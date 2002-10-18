from the net-balk dept.
The Trump administration is suing California to quash its new net neutrality law
The Trump administration said Sunday it will sue California in an effort to block what some experts have described as the toughest net neutrality law ever enacted in the United States, setting up a high-stakes legal showdown over the future of the Internet.
California on Sunday became the largest state to adopt its own rules requiring Internet providers like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon to treat all web traffic equally. Golden State legislators took the step of writing their law after the Federal Communications Commission scrapped nationwide protections last year, citing the regulatory burdens they had caused for the telecom industry.
Mere hours after California's proposal became law, however, senior Justice Department officials told The Washington Post they would take the state to court on grounds that the federal government, not state leaders, has the exclusive power to regulate net neutrality. DOJ officials stressed the FCC had been granted such authority from Congress to ensure that all 50 states don't seek to write their own, potentially conflicting, rules governing the web.
California gov. signs nation's strictest net neutrality rules into law:
California Governor Jerry Brown today signed net neutrality legislation into law, setting up a legal showdown pitting his state against Internet service providers and the Federal Communications Commission.
The California net neutrality bill, previously approved by the state Assembly and Senate despite protests from AT&T and cable lobbyists, imposes rules similar to those previously enforced by the FCC.
"While the Trump administration does everything in its power to undermine our democracy, we in California will continue to do what's right for our residents," California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), author of the net neutrality bill, said today.
California's legal authority to impose its own net neutrality rules will be tested in court. The FCC's recent repeal of federal rules said that states aren't allowed to impose net neutrality rules, and FCC Chairman Ajit Pai called California's net neutrality bill "illegal."
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @02:29PM (5 children)
Trump can't be blamed for anything his "administration" does, a bunch of people admitted to working against him as part of some kind of "resistance". I heard one lady even saying its great working for the government since no one can fire you.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @02:37PM (1 child)
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @02:39PM
No, its real:
https://www.projectveritas.com/2018/09/19/breaking-deep-state-unmasked-doj-official-resists-from-inside-cant-get-fired-leaks-at-hhs/ [projectveritas.com]
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Tuesday October 02, @02:42PM (2 children)
True -- this a Federal v. States rights issue and whoever was president would have their name on the lawsuit. The funny thing though, is that framing it as "Trump does X", these headlines will likely cause Democrats to take a "state's rights" position, something most often associated with the hard right. If Trump wins a second term, I wouldn't be surprised to see Democrats take up secessionist causes.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @02:50PM
I remember when trump offered to give all the Dreamer's citizenship, then all of a sudden the democrats were against it. Its like dealing hes dealing with children or mentally disabled people where simple reverse psychology tricks can work.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @03:29PM
The Democrats aren't hard-right?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday October 02, @02:41PM (2 children)
They'll run someone a third of the country doesn't already hate, and we'll get a D in the White House in 2 years and the entire country will get net neutrality back.
Then again, they ain't called the party of evil vs the party of stupid for nothing.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday October 02, @03:01PM
No, sorry, they're going to design a candidate-bot by committee again, one with even fewer opinions on how to actually help anyone.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday October 02, @03:18PM
If the dems have half a brain... PartTimeZombie [soylentnews.org] would eat it.
He might not manage to finish an entire one, part time as he finds himself, but I reckon he'll manage half a brain just fine.
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @02:44PM (18 children)
If the bytes that represent your Grandmother's chain email take 10 minutes to reach you, that's not a problem.
If the bytes that represent a frame of your Netflix movie take 10 minutes to reach you, then that's a problem.
Folks, believe it or not, the Internet exists in reality, not cyberspace. Pushing a byte from one machine to another requires resources, and the best way to make sure that those resources are being used productively (i.e., sustainably in the long term), it's best to leave those decisions to the market place, not some one-size-fits-all powergrab by virtue-signaling bureaucrats.
Even more importantly, that's the best way to make sure that each person is paying his fair share. If the Internet is being built out to cater to you Netflix bingers, then you Netflix bingers should be paying for that development; as someone who doesn't watch Netflix, I shouldn't be helping you foot the bill.
