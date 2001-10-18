from the prohibition-always-works dept.
Canada signs on to U.S.-led renewal of war on drugs
Canada was rebuked on Monday by a group of world leaders and experts on drug policy for endorsing a Trump-led declaration renewing the "war on drugs" and for passing up a critical moment to provide global leadership on drug regulation.
The Trudeau government's decision to sign on to the declaration, released by the White House on the sidelines of U.S. President Donald Trump's first attendance at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, contradicts Ottawa's previous skepticism of Washington's drugs war at home and abroad, and comes just weeks before cannabis legalization in Canada.
Former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark said she believed that both Canada and Mexico − which also signed the declaration even though president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has repeatedly said that the "war on drugs" has failed and he will pursue new policy − likely have signed on reluctantly, held hostage by the North American free-trade agreement talks in Washington, over which a critical deadline looms.
Countries that signed the "Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem" were promised an invitation for their leader to attend a kick-off event with Mr. Trump in New York. The statement was not drafted in the usual multilateral process of a declaration from the UN and the wording was presented as non-negotiable. One hundred and thirty countries signed but 63 did not; the dissenters include major U.S. allies such as Germany, Norway and Spain.
Christopher Ingraham writes in the Washington Post that many countries are taking a close look at what's happening in Colorado and Washington state to learn lessons that can be applied to their own situations and so far, the news coming out of Colorado and Washington is overwhelmingly positive. Dire consequences predicted by reform opponents have failed to materialize. If anything, societal and economic indicators are moving in a positive direction post-legalization. Colorado marijuana tax revenues for fiscal year 2014-2015 are on track to surpass projections.
Lisa Sanchez, a program manager at México Unido Contra la Delincuencia, a Mexican non-profit devoted to promoting "security, legality and justice", underscored how legalization efforts in the U.S. are having powerful ripple effects across the globe: events in Colorado and Washington have "created political space for Latin American countries to have a real debate [about drug policy]". She noted that motivations for reform in Latin America are somewhat different than U.S. motivations - one main driver is a need to address the epidemic of violence on those countries that is fuelled directly by prohibitionist drug war policies. Mexico's president has given signs he's open to changes in that country's marijuana laws to help combat cartel violence. Sandeep Chawla, former deputy director of the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime, notes that one of the main obstacles to meaningful reform is layers of entrenched drug control bureaucracies at the international and national levels - just in the U.S., think of the DEA, ONDCP and NIDA, among others - for whom a relaxation of drug control laws represents an undermining of their reason for existence: "if you create a bureaucracy to solve a particular problem, when the problem is solved that bureaucracy is out of a job".
Canada becomes second nation in the world to legalize marijuana
Recreational marijuana use will soon be legal in Canada after the Senate passed a "historic" bill on Tuesday with a vote of 52-29. Canada is only the second country in the world -- and the first G7 nation -- to implement legislation to permit a nationwide marijuana market. In the neighboring US, nine states and the District of Columbia now allow for recreational marijuana use, and 30 allow for medical use.
Bill C-45, otherwise known as the Cannabis Act, stems from a campaign pledge of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to keep marijuana away from underage users and reduce related crime. The act to legalize the recreational use of weed was first introduced on April 13, 2017, and was later passed at the House of Commons in November. The Senate passage of the bill was the final hurdle in the process.
Uruguay was the first country to legalize marijuana's production, sale and consumption in December 2013.
Also at CBC, BBC, NPR, Reuters, and The Guardian.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 01, @05:01AM
[6][3] = [6 + 3] = [9] = [1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9] = 45th POTUS Donald Trump
(Score: 2) by pipedwho on Monday October 01, @05:02AM (1 child)
Yes, "the world drug problem". Has nothing to do with people taking/selling drugs. It is caused simply due to the legal framework enabling the militarisation and police state activity that escalated a drug trade into something far far worse. The concept of 'drug war' only exists because the authoritarian state makes it a war. Proper regulation and 'legalisation', of something that should have never been illegal in the first place, would go far to solving the problem as it exists. See prohibition of alcohol for examples.
Sadly, I'm guessing there are huge vested interests that would lose a great deal of income should the government no longer need its excessively militarised police force, and the prison industrial complex no longer needed to provide free board, feed and supervision for a continual influx of 'casualties' of said 'war'.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 01, @05:04AM
See the first post, Trump would end the drug war if politically convenient for him.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Monday October 01, @05:30AM
There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal. If we don’t make a fair deal for the U.S. after decades of abuse, Canada will be out. Congress should not interfere w/ these negotiations or I will simply terminate NAFTA entirely & we will be far better off. FAR better. Remember, NAFTA was one of the WORST Trade Deals ever made. The U.S. lost thousands of businesses and MILLIONS of jobs. We were far better off before NAFTA -- should never have been signed. Even the Vat Tax was not accounted for. We make new deal or go back to pre-NAFTA!
And by the way, I honor the right of every nation -- even Canada -- to pursue own customs, beliefs and traditions. The United States will not tell you how to live or work or worship. We only ask that you honor our sovereign rights in return.
Unfortunately Justin from Canada has been very dishonest & weak. Lots of false statements from this guy. He's charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers. Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal. According to a Canada release, they make almost 100 Billion Dollars in Trade with U.S. (guess they were bragging and got caught!). Minimum is 17B. Tax Dairy from us at 270% -- INCREDIBLE. Flooding our markets with steel and aluminum. So many of our steel mills & aluminum smelters shut down. Big threat to our National Security. Then Justin acts hurt when called out! He put a tremendous tax on our Quiche. On the Quiche we sell to Canada.
I think Canada is a foe, what they do to us in trade. Now, you wouldn't think of Canada, but they're a foe. I think that getting along with Canada is a good thing. But it's possible we won't. And that's OK. We're getting stronger and stronger, militarily. It was my great honor to sign the National Defense Authorization Act, beautiful ceremony at Fort Drump with the Apache helicopter. That's $717 billion for my military. Including a nice raise for my troops. A 2.6% raise for my great, and very brave, soldiers. We're giving America's warfighters the firepower they need to win any contest. And we're doing Space Force. Our adversaries are weaponizing space. They want to jam transmissions. We'll be catching them very shortly, believe me!!!
#StopTheBias [twitter.com]