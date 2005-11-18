from the Even-if-you-don't-agree,-remember-to-vote-on-November-6th dept.
In a law implemented last year, Georgia's 'Exact Match' requirement flags voters who have discrepancies in their official identifying documents and may be non-citizens.
As originally written, at the actual polling location, only Deputy Registrars could immediately clear individuals to vote (provisional ballots could still be cast). This was deemed burdensome in U.S. District Court and now Poll Managers can also clear individuals to vote who show proof of citizenship.
The announcement of this change is here: http://sos.ga.gov/index.php/general/judge_includes_poll_managers_in_georgias_existing_non-citizen_verification_process_
Voters were notified in advance of discrepancies and multiple avenues to resolve the issue are available, including:
- in advance by faxing or emailing documents to the county registrar
- when balloting, providing documentation to a Deputy Registrar (or Poll Manager now)
- If the above are an issue, an individual can cast a provisional ballot and provide the proof of citizenship (in person, via fax, email, or text message) before Friday.
Anonymous Coward on Monday November 05, @11:53PM
Due to high turnout many states have instituted special procedures for the 2018 election. Unaffiliated and independant voters are voting on Tuesday the 6th, while registered democrats and republicans will be voting on Wednesday the 7th.
takyon on Monday November 05, @11:55PM
Is this the hot new voter misinformation meme?
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 06, @12:02AM
"Hot" is the key word. The last hope to save the climate is for the democrats to step aside this election so the green party can take control of congress.
NPC-131072 on Tuesday November 06, @12:06AM
Are we surprised with attempts at voter suppression? [nymag.com]
PartTimeZombie on Tuesday November 06, @12:17AM
Not in Georgia. I imagine the other racist southern states will be looking on with interest.
The bit that caught my eye is:
Yeah, they might be non-citizens but they definitely will be black. That's what this is all about.
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 06, @12:23AM
But they've just made it easier to get approved to vote. Just show up with a bottle of Aunt Jemima syrup and say that's your ID.
hemocyanin on Tuesday November 06, @12:26AM
You mean like this: https://observer.com/2016/12/ny-primary-voter-purge-still-under-investigation-amid-calls-for-election-reform/ [observer.com]
Or this: https://heavy.com/news/2016/03/arizona-election-voter-fraud-bernie-sanders-azelectionfraud-provisional-ballot-maricopa-registration-long-lines/ [heavy.com]