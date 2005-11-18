Stories
Exact Match Requirements Eased in Georgia Ahead of Midterms

posted by takyon on Monday November 05, @11:47PM
from the Even-if-you-don't-agree,-remember-to-vote-on-November-6th dept.
RandomFactor writes:

In a law implemented last year, Georgia's 'Exact Match' requirement flags voters who have discrepancies in their official identifying documents and may be non-citizens.

As originally written, at the actual polling location, only Deputy Registrars could immediately clear individuals to vote (provisional ballots could still be cast). This was deemed burdensome in U.S. District Court and now Poll Managers can also clear individuals to vote who show proof of citizenship.

The announcement of this change is here: http://sos.ga.gov/index.php/general/judge_includes_poll_managers_in_georgias_existing_non-citizen_verification_process_

Voters were notified in advance of discrepancies and multiple avenues to resolve the issue are available, including:

- in advance by faxing or emailing documents to the county registrar
- when balloting, providing documentation to a Deputy Registrar (or Poll Manager now)
- If the above are an issue, an individual can cast a provisional ballot and provide the proof of citizenship (in person, via fax, email, or text message) before Friday.

Also at NPR and The Hill.

Original Submission