Will there be ups and downs and abuses? Yes. But the end result of market action is always best. Always.
What's that you say? The telecommunications industry isn't in a "Free" market, so it needs to be regulated by government? That just means you think we need government to save us from government—that just means the real solution i to get government out of the telecommunications industry, not push government into it even more.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @02:51PM (2 children)
No, it means we recognize that telecoms are a natural monopoly so they can never be a free market. Now if in deregulating, you can also change the reality of the start up costs of laying fiber, building cell towers, and other infrastructure cost, then you'd be on to something.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @03:12PM (1 child)
Sorry, but I'm not sold on this "Natural monopoly" bullshit.
For one thing, "The startup costs are a barrier to entry" is not enough to warrant special treatment.
Actually, now that I think about it, that's the irrational foundation of ALL leftist thinking:
It costs so much to keep living, the government ought to treat me specially; the government ought to pay for everything I need or even want, and the government should tell us how to live and what to say, and (damnit!) what to think!
My ego is so fragile that it needs to be handled with care; the government ought to enforce a safe space for me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @03:22PM
Running a high throughput strawman operation here, I see. Is it profitable?
(Score: 5, Informative) by c0lo on Tuesday October 02, @03:04PM (1 child)
You want free market?
1. stop giving taxpayer money to corporation to build the network to the tune of $5billon/year [wired.com]
2. abolish the right-of-way and allow everybody and their dog (community network included) to hang or bury whatever wires they want to deliver internet to whoever asks for it.
Without these two, you are not in a "market action" situation.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @03:17PM
That would give the Mesh network people a lot more incentive to push their tech, because they wouldn't be fighting the coercive power of government. They'd just have to win minds.
I'd like to see people set up a much more decentralized, reactionary, amorphous, much more local-point-to-local-point Internet; it might be a lot slower, but it will be a lot more resilient.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday October 02, @03:07PM (5 children)
Net neutrality isn't about traffic shaping based on application, it's about traffic shaping based on who sends/receives the traffic. Prioritizing video packets is fine. Prioritizing GAFA packets isn't.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @03:13PM (2 children)
I don't know what a GAFA packet is... Can they prioritize Youtube videos of people dancing their PhD dissertations*?
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2016/10/and-winner-year-s-dance-your-phd-contest [sciencemag.org]
(Score: 3, Informative) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday October 02, @03:24PM (1 child)
Let me duckduckgo that for you [lmddgtfy.net]
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @03:28PM
Weird, there already is a term for this:
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/f/fang-stocks-fb-amzn.asp [investopedia.com]
Why do Europeans leave Netflix out?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @03:21PM (1 child)
Those Netflix users should be charged more for building out the infrastructure.
The source matters. REAL RESOURCES are being used. The people who are using them should be paying for it (that's what "Fair Share" means to a capitalist), and that means it might make sense to charge based on the source.
This is what I want: A 25 Mb/s connection to Netflix (e.g., special Netflix infrastructure with guaranteed throughput), and a variable 3 Mb/s generic connection to the Internet.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday October 02, @03:45PM
What you want is called cable TV - only you want your cable TV provider to be Netflix
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @03:23PM (1 child)
Yes, that's was how it works: I buy 30MiB/s line from my ISP. He better delivers that 30MiB/s. He didn't sell me 30MiB/s maybe on a sunny day and when the tides are right, they sell 30MiB/s. What the ISP's are doing is selling 30MiB/s to 10 people while they only ever had 30MiB/s total to begin with.
To defend that they sold 10 x the capacity that they have, they now shout that regulation is causing issues. Because they want to oversell that bandwidth even more. This time not to their customers who "recently" started to notice they got screwed as they start using latency/bandwidth sensitive services, but to those that provide the services. Claiming that they are exerting to much pressure on their network. Well, if they only sold 1 x 30MiB/s, there wouldn't be a problem on their network to begin with. (Keep in mind that those service companies also already bought their bandwidth from the ISPs, so everyone is already paying for their own network/bandwidth use)
Net neutrality prevents them from overselling their network in a particular way. It doesn't prevent them from overselling the customer side, but the customers as said above started noticing it so that becomes a bigger problem. They are probably hoping to blackmail the latency sensitive services to get more money. They can then prioritize that traffic so less people notice they aren't getting what they paid for + the ISP gets away with the blackmail money.
