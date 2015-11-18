Russia: We did not hack the US Democrats. But if we did, we're immune from prosecution:
The Russian government has denied having anything to do with hacking the US Democratic party in 2016, although in a court filing this week stressed that even if it did break into the DNC's servers, it is immune from prosecution.
And furthermore the Kremlin claimed America is "one of the most prolific practitioners of cyberattacks and cyber-intrusions on the planet." So, nerr!
"The [Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act] FSIA provides that foreign sovereign states enjoy absolute jurisdictional immunity from suit unless a plaintiff can demonstrate that one of the FSIA's enumerated 'exceptions' applies," argued [PDF] the Russian government this week in a New York court in response to a lawsuit from the DNC.
The DNC claims that it was subject to a "military attack" by Kremlin intelligence, causing Russia to argue back that any act of its military is a sovereign action and so therefore it can't be sued for it.
It's an amazing defense though one the DNC foresaw. It argued in its initial court paperwork [PDF] that "Russia is not entitled to sovereign immunity because the DNC's claims arise out of Russia's trespass onto the DNC's private servers - a tort allegedly committed in the United States.
"In addition, Russia committed the trespass in order to steal trade secrets and commit economic espionage, two forms of commercial activity undertaken in and directly affecting the United States."
Of course this being 2018 and Russia, the Putin administration can't leave it at that, and takes the opportunity to troll the US government by pointing out that the immunity provision is also heavily relied upon by Uncle Sam and its officials abroad.
"The United States benefits significantly from the sovereign immunity that it enjoys (and US officials enjoy) in foreign courts around the world with respect to the United States' frequency acts of cyber intrusion and political interference," Russia's response reads. "As current and former US officials have acknowledged on many occasion, the United States - acting primarily through the National Security Agency (NSA) with the US Department of Defense - is one of the most prolific practitioners of cyberattacks and cyber-intrusions on the planet."
Pot calling the kettle black?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @05:29AM (1 child)
Its not a hack if you leave your server wide open and charge people for access, then someone tells Russians the ip address and log-in.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @06:15AM
And if your party's queen grandee decides to use her shadow IT for communications.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by jmorris on Thursday November 15, @05:35AM (1 child)
We live in the age of the Internet Troll moved to real life. Trump is a major troll, Putin is pretty much the same now. And it is spreading.
All the old rules of politics are falling before this new era of Troll Kings. The way we expected leader to behave before is done, and it is probably a good thing. The days of leaders duckspeaking for an hour and saying absolutely nothing because every word they said was so carefully focus group tested, analyzed by both friend and foe for every subtle nuance and knowing that carefully pre-written by large staffs of speechwriters so that no diplomatic ripples would be raised, no unexpected controversies. And it added up to people avoiding listening to their so called leaders because they said NOTHING. The minions below them did all the talking. They also tended to make most of the actual decisions.
I watched an episode of Glenn Beck's program where he related a conversation he had in the Oval Office with Bush II. Bush was explaining how the shit people like Beck were giving him was unfair, that they didn't know just how constrained he was, he couldn't just say or do things because the slightest word had consequences that had to be carefully plotted out. In other words he had allowed his advisors to convince him of these things, to render him inert. Apparently this fear was the cause of the infamous "Bushism" speech impediment, he was so afraid of accidentally saying the wrong thing he could barely speak at all.
And it was all a lie. Trump has shattered that theory beyond all repair. He just DOES. He speaks his mind, he tweets from the crapper if the mood strikes. And the world did not in fact spin off its axis. Presidents aren't really all that, they can act without accidentally starting wars or otherwise wrecking the world. If he misspeaks or gets something wrong he simply course corrects and continues. And the world doesn't explode. And other leaders, seeing this, are also casting off the old rules. We are in uncharted territory now, but the world will probably be a better place when it all sorts itself out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @06:30AM
In short, candidate-bots designed by committee.
(Score: 1, Troll) by fustakrakich on Thursday November 15, @05:51AM
Yes, we know [blogspot.com]. But the democrats have to play this little game to distract people from their corrupt bullshit. And it worked to a small degree. They won some seats back. The republicans were ready to do the same if they lost. Trump talked about it before the election. So, here we are , Russia! Russia! Russia!
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @06:13AM (1 child)
That's called "whataboutism" these days. As some sort of an argumentary win by the person accusing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 15, @06:54AM
The point goes outside the scope of my narrow view. WHATABOUTISM!!!