Politics

French President Emmanuel Macron's Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot Quits on Live Radio

posted by martyb on Sunday September 02, @02:06AM   Printer-friendly
from the who-will-take-his-place? dept.
News

Public Resignation of French Environment Minister

hendrikboom writes:

It appears that the French environment minister has become so disgusted with his government's inaction that he has publicly resigned.

PARIS (Reuters) - French Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot resigned on Tuesday in frustration over sluggish progress on climate goals and nuclear energy policy, dealing a major blow to President Emmanuel Macron's already tarnished green credentials.

Macron Minister Nicolas Hulot Quits on Live Radio

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Global Engineering News reports:

Hulot said in the interview France is "persisting" in a nuclear industry that's a "useless madness, economically and technically".

"I don't want to lie to myself anymore", said Hulot.

The TV personality was lured into government past year as President Emmanuel Macron sought a high-profile figurehead for the environmental agenda.

In his radio interview, however, Hulot emphasized the inadequacy of "mini-steps" on climate change by France and other nations, voicing hope that his exit might "provoke deep introspection in our society about the reality of the world".

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday September 02, @02:51AM (3 children)

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Sunday September 02, @02:51AM (#729405) Journal

    They just need to cut away all that red tape. Or try something like thorium, which India is doing.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday September 02, @03:07AM (2 children)

      by c0lo (156) on Sunday September 02, @03:07AM (#729408)

      They just need to cut away all that red tape.

      Easy said than done; most of it is old plastic and will need to be recycled or otherwise cleanly disposed of.
      For the future, they'll use biodegradable red tape; until then though, sustainable mini-steps need to be taken.

      Or try something like thorium, which India is doing

      Not even India is trying thorium red tape.

      (grin)

      • (Score: 2, Funny) by khallow on Sunday September 02, @03:29AM (1 child)

        by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Sunday September 02, @03:29AM (#729409) Journal

        Not even India is trying thorium red tape.

        At least, it'd be red tape with a half life.

        • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday September 02, @04:13AM

          by c0lo (156) on Sunday September 02, @04:13AM (#729415)

          Not even India is trying thorium red tape.

          At least, it'd be red tape with a half life of 1.405×1010 y [wikipedia.org]

          FTFY :)

