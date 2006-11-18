from the do-the-wave dept.
Maine's ranked-choice voting will be used in a federal general election for the first time, after previously using it in the primary system.
Live coverage at FiveThirtyEight, CNN, NBC, WSJ, Fox, CBSN (video), and Ballotpedia.
Georgia's Brian Kemp Opens 'Cyber Crimes' Investigation Into State Democrats, 2 Days Before Election
Georgia Secretary of State and Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp opened an investigation into the state's Democratic Party Sunday, alleging a failed attempt to hack the Georgia voter registration system.
Previously: Exact Match Requirements Eased in Georgia Ahead of Midterms
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Wednesday November 07, @12:14AM
An Anonymous Coward writes:
Facebook was happy to take $25,000 in ads to get the followers, then wipes it all out including spitefully destroying the owner's personal account.
https://www.westernjournal.com/ct/24-hours-election-fb-deletes-conservative-network-1-5-million-followers/ [westernjournal.com]
Despite real money being paid, there is no specific reason and no point of contact.
This follows right after Twitter deleting 10,000 accounts simply because the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee claimed that the accounts were spreading misinformation. One would hope that Republicans get a similar opportunity to wipe out opposing accounts, since misinformation is in the eye of the beholder, but this seems rather unlikely.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 07, @12:17AM
https://ballotpedia.org/2018_ballot_measures [ballotpedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 07, @12:27AM
Styx beating NBC [youtube.com] - 25000 viewers for a guy in his bedroom.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 07, @12:31AM
I recognize that tuber. Don't remember what he's about, though.\
As for 24-25K beating NBC...
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=nbc+live+election [youtube.com]
29K watching. And that's just on YouTube, they might have it on their site, and there's always the teevee.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 07, @12:36AM
CBSN has this guy from The Intercept on:
https://theintercept.com/2017/05/09/ryan-grim-to-head-the-intercepts-washington-bureau/ [theintercept.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 07, @12:51AM
9 polling locations in Harris County, Texas will remain open for an extra hour.
FiveThirtyEight now forecasts a 19 in 20 (95%) chance of Dems taking the House, up from 7 in 8 (87.9%) this morning. They forecast a 5 in 6 (83.5%) chance of Republicans keeping the Senate, up from 4 in 5 (80.9%).
(Score: 3, Insightful) by legont on Wednesday November 07, @12:44AM (2 children)
There should be an option "against all" and if this option gets more than 50%, all the participants should be banned from at least the next round.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 07, @12:52AM (1 child)
Who do you vote for in the next round, then? Write-ins?
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday November 07, @01:15AM
If more than 50% of voters bothered to explicitly reject all the people on the ballot, you have grounds for organizing a new election with new candidates.
That would be democratic.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday November 07, @01:13AM
Where I live (California) the news can't even start reporting results until the polls close. Which is something like 8 PM for me. Hellifino, I mailed my ballot in 2 weeks ago.
Anyway, why? You can't report results. You can show lines outside polling places, interview voters, and report on various polls.
Wanna watch the 6 AM news while getting up? Election all, um, whatever long. Grab lunch, the noon news is nice. Lines, random voters getting 15 seconds of fame, looks like we overpaid for this poll.
Get home, turn on the news while cooking dinner. Election. Gee, even in Maine polls don't close for 10 minutes, but they've been counting and Fred has a 2%
Uhhh, we break this rant for a brand spankin new rant! (edit: This is San Diego Channel 10 News, internet version, they say 5:06, I'm guessing 5 or so).
News is on in the background, cut the cord months ago so no DVR. Group of folks are upset to find out they aren't on the voter rolls. They went to vote, and found out they weren't registered. And let the world know, they are truly and loudly outraged.
Cue outrage meter. You just now found out you had issues with voting? You did not notice you never got your sample ballot? You never noticed you didn't get that big-ass cheap paper thing that describes the initiatives?
End rant. Umm, where was I? Oh yeah...
Turn on a movie, eat dinner, enjoy wine, go to bed, in 10 minutes after waking up I'll know 99% of the results.
/ hot damn, was that what I thought it was?
// Yes yes, it was. Damn, my dinner is ready!
/// Catch y'all on the down low
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.