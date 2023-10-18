from the conflict-of-interest-much? dept.
The Guardian reports:
Georgia secretary of state and gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp improperly purged more than 340,000 voters from the state's registration rolls, an investigation charges.
Greg Palast, a journalist and the director of the Palast Investigative Fund, said an analysis he commissioned found 340,134 voters were removed from the rolls on the grounds that they had moved - but they actually still live at the address where they are registered.
"Their registration is cancelled. Not pending, not inactive – cancelled. If they show up to vote on 6 November, they will not be allowed to vote. That's wrong," Palast told reporters on a call on Friday. "We can prove they're still there. They should be allowed to vote."
[...] Palast and the Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda filed a lawsuit against Kemp on Friday to force him to release additional records related to the state's removal of voters.
Under Georgia procedures, registered voters who have not cast ballots for three years are sent a notice asking them to confirm they still live at their address. If they don't return it, they are marked inactive. If they don't vote for two more general elections after that, they are removed from the rolls.
(Score: 2) by archfeld on Tuesday October 23, @10:12PM (2 children)
How can the current secretary of state also be a candidate and not have a conflict of interest ? If you are running for office you should automatically be recused from overseeing the same election.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday October 23, @10:26PM
In the US, a conflict of interest is not something that actually stops people with power from doing what they want, that's how. As for elections specifically, nearly all secretaries of state in the US are partisan officials who can and do use the power of their office with the goal of giving themselves and/or their buddies a better chance to win. And they get away with it because they are in turn protected by said buddies (e.g. elected state supreme court judges) from the legal consequences of their actions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 23, @10:30PM
Dude, this is the south, okay? The guy is probably his brother's father.
As far as conflict of interest goes, I don't see much effort to remedy that. That kind of stuff is business as usual. The voters don't seem to mind. They keep on reelecting these goofs. Let 'em do their thing.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 23, @10:21PM (3 children)
The GOP has a systemic problem with ethics and it has become normalized with their base. Please, explain how the gleeful Republicans cheering this on are not actively destroying our country?
The anger felt by conservatives is causing them to do and support Very Bad Things regardless of actual evidence. They are fed lies like crazy, and not the context ignoring half-truth kind of lies but full blown insanity that is inspiring violence. The POTUS is openly calling "the left" an angry mob perpetrating violence. This is 100% the tactics of fascism and our POTUS is inspiring his base to treat fellow citizens as enemy combatants.
This insanity will lead us into hell. If you are a conservative and not brainwashed by this craziness PLEASE talk your fellow conservatives off the ledge before they get ready to murder me and my family.
Please no whataboutism with complaints about "the left" unless it is factual information that has bearing on the topic of political violence. Shouting about Antifa is not valid as I am talking about the POTUS inspiring a massive percentage of the country to commit violence. Antifa's violence is not OK either, but that is a small extremist group.
Ask yourself how you would have felt if Obama had called for violence against "the right".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 23, @10:25PM
Replying to my own post, I found this link https://www.huffingtonpost.com/jesse-benn/sorry-liberals-a-violent-_b_10316186.html [huffingtonpost.com] which seems to promote violent protest. I guess violence is being promoted at some level on both sides, but still having the POTUS promote it is the absolute worst thing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 23, @10:26PM (1 child)
You democrats are hilarious! Fact: #CrookedHillary violently erased emails.
(Score: 1) by NPC-131073 on Tuesday October 23, @10:31PM
Orange man good.
Lock her up! Lock her up! Lock her up!
Nothing wrong was done here.
Registering to vote is easy.
Democrats are racis.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday October 23, @10:27PM
This does not jive with "GOP Candidate Improperly Purged 340,000 From Georgia Voter Rolls, Investigation Claims". TFA doesn't even attempt to make the case that Kemp did anything except follow Georgia law. Am I missing something that's actually a thing or is this just people pissing and moaning about anything and everything because they're behind in the polls?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 23, @10:33PM
Elections should be Federally managed, in my opinion. Every county doing it differently doesn't make sense. Plus, the politicians in a given county will rig things for their side. And make voting day a national holiday.