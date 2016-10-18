from the accidental-kidnapping-and-execution dept.
Saudis preparing to admit Jamal Khashoggi died during interrogation, sources say
The Saudis are preparing a report that will acknowledge that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death was the result of an interrogation that went wrong, one that was intended to lead to his abduction from Turkey, according to two sources.
One source says the report will likely conclude that the operation was carried out without clearance and transparency and that those involved will be held responsible.
One of the sources acknowledged that the report is still being prepared and cautioned that things could change.
The Washington Post columnist was last seen in public when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in Turkey on October 2. Previously, Saudi authorities had maintained Khashoggi left the consulate the same afternoon of his visit, but provided no evidence to support the claim.
Saudi Arabia could hike oil prices over the Khashoggi case. Here's why it would backfire
Saudi Arabia's not-so-veiled threat issued in a government statement Sunday emphasized its "vital role in the global economy" and that any action taken upon it will be met with "greater action". But as oil ticks upward, a look at history and geopolitics suggests that while a Saudi-driven oil price spike would bring pain for much of the world, it would ultimately backfire on itself.
"If this is something the Saudis were allowed to do, they'd be really shooting themselves in the foot," Warren Patterson, commodities analyst at ING, told CNBC's Squawk Box Europe on Tuesday. "In the short to medium term we'll definitely see an incremental amount of demand destruction, but the bigger issue is in the longer term."
Any action in withholding oil from the market, he said, "would only quicken the pace of energy transition."
Previously: Turkey Says that a Missing Critic of the Saudi Government was Killed in Saudi Consulate in Istanbul
Related Stories
Turkey 'has recording proving Saudi murder'
Turkish officials have audio and video evidence that shows missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was tortured and killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the BBC has learned.
Mr Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi government, has not been seen since he entered the building on 2 October.
Turkish intelligence had "documented evidence" of the murder, a source close to the investigation said.
Saudi Arabia denies the allegations. It says the journalist left the building.
Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance and reported death have prompted international outrage and dented business confidence in Saudi Arabia. Tycoon Sir Richard Branson has halted talks over $1bn Saudi investment in Virgin space firms and several top business leaders have pulled out of a Saudi investment conference later this month.
Also at CNN.
See also: CNBC withdraws from Saudi conference over concerns about journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday October 17, @12:15AM (1 child)
Erdoğan: toxic materials and evidence of repainting found in Saudi consulate [theguardian.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @12:57AM
Wait, we trust Erdogan now?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday October 17, @12:24AM (2 children)
They hack off people's heads For Piddling Reasons (FPR). They torture people FPR. They lock people up in horrendous conditions FPR. You really don't want to be female there.
Now, they're suckering innocent people who don't think like they do into innocuous surroundings (an embassy) for innocuous reasons (paperwork), and torturing them before killing them.
But
They have oil. Lots of it.
That used to matter.
Big fucking deal. We have oil. Thanks to technology we now have lots of it. And we're trying to use less and less of it.
Let's declare these assholes to be what they are, a terrorist state stuck in the worst parts of the crusades era who think that, if you don't believe in their god and obey their rules, then you aren't human so fuck you.
They aren't human. Fuck them. We don't need them any more. I'd much rather we drill for oil off the coast of California than send another dime to these barbaric assholes.
It's time we tell these barbaric assholes to Fuck Off and Die.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @12:40AM (1 child)
We didn't tell the Middle-East Land Thief nation starting with "I" to FOAD, so why would we tell SA to FOAD?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @01:04AM
The principal Middle-East Land Thief nation is GB. If it weren't for their NHS I would tell them to FOAD!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @12:38AM
They "accidentally" killed somebody during torture and then accidentally sliced the body into many bits and accidentally had all the expertise and equipment needed to ship it out and hide it without anybody noticing.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 17, @12:48AM (2 children)
Saudi Arabia is acting like the US and UK. That cannot be allowed. They can't just go into some foreign country, and liquidate some person they don't like! Next, they'll be flying drones over Washington!
#eatyourliver #WalkAway #CTRLLeft
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday October 17, @12:58AM
When was the last time the US or UK carried out an assassination this brazen on foreign soil? (Drone strikes don't count!)
The Bin Laden raid comes to mind. But Bin Laden wasn't a Washington Post columnist, and was in hiding.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday October 17, @01:17AM
Not seeing anyone else luring innocent people into a safe space for paperwork, then those selfsame people leave feet first, in pieces, not under their own power.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Wednesday October 17, @12:56AM (2 children)
What I don't understand is Orange Anus. First he effusively declares his love and admiration of Kimmie (after shit talking him), same for Putin (his boss), and now Saudi royalty. Anybody that is in the position to have claims laid against them, Orange Anus defends. Loves to talk about himself as the victim of mob mentality and guilty-before-innocent logic, yet the people he defends.....
He comes up with weird ass conspiracies to explain away the quite easily explainable: The Saudis tortured and killed a critic of the monarchy. Same with some privileged rich little shit that needs to be investigated for rape, but how could he, when Orange Anus crippled the FBI investigation?
I guess Orange Anus's biggest problem is that a bad Saudi Arabia takes his away his positive points of a successful arms deal (if he kills it), and anybody forced to take responsibility for such abuses scares him. For reasons that should be incredibly obvious.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday October 17, @01:03AM
Part of the defense, the "rogue killers" angle, seems to have been uttered after he talked to the Saudis. But throughout this debacle, President Trump has emphasized the importance of the $100 billion arms deal.
So here's how it will go. Saudi Arabia will lay out their defense. "Yeah, we wanted to talk to this guy. But we never authorized any killing." They will give some of the killers a show trial, and perhaps even execute them. This will be deemed good enough for Trump, although Saudi Arabia still stands to lose billions in foreign investment over this.
Never before has a cost benefit analysis been laid out like this. One guy's life, vs. $100 billion. Or was it $110 billion? Or a lot less? [talkingpointsmemo.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 17, @01:14AM
MBS has made enemies with his religious and social reforms while Turkey, Iran, Syria and Russia potentially benefit from backlash over this killing. Think [intellihub.com] bigger [extranewsfeed.com]