DeathMonkey on Monday June 25, @06:52PM (6 children)
It might have actually been illegal in DC where political affiliation is protected by their version of the Civil Rights Act. [dc.gov] That is not the case in the vast majority of the rest of the country.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 25, @06:56PM
It would have been if it was actually done in DC, but it wasn't [wtop.com]. It was a different restaurant in Lexington, VA.
(Score: 2) by Alfred on Monday June 25, @06:56PM
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday June 25, @07:07PM (3 children)
It might matter if it was done for political affiliation. It seems it was done for having an active role defending and helping formulate specific immoral actions of the Trump administration.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 25, @07:10PM (2 children)
Such as?
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday June 25, @07:12PM (1 child)
Such as?
Kidnapping.
(but you know that, don't you)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 25, @07:15PM
Who was kidnapped? The girl on Time magazine was kidnapped by her mother, I know that.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Alfred on Monday June 25, @06:53PM (3 children)
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday June 25, @07:07PM (2 children)
You're absolutely correct. The thing the SJWs won't get is it's perfectly possible to protect someone's right to be a small-minded asshole while also disliking them for being a small-minded asshole. You just have to not be an authoritarian shithead.
Cobra Kai
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday June 25, @07:09PM (1 child)
I think SJWs realized it is now okay that certain individuals do not have to be served by a business such as a restaurant, or a cake baker.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday June 25, @07:11PM
Oh . . . but the business can still claim that "they serve everyone".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 25, @06:56PM (3 children)
Didn't the supreme court just make that legal with the cake case?
It may be dumb to refuse service because of politics, but the owner has to worry about her employees having a conniption fit and calling off sick for counseling because they had to serve "Nazis".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 25, @07:05PM (1 child)
We reserve the right to refuse service to Assholes.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 25, @07:08PM
So you don't serve Democrats huh?
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday June 25, @07:10PM
There are some reasons you're not legally allowed to refuse service: Being black, for example. But you are certainly allowed to refuse service to somebody for being someone you just don't plain like in your establishment for other reasons. For instance, if Bob always causes a ruckus at your bar - nothing illegal, but just annoying - you have a right to kick him out.
As for the political aspects of this, I once told an expanded mythological story about a king who insulted a famous poet who had come to perform at his court. The poet proceeded to write and spread what we would now call a "dis track", and by the end of the story he's still technically the king, but had no power because nobody would do what he said. Those with power would be wise to remember that their power depends on other people choosing to answer to them.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Monday June 25, @07:11PM
Ordinarily I would say the manager was incorrect in asking Sanders to leave. However, I don't consider blatant liars like Sanders to be a protected class, and they're so morally offensive I couldn't sit next to one of those pieces of shit either. The biggest point is:
If a cake maker can ask you to leave and not serve you because of a sexual preference (which is a protected class ironically) claiming their morality won't let them, then a restaurant manager can ask a politician to leave when they are demonstrably torturing children and engaging in activities that nearly every religious leader on the planet has denounced strongly, for the exact same reasons.
Tis quite a slippery slope of precedence that religious bigots created huh? :)
So if any of the Trumpanzee Chucklefucks are too upset about it, get the cake maker decision overturned, start making cakes for the "morally inept homosexuals" again, and we will start letting you eat with us again in the same establishments we congregate in. Until then, I don't see why you would be so shocked about the reaction towards torturing children in metal fenced concentration camps.