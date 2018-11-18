from the is-that-a-bone-saw-in-your-pocket? dept.
C.I.A. Concludes That Saudi Crown Prince Ordered Khashoggi Killed
The Central Intelligence Agency has concluded that the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, ordered the killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to American officials.
The C.I.A. made the assessment based on the crown prince's control of Saudi Arabia, which is such that the killing would not have taken place without his approval, and has buttressed its conclusion with two sets of crucial communications: intercepts of the crown prince's calls in the days before the killing, and calls by the kill team to a senior aide to the crown prince.
[...] The increasingly definitive assessment from the spy agency creates a problem for President Trump, who has tied his administration to Prince Mohammed and proclaimed him the future of Saudi Arabia, a longtime American ally. But the new assessment by the C.I.A. is sure to harden the resolve of lawmakers on Capitol Hill to continue to investigate the killing of Mr. Khashoggi and punish Saudi Arabia.
Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, has been particularly close to Prince Mohammed. Mr. Kushner has long advocated that a strong relationship with the Saudis is in the United States' interest, and he has pushed to maintain support for the crown prince despite the death of Mr. Khashoggi, who Saudi officials now say was killed with a lethal dose of tranquilizers and dismembered. Previously, Saudi officials said that Mr. Khashoggi had been strangled.
[...] Neither administration officials nor intelligence officers believe the controversy over Mr. Khashoggi will drive Prince Mohammed from power, which is one reason White House officials believe cutting ties with the prince would not be in the interest of the United States.
takyon: The Saudis have denied the reports.
See also: Saudi media ignore US reports on Khashoggi
Top White House Official Involved in Saudi Sanctions Resigns
Previously: Turkey Says that a Missing Critic of the Saudi Government was Killed in Saudi Consulate in Istanbul
Saudi Arabia Reportedly Prepared to Admit Involvement in Journalist's Death
Turkey 'has recording proving Saudi murder'
Turkish officials have audio and video evidence that shows missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was tortured and killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the BBC has learned.
Mr Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi government, has not been seen since he entered the building on 2 October.
Turkish intelligence had "documented evidence" of the murder, a source close to the investigation said.
Saudi Arabia denies the allegations. It says the journalist left the building.
Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance and reported death have prompted international outrage and dented business confidence in Saudi Arabia. Tycoon Sir Richard Branson has halted talks over $1bn Saudi investment in Virgin space firms and several top business leaders have pulled out of a Saudi investment conference later this month.
Also at CNN.
See also: CNBC withdraws from Saudi conference over concerns about journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance
Saudis preparing to admit Jamal Khashoggi died during interrogation, sources say
The Saudis are preparing a report that will acknowledge that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death was the result of an interrogation that went wrong, one that was intended to lead to his abduction from Turkey, according to two sources.
One source says the report will likely conclude that the operation was carried out without clearance and transparency and that those involved will be held responsible.
One of the sources acknowledged that the report is still being prepared and cautioned that things could change.
The Washington Post columnist was last seen in public when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in Turkey on October 2. Previously, Saudi authorities had maintained Khashoggi left the consulate the same afternoon of his visit, but provided no evidence to support the claim.
Saudi Arabia could hike oil prices over the Khashoggi case. Here's why it would backfire
Saudi Arabia's not-so-veiled threat issued in a government statement Sunday emphasized its "vital role in the global economy" and that any action taken upon it will be met with "greater action". But as oil ticks upward, a look at history and geopolitics suggests that while a Saudi-driven oil price spike would bring pain for much of the world, it would ultimately backfire on itself.
"If this is something the Saudis were allowed to do, they'd be really shooting themselves in the foot," Warren Patterson, commodities analyst at ING, told CNBC's Squawk Box Europe on Tuesday. "In the short to medium term we'll definitely see an incremental amount of demand destruction, but the bigger issue is in the longer term."
Any action in withholding oil from the market, he said, "would only quicken the pace of energy transition."
