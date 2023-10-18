from the pulling-out-is-the-best-prevention dept.
Trump to Pull US Out of Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty
President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the US is pulling out of the landmark Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia, a decades-old agreement that has drawn the ire of the President.
[...] The treaty forced both countries to eliminate ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between approximately 300 and 3,400 miles. It offered a blanket of protection to the United States' European allies and marked a watershed agreement between two nations at the center of the arms race during the Cold War.
Former State Department spokesman Rear Adm. John Kirby, a CNN military and diplomatic analyst, explained that the treaty "wasn't designed to solve all of our problems with the Soviet Union," but was "designed to provide a measure of some strategic stability on the continent of Europe."
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Wednesday October 24, @04:25AM
Who's up for a game of Fallout?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @04:27AM (1 child)
National champion of being a fucking moron. Yeah, let's inject some nuclear war fears into world politics. And to think some of you asshats thought Hillary was gonna be the antichrist. Oh woops, just figured it out. You bastards KNOW Trump is the antichrist and you're trying to help him along so you can have your "rapture". What a bunch of tards.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, @05:00AM
Stop forcing us to pay for your stupid ideas.
At least there's an argument to be made that military strength for securing the borders is the ONE LEGITIMATE FUNCTION of a government (it's not, though).
(Score: 2) by driverless on Wednesday October 24, @04:52AM
So a variation of "The executions will continue until the people say they're happy"?