from the who-will-take-his-place? dept.
Public Resignation of French Environment Minister
It appears that the French environment minister has become so disgusted with his government's inaction that he has publicly resigned.
PARIS (Reuters) - French Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot resigned on Tuesday in frustration over sluggish progress on climate goals and nuclear energy policy, dealing a major blow to President Emmanuel Macron's already tarnished green credentials.
Macron Minister Nicolas Hulot Quits on Live Radio
Global Engineering News reports:
Hulot said in the interview France is "persisting" in a nuclear industry that's a "useless madness, economically and technically".
"I don't want to lie to myself anymore", said Hulot.
The TV personality was lured into government past year as President Emmanuel Macron sought a high-profile figurehead for the environmental agenda.
In his radio interview, however, Hulot emphasized the inadequacy of "mini-steps" on climate change by France and other nations, voicing hope that his exit might "provoke deep introspection in our society about the reality of the world".
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday September 02, @02:51AM (3 children)
They just need to cut away all that red tape. Or try something like thorium, which India is doing.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday September 02, @03:07AM (2 children)
Easy said than done; most of it is old plastic and will need to be recycled or otherwise cleanly disposed of.
For the future, they'll use biodegradable red tape; until then though, sustainable mini-steps need to be taken.
Not even India is trying thorium red tape.
(grin)
(Score: 2, Funny) by khallow on Sunday September 02, @03:29AM (1 child)
At least, it'd be red tape with a half life.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday September 02, @04:13AM
FTFY :)