Previously: Turkey Says that a Missing Critic of the Saudi Government was Killed in Saudi Consulate in Istanbul
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Sunday November 18, @01:21AM (1 child)
Where's realDonaldTrump to tell us this is fake news?
(Score: 3, Touché) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday November 18, @01:25AM
He and Jared are too busy sucking said Crown Prince off. They'll be done soon enough, just wait around.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday November 18, @01:27AM (4 children)
This has been pretty clear since day 1. The question is, what do we do about it?
IMHO, we cut the fuckers off at the knees. We don't buy oil from them. Countries who want to trade with us don't buy oil from them. We don't sell them weapons. We don't give them signal intelligence. We don't give them cover for their barbaric middle ages society.
In short, we treat them like the backwards barbarians they are, unfit for the 20th century, let alone the 21st.
All long bearded short cortexed assholes need to be resisted, not just those with lots of oil.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 18, @01:30AM (2 children)
Though I agree with you, it will be hard to implement sanctions against any country that buys Saudi Arabian oil. There are just too many of our allies drinking from the Saudi pipeline.
(Score: 1, Troll) by Snotnose on Sunday November 18, @01:46AM (1 child)
I live in California, where Jerry Brown and friends not only rammed through a huge gas tax, but worded the initiative that would have reversed it in such a way that a lot of people were "I want to kill the gas tax, do I vote yes or no on this?". Let alone people this stupid shouldn't be allowed to vote, the asshole that worded it (Xavier or some other weird name) got elected to a higher post.
I need to get my shit together and get the hell out of this fucking state. Dad died, need to close the estate, I have no reason to stay here any more.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 18, @01:54AM
Good riddance...just don't let the door hit you in the ass on your way out.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday November 18, @01:33AM
The US-Saudi relationship: Much less than meets the eye [cnn.com]
They can't hurt the U.S. too badly with oil. If the oil price goes down, everything is cheap. If the oil price goes up, it makes U.S.-based fracking more viable.
It's possible that messing with the U.S.-Saudi relationship in the midst of a trade war with China is the wrong move.
As for Middle Eastern security concerns, this might be the best time ever to repair the relationship with Turkey (you know, that country in NATO).
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 18, @01:28AM
So the crown prince denies it, and Saudi Arabia is going to convict several people for Khashoggi's murder (five are facing the death penalty). It's amazing how the five who will be executed, as well as the others who will simply spend the rest of their lives in prison, are willing to suffer their fates just to protect the reputation of the crown prince. But it's all theater because the rest of the world still thinks the crown prince was behind it.
I suppose the real question is what fallout Saudi Arabia will suffer now that they are trying to construct plausible deniability? The US president loves Saudi Arabia so I doubt the US will do much of anything. The EU have more backbone, but they don't have many oil resources so they may not have the ability to hammer Saudi Arabia (unless they get further in bed with Russia's oil teat).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 18, @01:38AM
This is a no-win situation for the US. No matter what action we take, it will not work out well.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 18, @01:47AM
How often does the CIA said something publicly that was later verified? What is their track record?
(Score: 2) by legont on Sunday November 18, @01:47AM (1 child)
http://www.nbc-2.com/story/39462695/saudi-arabia-is-reducing-oil-supply-and-opec-may-cut-too [nbc-2.com]
https://www.longroom.com/discussion/1257087/russia-declines-to-join-opec-in-further-production-cuts [longroom.com]
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/11/15/trump-duped-saudis-into-tanking-oil-prices-analysts-say.html [cnbc.com]
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 18, @01:54AM
CNBC is awful, that article is literally nonsensical. Trump "bamboolzed" them when they did exactly what he was telling them to do in public?
You know what, I think I'm going back to not paying attention to politics. All the people involved are awful and the different factions never arrest each other for their crimes because they are all blackmailing each other. Then there is crap like that article that just hurts your brain to read it.