Your example from grandmothers bytes is also not fair. What they want to do is; company X is bribing them so their bytes will go faster, independent of their priority / latency requirements or anything QoS related. Company Y, like ambulance service or such, is not bribing the ISP so their bytes get delayed, again irrelevant to their QoS requirements.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @03:34PM
Firstly, I'm sure you mean 30 Mbps.
Secondly, you expect a 30 Mbps connection what? And what about latency? You think downloading data from some guy's computer in rural India is going to get the same throughput/latency as downloading data from YouTube?
You know why YouTube is so fast? Because they BUILT the fucking infrastructure for it—you know, real resources. Sure, as far as you know, you just connect to "youtube.com" no matter where you are, but name gets resolved to a server that is close to you geographically, etc.
Same thing with Netflix; they started working with ISPs to place special-purpose nodes in their networks in order to deliver content more effectively to the last mile.
CHRIST!
Can't you people see that the only way things get done is because people build special-purpose fast lanes. And, who should be paying for building out that infrastructure? WHO? Who should be paying for maintaining it? Who should have authority over it? Comcast sure as fuck isn't going to let Netflix increasingly take authority over its infrastructure.
The only humane way to resolve these questions is with voluntary trade, not Uncle Sam's pistol in your face.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @03:32PM (1 child)
I have to admit, this is a more effective form of trolling than the ancap stuff.
My hat is off to you.
I still want to see more weather war though :(
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @03:36PM
Maybe you should start engaging with people's arguments instead of acting like we're all in on some topic inside joke.
(Score: 2) by LVDOVICVS on Tuesday October 02, @03:38PM
"But the end result of market action is always best. Always."
Bullshit.
Markets crash. Failure != success.
(Score: 2) by jimbrooking on Tuesday October 02, @03:38PM
The Magical Market where all terms or a transaction are fully and accurately disclosed; the kind and extent of the qualities of the goods or service are disclosed to the buyer, warranties are given for these qualities' standards; the complete cost of ownership is in plain view of both parties. This might be the "market" of which AC speaks from her post as a telecom lobbyist, but this is a Magical Market because it doesn't exist.
Not to beat up on the poor downtrodden ISPs, but punishing someone for exceeding a limit they didn't know was there on an "unlimited" service shouldn't happen, should it? Quoting someone a bandwidth to be delivered for a certain price, then delivering half or less of that bandwidth shouldn't happen either, should it? Giving the seller's content priority (e.g., fully rated bandwith) while providing competing (i.e., all other) content a fraction of the rated bandwidth doesn't seem like it's a product of the "Magic Market".
Corporations like ISPs and most others are born with DNA that forces them to make profits however they can. And part of the eternal struggle to make more money is to dislodge barriers like those pesky regulators that "hamstring" them and "stifle innovation" and all the other epithets lobbed at people trying to protect consumers from lies, misleading statements, and the myriad of frauds that accompany sales and marketing of internet services and so much more!
If corporate shills would stop the lies and behave like human beings, rather than economic predators, they might get a little more sympathy. But they just don't seem able to do that. I guess it really is in their DNA.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @03:41PM
Sigh. NN allows for Quality of Service, numb nuts.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 02, @03:22PM (1 child)
Anyone who has been around long enough on the internet knows it is getting crappier and crappier. There is more and more spying and ads and fake news and wasted energy than anyone could have ever imagined 20 years ago.
What will come next? I don't know, but I can definitely see jumping ship to some new thing that offers similar levels of information and entertainment.
(Score: 2) by jimbrooking on Tuesday October 02, @03:49PM
A hopeful startup: https://solid.inrupt.com [inrupt.com]