Texas Lawmakers Press NASA to Base Lunar Lander Program in Houston:
The Apollo missions that flew to the Moon during the 1960s were designed and controlled by what is now known as Johnson Space Center, the home of the famous "Mission Control." Moreover, the astronauts that flew to the Moon all lived in Houston. It would stand to reason, therefore, that as NASA gears up to return to the Moon, major elements of this program would likewise be controlled from the Texas metropolis that styles itself "Space City."
Times change, however. In recent months, the politically well-positioned Marshall Space Flight Center, in Huntsville, Alabama, has been quietly pressing leaders with NASA Headquarters for program management of mid- to large-size landers to the lunar surface, which would evolve into human landers. Sources indicated this effort was having some success.
However, Texas legislators have now begun to push back. On Tuesday, both of Texas' senators (John Cornyn and Ted Cruz), as well as three representatives with space-related committee chairs (John Culberson, Lamar Smith, and Brian Babin), wrote a letter to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.
"We support NASA's focus on returning to the Moon and using it as part of a stepping stone approach to place American boots on the surface of Mars in the 2030s," the Texas Republicans wrote. "As NASA reviews solicitations for lunar landers, we write to express our strong support for the establishment of NASA's lunar lander program at the Johnson Space Center." The letter reminds Bridenstine of Houston's strong spaceflight heritage.
Somehow, "Huntsville, we have a problem" doesn't have the same ring to it.
The Ur-Quan have arrived to enslave the Earth, your space force of Androsynth clones have defected to join the enermy, and the traitors have taken your only Hyperspace capable ships with them.
Houston Control was destroyed by Hurricane Pffffft!
this is tagged politics, why?
The Delta-v required from the cape is lower than from anywhere else in the continental US, so lunar missions.. with all the stuff that needs to go up have to go from there.
This isn't about launch sites.
oink, oink, oink
one reason for why Mission Control was in TX
"LBJ"
Indeed. Which is why their insistence that the lunar lander program should be based in Houston rings a bit hollow. If, on the other hand, they could come up with a more cogent reason I might just agree with them.
Senators, especially senators who pass budget cuts, should not be allowed to vote for spending in their home states.
But that screws with the idea of representation. Humans are quite frequently self-serving, there is no way around this.
Turns out executing ted cruz in public is the solution to this.
(no really, I'd be okay with just putting a sticker on the problem and banning this exact bullshit constitutionally)
You can't ban them from lobbying for their own state, but we should ban riders on bills and every other fucked up thing that lets the delicious pork belly flow so freely.
Theoretically, the impulse to direct pork to your own district is tempered by the other 98 senators and 434 representatives who are trying to direct the same pork to their districts. Of course, they can and do deal with that by "I'll help you send pork to your district if you help me send pork to mine", at least within their party.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
How about a term limit of 1 term?
Alternatively, increase term length for Congressmen from 2 to 4 years, so they aren't begging for votes as often. (Well, many will be enjoying the Incumbent Effect.)
What stands to reason is that in order to "return to the Moon" one needs to first "have been to the Moon".
On closer inspection, "space agencies" always seem to be locked in a perpetual "gearing up" stage. Are 50+ million dollars US per day not enough? That must be it, right? That, and those damn [insert fav token demographic group here], right?
Truth is like a Lion: you need not defend it; let it loose, and it defends itself.
The astronauts on the moon will need moral support from people who understand their daily struggles. The closest environment to put the controllers is therefore the Nevada test site [wikipedia.org].
Radiation levels have gone down too much. It'll need a couple of hypernukes to make it more cozy.
Just rebuild BREN tower [wikipedia.org] right outside the control building.